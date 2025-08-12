Open Extended Reactions

Ty Simpson will open the 2025 season as Alabama's starting quarterback, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Simpson and his teammates were informed of the decision Monday during a meeting. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said multiple times this summer that Simpson would be the starter if the Crimson Tide were to play a game right then.

Simpson is in his fourth year on campus. He served as Alabama's backup quarterback each of the past two seasons. Redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell were the other two quarterbacks competing for the job.

Alabama held its first preseason scrimmage last Saturday, and sources told ESPN that all three quarterbacks played well, but that Simpson's command of the offense was especially good and that he was the most comfortable of the three.

Simpson, a 6-2, 208-pound redshirt junior, hasn't started a game at Alabama. His most extensive and meaningful action came two years ago against South Florida on the road. He came off the bench in the second quarter to lead Alabama to 17 unanswered points in a 17-3 win over South Florida. Simpson finished 5-of-9 for 73 yards and added a 1-yard touchdown run in a game that was tied 3-3 at the half.

Simpson and Jalen Milroe competed for the starting job heading into the 2023 season. Milroe won the job, but was benched against South Florida. Simpson and Tyler Buchner split time against the Bulls, and Milroe returned to the starting role for the rest of that season and all of 2024.

Simpson was ESPN's No. 2 dual-threat quarterback nationally in the 2022 class and chose Alabama over Clemson and Tennessee. His father, Jason, is the head coach at UT Martin.

Alabama plays at Florida State on Aug. 30 to open the season.