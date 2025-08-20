Open Extended Reactions

College football games are mere days away, which means a new group of budding players is about to be revealed.

We're not talking about Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Clemson's T.J. Parker, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, Alabama's Ryan Williams or a certain Texas quarterback from a famous football family. The players in this cohort haven't occupied the national stage, and some aren't even in the community theater phase of their stardom. But they have generated excitement within their programs, and according to their coaches and teammates, will be showcasing their talents in big ways this fall.

They are commonly known as sleepers.

Some might ring a bell, either from their recruiting profiles, transfer announcements or production in previous seasons. But none appears in ESPN's list of top 100 players for the 2025 season. Last year's sleepers list included standouts such as Marshall defensive end Mike Green, a second-team All-America selection and a second-round NFL draft pick, and Cal linebacker Teddye Buchanan, an FCS transfer who earned first-team All-ACC honors.

I surveyed coaches and some players to compile a list of possible sleepers for 2025. My goal again was variety, especially with position groups and backgrounds. Some players transferred in, looking for fresh starts, while others have developed within their programs and are ready for a star turn.

Here's a look at 43 sleepers around college football to monitor when the games kick off Saturday.

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 258 pounds

2024 stats: Sat out the season because of injury. He played 13 games and had 17 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 quarterback hurry in 2023

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 50 defensive end, No. 4 in Pennsylvania

Penn State brings back several standouts from a top-10 defense but must replace All-American defensive end Abdul Carter, the No. 3 selection in the NFL draft. Fisher didn't come to Penn State with major recruiting accolades, and initially started out at linebacker before moving to defensive end. Even with a productive 2023, he has battled injuries during his first three seasons in State College. But he's healthy now and could help fill the Carter void opposite emerging star Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Coach's take: "He's almost 260 pounds, he's got freaky long arms, he's able to play the run and be physical and match up, based on strength, size and technique," Penn State coach James Franklin told ESPN. "But he also has the ability to disrupt the quarterback. He's a well-rounded defensive end who's a mature guy and understands the game. He's one of those guys that no one's really talking about right now, and he's an older player that we thought would have had a big year for us last year."

Class: Sophomore

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

2024 stats: 12 games (8 starts), 40 receptions, 578 yards, 4 touchdowns at Cal

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Four stars, No. 49 wide receiver, No. 36 in California

Nebraska made significant upgrades to its wide receiver room to give sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola more options. Kentucky transfer Dane Key is the headliner, but Hunter is another intriguing addition who had production last year for Cal. He had a touchdown catch in his college debut and two scores against Auburn. He also putt up notable numbers against SMU and others in the ACC. Hunter was a decorated high school recruit who had multiple receptions in 11 of 12 games for Cal last season.

Coach's take: "I think he's going to be dominant, really talented," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule told ESPN. "Great run after the catch, he's like a 1990s tailback playing receiver. He had production at Cal, and he was my favorite guy in the portal. I was like, 'Go get that guy.' Watching him so far, he's a great fit for what [offensive coordinator] Dana [Holgorsen] does. He's going to catch and run and run through people."

Nyziah Hunter comes to Nebraska from Cal to add to a better receiving corps. John Reed/Imagn Images

Class: Sophomore

Height/weight: 6-foot, 180 pounds

2024 stats: 11 games (1 start), 21 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 9 pass breakups at Utah

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 59 cornerback, No. 18 in Ohio (signed with Michigan)

Calhoun is with his third Power 4 team and should be a valuable addition for an Alabama secondary that has better depth than in 2024 but must replace productive safety Malachi Moore. The Tide probably will use Calhoun at cornerback or nickel, as he can play alongside returning starters Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown. Calhoun played sparingly at Michigan but led Utah in pass breakups last season, while tying for fourth in the Big 12. He had three pass breakups against Iowa State, intercepted a pass against Utah State and also spoiled a 2-point conversion attempt by BYU with an interception in the end zone.

