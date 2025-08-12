Heather Dinich joins "Get Up" to explain why Penn State should be ranked No. 1 entering the season. (0:41)

If you're looking for a distinct location for your fantasy draft this August, an unlikely source could have you covered: the UConn Huskies.

On Sunday, Aug. 31, the Huskies are offering up suites at Rentschler Field -- aptly nicknamed "The Rent" -- to host fantasy football drafts. UConn football opens up its 2025 season at Rentschler against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils the day prior.

According to UConn athletics, the Rentschler Field draft party experience will cost $75 per person. In addition to a suite catered with pizza, wings and soft drinks (alcoholic beverages can be purchased separately), the package also includes a locker room tour and on-field photo opportunities.

UConn will also feature league names on the stadium scoreboard -- provided the content in question is "family friendly."

A 10-person minimum group size is required to register for the event, and participants will be able to tailgate in the stadium's parking lot before the suites open.

"We know how passionate fans are about their fantasy leagues, and how, you know, important fantasy leagues are to everybody's fall," the school's associate general manager of ticket sales Kent Ahern said to CT Insider. "This is just kind of a unique idea to create some more memories for that and to get everyone together."

Aug. 25 marks the final date sign-ups for the experience are available.