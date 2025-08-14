Open Extended Reactions

We're in store for a season of intrigue among the SEC's quarterbacks with compelling storylines everywhere you look.

New faces at new places. Budding superstars. Much awaited encores. Second chances. Players emerging from the shadows.

While there are no third-year starters returning to the same school, that doesn't mean there's a shortage of pro prospects. One NFL scout told ESPN as many as four SEC quarterbacks could go in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, and that Florida's DJ Lagway also would be in the first-round mix if he were eligible for the draft.

We take a deeper look at all 16 of the projected starters in the SEC, breaking them into categories based on the circumstances surrounding their intrigue. Of note, eight of the 16 started their careers elsewhere.

'Old man' of the group

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

The intrigue: After three years as a backup at LSU -- which rarely happens anywhere in college football these days -- Nussmeier got his shot last year and had a breakthrough season. A fifth-year senior, Nussmeier is the first player in school history to return as the starting quarterback after passing for 4,000 yards (4,052 to be exact) the previous season. In just one season as the starter, Nussmeier has made his way near the top of NFL teams' 2026 quarterback draft boards. His father, Doug, is the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator and a former NFL quarterback. Nussmeier is the most proven of the SEC quarterbacks and will be integral to LSU's effort to make the College Football Playoff for the first time under Brian Kelly.

Path to success: Building off what he did last season and taking care of the ball better. Nussmeier threw 29 touchdown passes, but was intercepted 12 times, with a combined five picks in losses to Texas A&M and Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Nussmeier put on added muscle in the offseason, or as Kelly said, "a coat of armor on his body." Kelly said the Tigers will need Nussmeier to run the ball more this season.

Quote of note: "He's an A-plus teammate, an A-plus leader. ... He's taken that next step to where he's going to be in the Heisman conversation, and he is going to win the Heisman." -- LSU linebacker Whit Weeks

Sophomore sensations?

Arch Manning, Texas

The intrigue: Yes, it's another Manning, the latest from the first family of quarterbacks. And while Texas will be turning over the keys to the offense to Manning for the first time, at least on a full-time basis, it's not like he's a stranger to the program. This is his third year on campus, and unlike his Uncle Peyton, he didn't have to jump right in as an 18-year-old freshman. The last name obviously brings an extra burden, and the expectations are already through the roof. But Steve Sarkisian, along with the Texas staff and players, know what they have in Manning after seeing him on the practice field and in scrimmages for two years -- along with glimpses in games. Now we'll get to see him over the course of an entire season. Manning is plenty grounded. It's in his DNA. That said, few quarterbacks over the last few decades have faced this level of scrutiny in their debut season as the starter.

Path to success: From those who have seen him close up, watched him practice and studied his game, Manning's best is good enough. He doesn't need to feel like he has to put the Longhorns on his shoulders every game. Even though more than a few people felt like Manning was better and more talented than Quinn Ewers this past season, Manning was a good teammate and played his role when called upon. That kind of approach is invaluable for a player taking over as a leader. One thing that should set the 6-4, 219-pound Manning apart from his two uncles is that he's a major threat to run, which adds another dimension in short-yardage situations.

Quote of note: "I grew up going to SEC games and wanting to be a part of it. ... I know I haven't done anything in the SEC yet, but that's the goal." -- Arch Manning

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

The intrigue: Nobody is suggesting Sellers is Cam Newton, but he might be the closest thing the SEC has seen to Newton in terms of size, arm strength and being impossible to get on the ground when he takes off and runs. The 6-3, 240-pound Sellers, who reportedly turned down a two-year, $8 million NIL deal to return to South Carolina, is a magician at avoiding tacklers in the backfield when he's pressured, and when he cuts it up the field, look out. His game-winning 20-yard touchdown run on third-and-16 against Clemson is proof. This is Sellers' third year on campus. He redshirted in 2023 when Spencer Rattler was the Gamecocks' quarterback. Sellers' numbers weren't eye-popping in his first year as a starter (18 passing touchdowns and 7 rushing TDs) but look for those numbers to soar in 2025. NFL scouts love Sellers' upside.

Path to success: Adding polish as a passer and being more decisive in the pocket. Sellers completed 65.6% of his passes this past season and threw 13 of his 18 touchdowns in the last six games. In his second year as a starter, he will probably be counted on even more to carry the Gamecocks on offense. He was sacked 33 times this past season, but 25 of those came in the first six games. He also needs to cut down on his fumbles. He coughed up the ball 17 times a year ago and lost seven.