Coach's take: "He can play inside or outside, has done a really nice job," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer told ESPN. "He can match up and play man [coverage]. He's caught on pretty quickly, so that says a lot about him. He's just gone out there and made plays."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-6, 300 pounds

2024 stats: Played one game after sitting out first 10 because of injury at Wisconsin

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 199 defensive end, No. 72 in Ohio

Illinois coach Bret Bielema added several transfers from his old job, Wisconsin, during the offseason as the Illini try to build on a 10-win season. Thompson might end up being the most significant, as he's pegged to fill a key defensive line spot in coordinator Aaron Henry's scheme. Limited by injury in 2024, Thompson started 18 games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons for the Badgers, recording 51 tackles with 5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He led all Wisconsin defensive linemen in tackles with 29 in 2023.

Coach's take: "He's big, he's athletic," Bielema told ESPN. "He almost hit 20 miles an hour running the other day. He was like 19.6 or something like that, at 310 pounds. He's long, bends, runs, smart, works."

Class: Junior

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 245 pounds

2024 stats: 13 games (1 start), 40 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, 8 quarterback hurries, 7 pass breakups

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 178 defensive end. No. 22 in Missouri (signed with Bowling Green)

Texas A&M returns a lot but must replace several standouts along the defensive line, including NFL first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart. The team has high hopes for Howell, a transfer from Bowling Green who had a very strong finish to last season. Howell had 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in his final three games. He recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble against Texas, and then started the Las Vegas Bowl against USC and notched a sack and an interception. Howell also had three pass breakups and a sack against Mississippi State, as he was very active against the pass.

Coach's take: "He had a much higher [NFL] draft grade if he left [college] earlier than people thought," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko told ESPN. "He's primed to be a really talented edge rusher. Just his ability to attack the edge, he has a natural twitch and explosion that's really, really unique. He's doing it now with a faster, stronger body type."

Class: Junior

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

2024 stats: 7 games, 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack at Utah

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 93 defensive end, No. 77 in California (signed with Utah)

Tanuvasa is hardly an unknown in the state of Utah, especially after moving across the Holy War rivalry this winter, a move that not surprisingly sparked a backlash from Utes fans. But he could become a bigger name nationally for a Cougars team that won 11 games last season and returns linebacker Jack Kelly and other standouts on defense. Tanuvasa started 19 games at Utah and had his biggest season in 2023, when he had 27 tackles, including six for loss and two sacks. He has at least 1.5 tackles for loss in each of the past three seasons, and will fill space for BYU against the run.

Coach's take: "Keanu Tanuvasa is going to be a dominant force at the line of scrimmage," BYU coach Kalani Sitake told ESPN. "Our identity has to start there first. He came in here, I love the way he transitioned into it. He's a natural leader."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 312 pounds

2024 stats: 12 games played and started, 11 at guard and one at center for Wake Forest; gave up only one sack and graded by Pro Football Focus as No. 4 guard in the ACC; logged 693 snaps at left guard, 113 at center and had a prominent role on special teams

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 53 guard, No. 4 in Connecticut (signed with Wake Forest)

Michigan State made a major offseason investment into its offensive line, adding Gulbin and several other notable transfers. Gulbin played mostly guard at Wake Forest but competed for the center position at MSU during the offseason. The Spartans need an upgrade at center for returning quarterback Aidan Chiles, and Gulbin, an honorable mention All-ACC selection, probably provides one. He has started 23 games during the past two seasons and comes to MSU with 41 career appearances in the ACC.

Coach's take: "Matt was a good addition, played at Wake Forest for four years," Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith told ESPN. "He's physical, kind of a veteran presence to him. He learned our terminology right away. His approach early on really stood out, diving in and learning what we do."

Class: Junior

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 264 pounds

2024 stats: 14 games played, 14 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 160 defensive end, No. 5 in Europe (Germany)

Boise State is the favorite among Group of 5 teams to return to the CFP, but the Broncos must replace several NFL-bound players, including defensive end Ahmed Hassanein, a sixth-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions. Stege, who flashed as a pass rusher late in the 2024 season, is set to take Hassanein's spot, opposite All-America hopeful Jayden Virgin-Morgan. Stege, a native of Cologne, Germany, recorded 2.5 sacks during Boise State's stretch run, including a half-sack against Penn State in the CFP quarterfinal at the Fiesta Bowl. He tied for fifth on the team in sacks despite playing behind two all-conference players.

