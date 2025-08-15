        <
          2025 preseason College Football Playoff, bowl projections

          Why taking Texas to miss the CFP could pay off (0:50)

          Why betting on Texas to miss the CFP could pay off Pamela Maldonado breaks down why Texas' red zone struggles make betting on the Longhorns to miss the playoffs at +220 an interesting play. (0:50)

          • Kyle Bonagura
          Aug 15, 2025, 11:00 AM

          The 2025 college football season is nearly here, and while we all look forward to 16 weeks of excitement, upsets and general mayhem, there will be even more where that came from once we hit the postseason.

          The highlight of that, of course, is the 12-team College Football Playoff, now in its second year. As in last season's inaugural CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          Although no games have yet been played, ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are nonetheless projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, just to whet your appetite for the fun ahead.

          And we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

          Times and networks TBD.

          Bonagura: No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Georgia
          Schlabach: No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State

          Bonagura: No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Notre Dame
          Schlabach: No. 11 Arizona State at No. 6 Alabama

          Bonagura: No. 10 Arizona State at No. 7 Alabama
          Schlabach: No. 10 LSU at No. 7 Notre Dame

          Bonagura: No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 9 Miami at No. 8 Oregon

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: There shouldn't be any major surprises here, just as there shouldn't be any confidence from anyone talking about what to expect in college football come December while we're still in August. Here in the era of free agency, it has become even harder to have a good sense of what most teams will truly look like, and anyone who says otherwise is just faking it.

          The old formula -- last season's success + returning starters (QB?) = projection -- isn't as reliable as it used to be. That said, the usual suspects have the money to remain at the top of the sport and that matters more than ever.

          Schlabach: It's a crapshoot when you're picking the 12 best teams in mid-August, but I gave it my best shot. I went with Texas, Clemson, Penn State and Georgia as my top four seeds, even though the Longhorns and Bulldogs will be breaking in new starting quarterbacks (although Arch Manning and Gunner Stockton did get some playing time last year). Both teams had to replace a plethora of star players who were selected in the NFL draft, but few programs have recruited as well as Georgia and Texas in recent seasons. Honestly, I could see one of three teams --Texas, Georgia or Alabama -- winning the SEC, and I think many people might be sleeping on the Crimson Tide after they lost four games in Kalen DeBoer's first season as coach. It was never going to be easy for anyone to replace Nick Saban, and I still believe DeBoer is one of the best coaches in the sport.

          I love what Clemson is bringing back on the defensive line, and I think Cade Klubnik is going to be a star. Penn State brings back many of its best players from a team that just missed reaching the CFP National Championship game last season. If Drew Allar takes the next step, the Nittany Lions might be the class of the Big Ten.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 1 Texas
          Schlabach: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 1 Texas

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 4 Clemson
          Schlabach: No. 10 LSU vs. No. 2 Clemson

          CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 Penn State
          Schlabach: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 Penn State

          CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Georgia

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: After the 12-team playoff was introduced last year, there was one thing I hammered almost every week in this space: It was ridiculous to give the top four seeds to conference champions. It was a format that punished the No. 1 seed, when one of the main purposes of a seeding system is to reward the best team. (No. 1 Oregon was "rewarded" with a quarterfinal against eventual champion Ohio State.)

          The intent was understandable, but good on the powers that be who reversed course after one year and installed the commonsense straight seeding format this year. It will likely mean multiple teams from the same conference will get byes -- and that's fine. In this case, I have two teams from the Big Ten (Penn State and Ohio State), while Mark has two from the SEC (Texas and Georgia).

          Schlabach: I had Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and Oregon advancing out of the first-round games. I'm not quite as sold on the Ducks as the other three programs with unproven Dante Moore taking over at quarterback and star receiver Evan Stewart sidelined with a knee injury. Oregon's defense needs to take another step after allowing 109 points in three games against Ohio State and Penn State (although the Ducks did win two of those games). The Ducks play the Nittany Lions on the road Sept. 27 and they don't play Ohio State, Illinois or Michigan during the regular season.