Quote of note: "Yeah, he's big and he's fast, but the thing about LaNorris is he's that big and he's elusive. You just got to grab him, hang on and hope -- and that doesn't usually work." -- South Carolina defensive tackle Nick Barrett

DJ Lagway, Florida

The intrigue: As a freshman this past season, Lagway had moments when he was everything everybody thought he would be when he came out of Willis, Texas, as a five-star recruit. He's got a great arm, ideal size (6-3, 247 pounds) and the awareness and escapability in the pocket to extend plays. Lagway wasn't the Gators' full-time starter until the last part of the season, after Graham Mertz tore his left ACL in the third quarter of a 23-17 overtime loss to Tennessee. It was in that game that Lagway showed his vast potential in a very hostile road environment. His 27-yard touchdown pass on third-and-19 to Chimere Dike with 29 seconds remaining tied the game before the Vols won in overtime. Lagway had 12 completions of 40 yards or longer this past season and was 6-1 as a starter, helping lead the Gators to four straight wins to close the season.

Path to success: The lingering question with Lagway is his durability and whether he can stay healthy. He battled an injury to his throwing shoulder in the spring and was limited. Most recently, a strained left calf held him back. He didn't participate in the Gators' first scrimmage, but according to insiders, has continued to throw regularly and looked good. He also missed a game and a half this past season with a hamstring injury. Lagway also put the ball in some dangerous spots at times, but what freshman doesn't? The bottom line is if he stays healthy, he has greatness written all over him.

Quote of note: "This guy's got a lot of ceiling. There's a lot there, fundamentally and overall football knowledge. The impressive thing about him is the mental makeup, the humility. He just shifts into this competitor. He goes to a different space as a competitor. It's not too big for him." -- Florida coach Billy Napier

Their turn has come

Ty Simpson, Alabama

The intrigue: Just this week, Simpson was named Alabama's starter, although that was the expectation since the spring. He's in his fourth year at Alabama after being heavily recruited and is a rarity in this era of college football. He stayed and kept competing even after failing to win the job in 2023. Jalen Milroe beat him out, then kept the job this past season. Now Simpson takes over under first-year Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who reunites with coach Kalen DeBoer. Simpson's athleticism should serve him well. He has also been around the program and understands the kind of microscope he's under being the starting quarterback at Alabama.

Path to success: It starts with confidence and being able to rally his teammates when things don't go well. Nick Saban and the previous staff felt Simpson would probably be the guy going into the 2023 season after Bryce Young turned pro. But Simpson didn't play with the kind of confidence Saban and the staff wanted to see, and Milroe wound up winning the job. That whole experience helped Simpson, who has grown from it and ingratiated himself to DeBoer this past season with the way he played in spot duty and bought into the system starting with spring practice. DeBoer would have been very comfortable playing Simpson a year ago had something happened to Milroe.

Quote of note: "Ty is an incredible playmaker on the move. With guys like that, you worry, 'Are they going to be able to train themselves to take care of the football?' ... Ty didn't throw any picks last week. He's thrown one all camp." -- Grubb

Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Some may question if Gunner Stockton has what it takes to be an SEC quarterback, but his teammates certainly believe in him. Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The intrigue: Don't be fooled by the "aw shucks" demeanor of Stockton when he's in a public setting. His teammates swear by him and say he's a fierce competitor and even stronger leader, even though he's not always the loudest guy in the room. Much like Simpson, Stockton hasn't run away from competition and has waited for his shot. He's also not a stranger to big stages. After Carson Beck was injured this past season in the SEC championship game, Stockton came off the bench in the second half and led the Bulldogs to a 22-19 overtime win over Texas. Stockton also started in the 23-10 playoff loss to Notre Dame. He passed for 234 yards and a touchdown against the Irish, and while Georgia didn't win, the stage didn't look too big for Stockton.

Path to success: In his fourth year at Georgia, Stockton is enough of a veteran to understand that he has great talent around him. There's no need to try to be anything other than himself. Remember the last guy at Georgia a lot of people dismissed and claimed wasn't a prototypical SEC quarterback? Stetson Bennett won back-to-back national championships after starting his career as a walk-on. Stockton and Bennett aren't necessarily the same player, but they both instill incredible belief in their teammates.