Coach's take: "It's his time now," Boise State coach Spencer Danielson told ESPN. "He's very, very violent at the point of attack. You talk about a guy who takes everything he does at a very high level. He's the guy in the walk-through who you have to tell, 'Hey man, you have to slow down here.' He's extremely explosive and he's very long. He's got a very high ceiling. If he stays healthy, people will know about Max Stege six months from now."

Max Stege closed the 2024 season in a big way. Joe Camporeale/Imagn Images

Class: Sophomore

Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 203 pounds

2024 stats: 8 games, 49 carries, 197 yards, 2 touchdowns

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Four stars, No. 163 overall, No. 14 running back, No. 25 in Texas

Ohio State's quarterback competition between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz generated most of the attention this month, but the player who shares a backfield with the next QB1 also should get some consideration. Peoples was a distant No. 3 back behind TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in 2024, but still got playing time, especially in some of Ohio State's lopsided wins. His experience will help, though, as Ohio State might need to lean more on its running game early as its next quarterback acclimates. Peoples will have competition as well with Bo Jackson and others, but should get the first opportunity to carry the ball this fall.

Coach's take: "James Peoples is someone that's going to have to step up," Ohio State coach Ryan Day told ESPN. "He has a lot of ability, but he played mostly behind Quinshon and TreVeyon last season. He's had a great offseason, so I'm excited to see how he does."

Class: Junior

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 255 pounds

2024 stats: 13 games (12 starts), 38 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, 2 fumble recoveries (1 for touchdown), 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups at Mercer

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Not rated (signed with Mercer)

Manley might end up being one of the top additions from the FCS, where he earned second-team All-America honors and was Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. He showed natural playmaking ability last fall, recording at least a half-sack in nine games, including one against eventual national champion North Dakota State in the FCS title game. Manley also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown against East Tennessee State and had 2.5 sacks against Western Carolina.

Coach's take: "He's been the guy who has been really disruptive ..." Georgia Tech coach Brent Key told ESPN. "He's one of them crazy ones who yells and screams and talks, but he has influence. Some guys just talk and talk, but do they actually have influence on others?"

Class: Sophomore

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

2024 stats: 14 games (8 starts), 752 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 13 receptions, 88 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 90 running back, No. 6 in Minnesota

Hansen led Iowa State in rushing last season, so he's hardly an unknown, but he shares the spotlight with fellow Cyclones running back Abu Sama III, who generates more attention at times after being the team's lead back in 2023. Hansen ranked among the top 30 nationally in total touchdowns with 15, had five games with multiple touchdowns and was the first ISU player since Breece Hall to reach 90 or more rushing yards in three consecutive games. He also made his most definitive statement in the Pop-Tarts Bowl victory against Miami, accounting for four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving). Hansen has a nose for the end zone and a good combination of size, strength and speed.

Coach's take: "Everybody talks about Abu Sama because he's had some wild moments, but I think what [Hansen] did, even in the bowl game last year, you're talking three [rushing] touchdowns," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell told ESPN. "The kid's got special talent. He has played since his true freshman year. He's got a wow factor about him that, if he can stay healthy, he's got a chance to be a really, really special football player that I think can have a breakout year."

Class: Seniors

Height/weight: Guerad 6-foot-2, 295 pounds; Konga 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

2024 stats: Guerad 10 games, 22 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery; Konga 11 games (6 starts), 20 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Guerad three stars, No. 128 defensive tackle, No. 294 in Florida (signed with Florida International); Konga three stars (signed with Rutgers)

Louisville's defense will be under the microscope this fall after an up-and-down 2024 season, and the front will be replacing NFL draft pick Ashton Gillotte and several others. The Cardinals picked up some experience in the portal but will lean on returnees Guerad and Konga to solidify the interior. Guerad delivered some of his best performances in big games against Miami, Clemson and Washington in the Sun Bowl, where he was named Lineman of the Game. Konga will enter his sixth college season after spending four at Rutgers.

Coach's take: "They've been in our system now, they understand it, if they stay healthy, they can do a really good job and make some plays for us in there and be a solid component," Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm told ESPN. "They have similarities. Jordan has some initial quickness and has strength and power. Rene is bigger, but he actually can run pretty well."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 223 pounds

2024 stats: 11 games (1 start), 40 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 1 interception at Virginia Tech

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 96 outside linebacker, No. 30 in Virginia

Lawson is a tall, rangy linebacker who contributed last fall for Virginia Tech but had his most productive season in 2023, when he led the team with 80 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery and earned honorable mention All-ACC honors for the Hokies. Lawson, who started at least one game in each of the past three seasons for Virginia Tech, joins a UCF defense under new coach Scott Frost and coordinator Alex Grinch, looking to reboot after finishing 82nd nationally in points allowed last season.