          If LSU's defense is markedly better this season, the Tigers could be an SEC title contender. They should have one of the most explosive offenses in the FBS with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and receiver Aaron Anderson returning, plus a handful of playmakers from the transfer portal.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 1 Texas
          Schlabach: No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Texas

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Penn State
          Schlabach: No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 2 Clemson

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 1 Texas
          Schlabach: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 1 Texas

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: According to ESPN BET, there are nine teams with odds of between +550 and +1,500 to win the national title. It's not a perfect science, of course, but there is a high likelihood the eventual champion will come from that group: Ohio State (+550), Texas (+550), Penn State (+650), Georgia (+800), Clemson (+900), Alabama (+1,000), Notre Dame (+1,100), Oregon (+1,400) and LSU (+1,500). If you're looking for semifinal teams, then this group is also a good place to start.

          Schlabach: I have my top four seeds advancing to the semifinals and top two playing in the CFP National Championship game. As we witnessed last year, the 12-team CFP is much more unpredictable, given the long layoffs for the top seeds and teams getting hot at the right time of the season.

          The Georgia-Texas matchup in the Fiesta Bowl would be a rematch of last year's SEC championship game, which the Bulldogs won 22-19 in overtime. The Longhorns also lost to the Bulldogs at home during the regular season in 2024, and they might have to once again figure out a way to get past them to win the SEC. Texas plays at Georgia on Nov. 15 in one of the league's most anticipated games. A Penn State-Clemson contest in the Peach Bowl would feature two of the game's best quarterbacks. It would also be an intriguing chess match with former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen joining Dabo Swinney's staff this season.

          I have Clemson and Texas meeting in the national championship game, and I'll go with the Longhorns to win it all. That's putting a lot on Arch Manning in his first season as a starter, and the Texas offensive line is going to have to do a better job of protecting the quarterback than it did in big contests last season.

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Southern vs. South Carolina State
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Colorado vs. UNLV
          Schlabach: Oregon State vs. San José State

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky
          Schlabach: Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UConn vs. Florida Atlantic
          Schlabach: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: James Madison vs. Florida International
          Schlabach: Georgia Southern vs. Miami (Ohio)

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama
          Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Auburn vs. Boston College
          Schlabach: Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Toledo vs. San José State
          Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Air Force

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: East Carolina vs. Ohio
          Schlabach: South Florida vs. Toledo

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Louisiana vs. Liberty
          Schlabach: Louisiana vs. Western Kentucky

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Frisco, Texas
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Georgia Southern vs. Northern Illinois
          Schlabach: North Texas vs. Sam Houston State

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Fresno State vs. Oregon State
          Schlabach: UNLV vs. Navy

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Maryland vs. Miami (Ohio)
          Schlabach: Michigan State vs. Ohio

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. Iowa
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Minnesota

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. Texas State
          Schlabach: UTSA vs. Arkansas State

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Duke vs. Army
          Schlabach: Virginia Tech vs. Memphis

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Illinois
          Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Iowa

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: NC State vs. Navy
          Schlabach: NC State vs. Tulane

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: SMU vs. Texas Tech
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Texas Tech

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Bowling Green vs. Colorado State
          Schlabach: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Hawai'i vs. Cal
          Schlabach: Colorado State vs. Texas State

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Missouri

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: BYU vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Tennessee

          Monday, Dec. 29

          Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Arkansas vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: Auburn vs. Boston College

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Louisiana Tech
          Schlabach: BYU vs. Liberty

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Oklahoma
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Ole Miss

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Washington
          Schlabach: Kansas State vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Indiana vs. Ole Miss
          Schlabach: Indiana vs. South Carolina

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. UCLA
          Schlabach: Florida State vs. Colorado

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Illinois vs. Texas A&M

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Utah
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Utah

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: TCU vs. Memphis
          Schlabach: Kansas vs. Army

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas vs. Florida
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Oklahoma

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. South Carolina
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Florida

          TBD

          DIRECTV Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          Time TBD, Fox
          Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. USC
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Washington