Quote of note: "He's got winner written all over him. He plays baseball growing up his whole life -- he's a winner. He plays football his whole life -- he's a winner. Everything he's done, he's been a winner." -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart

Transferring hope

John Mateer, Oklahoma

The intrigue: The Sooners needed a serious infusion of talent, productivity and hope on offense after scoring 20 points or fewer in seven of their 13 games this past season and finishing next to last in the SEC in scoring offense (24 points per game). Enter Mateer, who was the most coveted quarterback in the transfer portal after playing the past two seasons at Washington State. Even though he doesn't look it, Mateer bulked up to 229 pounds this summer and isn't afraid to throw his body around. He was the only FBS quarterback this past season to pass for 3,000 yards (3,139) and rush for 800 yards (826) and he accounted for 44 touchdowns (29 passing, 15 rushing). Mateer started just one season at Washington State but proved to be one of the most dynamic playmakers at quarterback in 2024. The Sooners are hoping for even more of that wizardry in Norman.

Path to success: We'll see what, if anything, comes from the gambling reports swirling around Mateer when he was at Washington State. He's adamant that he has never bet on sports. On the field, he's different than the typical transfer quarterback being plugged into a new system because his offensive coordinator at Washington State, Ben Arbuckle, came with him. It's imperative that the Sooners play well around Mateer and that they protect him better than they protected the quarterback this past season. They allowed 50 sacks, which was tied for the most in the country. The best news for Mateer would be the Sooners avoiding the rash of injuries in the offensive line that plagued them this past season and some of the new faces making immediate impacts.

Quote of note: "I don't think I can replicate what it's going to be like going against live SEC defenses, but I know how hard I've worked and how much I've learned from being a starter last season. It's football, and I'll be ready." -- Mateer

One last (wild) ride

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia is back at Vanderbilt, looking to lead the Commodores to another winning season. Michael Chang/Getty Images

The intrigue: Even if you're not a Vanderbilt fan, Pavia is must-see TV, whether he's playing or talking. Pavia hasn't been shy this offseason when it comes to providing bulletin board material for any of the Commodores' opponents. But that's just him, and it's also the way he plays. He's fearless, maybe even reckless at times, and never shy about taking on a defender or taking a shot down the field. Pavia pumps life into a team, as evidenced by what he did for the Commodores on their way to a 7-6 finish a year ago, the school's first winning season since 2013.

Path to success: Pavia limped to the finish a year ago and said he played the last half of the season with a torn hamstring. He wasn't close to 100 percent in November, when the Commodores lost their last three regular-season games, but he still finished with 2,293 passing yards and 801 rushing yards and played in all 13 games. Pavia plays a lot bigger than he is (6-0, 207 pounds) and loves contact, but the Commodores are going to need a healthier version of him down the stretch if they're going to stack together back-to-back winning seasons. Pavia started his career at New Mexico Military Institute, a junior college, then played at New Mexico State for two years before transferring to Vanderbilt. It's fitting that he sued the NCAA to be eligible for another season at Vandy because Pavia has never backed down from a fight in his life.

Quote of note: "This mission ain't finished. We want to win a national championship." -- Pavia

Don't sleep on 'em

Taylen Green, Arkansas

The intrigue: There's so much still out there for Green as he prepares for his second season as Arkansas' starting quarterback, and just as importantly, his second season working under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Starting quarterbacks returning for a second season under Petrino -- Lamar Jackson and Stefan LeFors at Louisville and the late Ryan Mallett at Arkansas -- saw their productivity (and their teams' win total) go up. The 6-6, 235-pound Green looks more like an NBA small forward than a quarterback and his long strides when he's scrambling make him a nightmare to run down in the open field. A fifth-year senior after beginning his career at Boise State, Green enters his fourth season as a starter. He passed for 3,145 yards and 15 touchdowns this past year and also rushed for 602 yards and eight touchdowns.

Path to success: If Green can eliminate some of the costly turnovers and not lock in on his first target as much, he can elevate himself into the top tier of SEC quarterbacks. He has that much talent and, combined with his experience and Petrino's tutelage, he has a chance to be one of those quarterbacks everyone is talking about come November. Green will have to get used to a new supporting cast, however. He lost all his top receivers and will be operating behind a remade offensive line, one Petrino thinks will be more athletic and consistent after the Razorbacks allowed 36 sacks a year ago. Where Green can help himself the most is taking care of the football. He threw nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 12 times (five lost) this past season. If Green can clean that up this year, the Hogs have a chance to be one of the surprises of the league.