Coach's take: "Keli is a kid who is kind of built weird for his position," Frost told ESPN. "He's playing [middle] linebacker for us and he's 6-5, can run like a freak, big kid, so I'm excited to see him play."

Class: Junior

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 211 pounds

2024 stats: 12 games (1 start), 18 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 102 athlete, No. 25 in Michigan

Iowa has had an almost unparalleled run of standout defensive backs under coordinator Phil Parker, and Entringer could be the next after seeing his role increase a bit last season. The Hawkeyes' leadership group selected him over more experienced players to represent the team at Big Ten media days in Las Vegas, and the fourth-year player should get significant time alongside two-year starter Xavier Nwankpa. He had strong performances against Washington and Michigan State and made a touchdown-saving tackle on a punt return against Michigan in the 2023 Big Ten championship.

Coach's take: "I don't know how many snaps he's had, he's had injuries, made a helluva play against Michigan in the championship game a couple years ago," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz told ESPN. "He's missed a lot of time with some injuries, but he's got great potential, he's an unbelievable kid and he's played really well on the practice field. He can be one of our better guys this year."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

2024 stats: 14 games (5 starts), 39 receptions, 422 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Four stars, No. 58 nationally, No. 6 wide receiver, No. 14 in Texas

The former top 60 national recruit is still seeking a true breakout season, although he has been remarkably consistent in two years at SMU, logging 30 and 39 catches and 425 and 422 yards. He has averaged 12.3 yards per catch with the Mustangs, scoring 12 touchdowns and made his first five starts last fall. SMU returns quarterback Kevin Jennings but loses top wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. and versatile running back Brashard Smith. Hudson probably will be Jennings' top target this fall.

Coach's take: "If Jordan Hudson is the best version of himself, which he's trending ... he's got Rashee [Rice]-like qualities, just the physical stature and the ability to go up one-on-one and catch the ball and contested catches and the size," SMU coach Rhett Lashlee told ESPN. "He's going to run in the 4.5s, he's not a burner but he's also big. He's a guy who can catch a slant, run through an arm tackle and take it to the house, or go up one-on-one and catch it."

Class: Sophomore

Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds

2024 stats: 11 games (6 starts), 89 carries, 571 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns, 19 receptions, 263 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Four starts, No. 230 national, No. 12 running back, No. 9 in North Carolina (signed with Oklahoma)

Smothers came on strong during ACC play last season, emerging as NC State's primary running back during the second half of the season. A former ESPN 300 recruit at Oklahoma, Smothers averaged 6.3 yards per carry or better in four of his final five games, and had five rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. He had more than 100 all-purpose yards in four of the last six games, and had the sixth-best yards-per-carry mark (6.4) in team history. Smothers had two runs of longer than 50 yards and finished with 139 rushing yards and 42 receiving yards against East Carolina in the Military Bowl.

Coach's take: "He's going to get the ball a lot more so he's a playmaker, he'll make a lot of things happen," NC State coach Dave Doeren told ESPN. "He'll make a lot of things happen. Yeah, he can turn a little play into a big play pretty fast. He's explosive. He is really fast, he's tough, he's a smart football player. He sees things really well."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 223 pounds

2024 stats: 12 games played (7 starts), 188 completions for 2,504 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 57.3% completions, 99 rushing yards

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 42 pocket passer, No. 78 in California

After a very quiet start at San Jose State -- four games, three passing attempts in three seasons -- Eget emerged as the top quarterback for the team's revamped offense under coach Ken Niumatalolo and coordinator Craig Stutzmann. Eget entered a Week 5 game against Nevada and helped the Spartans to a come-from-behind win, and then eclipsed 200 passing yards in seven of his final eight games, including 446 yards against Boise State and 395 against Oregon State. He played a key role in wide receiver Nick Nash becoming a Biletnitkoff Award finalist, and averaged 295.4 passing yards during his final eight games. Eget will try to improve his accuracy and reduce interceptions as he operates Stutzmann's run-and-shoot offense.