Quote of note: "A lot of people have always counted me out, even going back to high school when the big schools didn't offer me a scholarship. I like that. I like proving people wrong, and our whole team here at Arkansas has that mentality." -- Green

Austin Simmons, Ole Miss

Austin Simmons has the tools to be a standout quarterback, as evidenced by the key drive he led in this past year's win over Georgia. Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire

The intrigue: Go watch Simmons as he calmly led Ole Miss on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive against No. 3 Georgia this past season after Jaxson Dart was knocked out of the game. Clearly, one drive doesn't define a quarterback, but Simmons looked like he had been on that stage his entire life. Now that Dart is in the NFL, Simmons steps into the full-time role as the Rebels' quarterback. He's in his third year on campus, already has his undergraduate degree after enrolling early, and has as much gusto as he does talent. The 6-4, 215-pound redshirt sophomore has everything it takes to be one of the nation's top breakout quarterbacks. But he needs to do it on the field. Simmons is also a baseball pitcher and could have been a high pick in the MLB draft had he not decided to concentrate on football.

Path to success: Putting it all together -- the skill set, confidence and intangibles -- as the full-time starter and doing it for an entire season and not just one drive. (Simple, right?) Simmons boldly says that he's "made for it" and has been preparing for this opportunity his whole life. That Lane Kiffin didn't go shopping for another quarterback in the transfer portal tells you what he thinks about Simmons, a lefty who attempted just 32 passes this past season. Kiffin is brutally honest and said Simmons had some critical errors in the most recent scrimmage, but that he bounced back. He will need that same resilience during the season when he hits rough patches, especially with the Rebels replacing their top rusher, top receiver and the bulk of their offensive line from a year ago.

Quote of note: "I feel like this is just the beginning, honestly, because I'm just reaching that potential right now. This is really my first year showcasing myself, and no one really knows who I am until that first SEC game." -- Simmons

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

The intrigue: As a redshirt freshman a year ago, Reed had some big moments in key situations. In his first start, he helped the Aggies beat Florida on the road, passing for two touchdowns and running for another. He came off the bench in the comeback win over LSU and rushed for three touchdowns. Conner Weigman, who has since transferred to Houston, was the Aggies' starter to open this past season before Reed took over in Week 3 against Florida and came back later in the season after Weigman was injured, starting the final five games. The Aggies lost four of those five games, with Reed throwing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions in that stretch. There was blame to go around for the Aggies' swoon, but Reed is eager to show in 2025 that he's a much more complete quarterback than some are suggesting he is and that he's not merely a game manager as Texas A&M has what it takes in the offensive line to have success in the running game.

Path to success: Any mention of Reed being more of a runner than a passer only fuels his fire. Sure, he is a dynamic runner and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. (For comparison, Mateer averaged 4.6, Manning 4.3, Sellers 4.1 and Lagway 2.) But where Reed has worked the hardest is being a more effective downfield passer, and according to those in and around the Texas A&M program, he has made huge strides in that area in the offseason. Moreover, the Aggies have brought in more speed on the perimeter, which should allow Reed to cash in with explosive plays in the passing game.

Quote of note: "He understands now what it's like to be a starting quarterback in the SEC. He was in and out of the lineup last season, but what's lost is his growth. Even though we didn't play our best football at the end of the season, he kept growing as a quarterback." -- Texas A&M coach Mike Elko

Starting over

Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

The intrigue: For starters, coach Josh Heupel has yet to announce publicly that Aguilar is the starter. Even more intriguing, he was at UCLA as recently as three months ago and went through spring practice with the Bruins after transferring from Appalachian State, where he was the starter for two seasons after beginning his career at Diablo Valley (Calif.) Community College. But then Nico Iamaleava left Tennessee after the conclusion of spring practice and transferred to UCLA, and the two quarterbacks essentially swapped places. Welcome to college football in 2025.

Path to success: The first step for Aguilar is to prove that he was the right choice for the starting job. He has worked diligently since arriving on campus in May to win over his teammates with his head-down, go-to-work mentality. Redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger was the other prime candidate vying for the job. Aguilar threw 56 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Appalachian State, although he was better his first season than his second. He also threw 24 interceptions and was sacked 34 times at App State, and those numbers need to improve at Tennessee.

Quote of note: "We've been through this before at Tennessee. Look at Joe [Milton] and Hendon [Hooker] and the way they competed, and they're both in the NFL now. I like the way Joey has gone about his business, but I like the way all our quarterbacks have." -- Heupel

Jackson Arnold, Auburn

Things never really clicked for Jackson Arnold at Oklahoma, so he's looking for a fresh start at Auburn. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The intrigue: Arnold was one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the country when he signed with Oklahoma in 2023. He began this past season as the Sooners' starter, and things just never clicked for him or the OU offense. Arnold was benched during the Tennessee game, and it was never the same. He wound up starting nine games but seemed to lose confidence in himself and the Sooners in him, perhaps prematurely. To Arnold's credit, he returned to the lineup after freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. also struggled and led OU to its biggest win of the season, a 24-3 victory over Alabama on Nov. 23. After the season, Arnold announced he was transferring to Auburn.

Path to success: Arnold said he needed a reset and that Auburn was the best fit, especially with coach Hugh Freeze being so involved with the quarterbacks. There will be some doubt about Arnold until he faces a quality opponent in a game and shows what made him a five-star prospect coming out of high school. It's especially important that Arnold and Auburn have success in their opener against Baylor on the road. He has one of the more talented receiving corps in the SEC, led by Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr.

Quote of note: "I'm not going to blame anything on my play last year, but I feel like now I'm in a situation where I can go out and thrive." -- Arnold

Zach Calzada, Kentucky

The intrigue: The ultimate journeyman, Calzada is on his fourth stop. He began his career in 2019 at Texas A&M and appeared in just three games his first two seasons in College Station. He was the Aggies' starter in 2021 and engineered A&M's big upset of Alabama with three touchdown passes. He then spent a year at Auburn in 2022 and didn't play because of a shoulder injury. He most recently spent two seasons at Incarnate Word, where he passed for 3,791 yards and 35 touchdowns and helped lead the Cardinals to the FCS playoffs this past season. Now he gets his shot back on the FBS stage. He's the Wildcats' expected starter and would be the sixth straight transfer quarterback to enter the season as Kentucky's QB1.

Path to success: Even though Calzada is new to Kentucky's offense, it helps that the Wildcats' offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Bush Hamdan, is back for his second season. Picking up quickly on what Hamdan wants to do with this offense will be critical for Calzada, who's not lacking in experience and is obviously used to change. He's a seventh-year senior. Calzada likes to throw the deep ball, and the Wildcats could use some explosive plays in the passing game. Finding the right balance with an effective running game will be the challenge.

Quote of note: "He's won and won big games in the SEC. He has a chip on his shoulder and is excited to come back and prove that." -- Kentucky coach Mark Stoops

Beau Pribula, Missouri

The intrigue: One of the more intriguing parts of Pribula's story is that he left Penn State's team this past season just before the Nittany Lions began their playoff run. With the transfer portal window being open for only so long and Drew Allar announcing he was returning in 2025 for his senior season, Pribula didn't want to take a chance of being squeezed out at other places and entered the portal Dec. 15. He said it was a difficult decision to leave his teammates at such a key juncture in the season, but having already spent three years at Penn State with no starts, he said he felt it was the right decision for him.

Path to success: The 6-2, 212-pound Pribula is known for running around and making plays, which should play well in coach Eliah Drinkwitz's offense. But it's not a given Pribula will be the clear-cut starter. Drinkwitz recently said there hasn't been any clear separation between Pribula and Sam Horn, who is also a standout baseball player. Pribula came off the bench this past season when Allar was injured against Wisconsin and led the Nittany Lions to a comeback win on the road. But he has never been QB1 from start to finish of a season as he hopes to replace three-year Missouri starter Brady Cook. Pribula received a reported $1.5 million deal to transfer to Missouri. Playing well early would help take some of the pressure off him with that kind of price tag attached to him. The Tigers play their first six games at home.

Quote of note: "This is the most talented quarterback room I've ever been in, and I'm really, really excited about the competition." -- Drinkwitz

Off the shelf

Blake Shapen, Mississippi State

The intrigue: When Jeff Lebby took over as coach at Mississippi State prior to the 2024 season, he was stoked about getting Shapen in the transfer portal from Baylor. Lebby said Shapen checked all the boxes -- toughness, edge, passion and arm talent. Unfortunately, Lebby never really had a chance to see all those traits over the course of an entire season. Shapen fractured the scapula in his right (throwing) shoulder in Week 4 and missed the rest of the year. He's back to give it another shot and said this summer that he thinks he can throw the ball even farther with all the shoulder workouts he has done over the past year.

Path to success: Staying healthy is obviously at the top of the list. Shapen was able to get a medical redshirt a year ago and is in his sixth season. He was at Baylor for four years and gets one final shot to play his first full season since 2022. It's worth noting that this will be Shapen's second season under Lebby, who oversaw big jumps from Dillon Gabriel in his second season at Oklahoma and from Matt Corral in his second season at Ole Miss.

Quote of note: "Blake was on his way last year until he got hurt. He knows how much confidence I have in him, and you see that in the way the players respond to him. He's everything you want in your quarterback." -- Lebby