Coach's take: "He's a big kid, he's 6-4, 230, he's got a big arm," Niumatalolo told ESPN. "... Coming back for a second year, his mastery of the offense is totally different. He threw for Nick Nash and Justin Lockhart at pro day, and we had scouts from over 20 different [NFL] teams, and he was throwing really well and a ton of guys walked away impressed by Walker."

Walker Eget will again lead one of college football's best passing games. Eakin Howard/Imagn Images

Class: Whitson senior, Bledsoe junior

Height/weight: Whitson 6-foot-5, 295 pounds; Bledsoe 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

2024 stats: Whitson 4 games (all starts), 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 quarterback hurries at Coastal Carolina; Bledsoe three games, two tackles for Texas

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Whitson not rated (signed with Coastal Carolina out of Independence Community College); Bledsoe four stars, No. 123 overall, No. 12 defensive tackle, No. 23 in Texas (signed with Texas)

Whitson and Bledsoe are among the newcomers for a Mississippi State defense aiming to improve dramatically against the run after finishing 129th nationally, worst among Power 4 teams. Bledsoe was the more decorated recruit, and had his most playing time with Texas in 2023. Whitson started 13 games during the past two seasons for Coastal Carolina and showed flashes as a pass rusher with five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. Both also provide the size and strength that Mississippi State lacked during coach Jeff Lebby's first season.

Coach's take: "Those are two guys that we're going to be able to lean on," Lebby told ESPN. "They're incredibly talented and they play the game the way you want it to be played. These are big, physical interior guys, and they fit this league. It's such a different situation than we were in. I love their skill set. I love who they've been since they've been here."

Class: Sophomore

Height/weight: 6-foot, 201 pounds

2024 stats: 12 games (4 starts), 28 receptions, 594 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 100 wide receiver, No. 12 in Indiana

Cooper is hardly a total unknown, as he finished second in receiving on a CFP team behind an All-Big Ten player, Elijah Sarratt, who returns this season. But Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti expects possibly even bigger things from the third-year wide receiver, who will be even more of a complement to Sarratt this fall. All but four of Cooper's receptions went for first downs, and he averaged 21.2 yards per reception with three of 40 yards or longer. He projects as a top target for new quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Coach's take: "He has big-play ability, working on becoming a little bit more consistent play in and play out, but he'll have probably more opportunities this year," Cignetti told ESPN. "He's explosive, can play inside, outside, can get on top of people and still do some back-shoulder stuff. He's got good speed, good strength, good ball skills. He's one of those guys that, instead of flashing quite a bit, now has just got to do it every play."

Class: Junior

Height/weight: 5-foot-8, 190 pounds

2024 stats: 2 games, 9 carries, 42 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 6 receiving yards

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Four stars, No. 64 overall nationally, No. 5 running back, No. 2 in California (signed with USC)

Brown wasn't a huge factor in Arizona State's push for a Big 12 championship and a CFP appearance in 2024, as a hamstring injury limited him to two games and a medical redshirt. He's healthy now and has an opportunity ahead as the Sun Devils must replace All-American running back Cam Skattebo, the nation's No. 4 rusher. Brown came to USC as one of the more decorated and versatile high school backs, and showed flashes as a runner and a receiver, especially as a true freshman in 2022, when he appeared in all 14 games. He has added mass to his frame and will be competing with several backs, including holdover Kyson Brown and Army transfer Kanye Udoh.

Coach's take: "He showed up at about 170, 175. He weighs 200 pounds right now and he runs just as fast as he did two years ago" Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham told ESPN. "That kid, if he stays healthy, will probably be the sleeper of our football team. He's got that 'I started at USC' athleticism still. Now he's got 25 more pounds. He's got a chance to do something and really explode this season."

Raleek Brown will have to pick up his production on Arizona State's offense. John Rivera/Icon Sportswire

Class: Junior

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 265 pounds

2024 stats: 13 games, 13 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Four stars, No. 25 defensive tackle, No. 37 in California

Michigan's defensive line showed in the ReliaQuest Bowl win against Alabama that it will remain a team strength, even with NFL first-round draft picks Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant moving on. Brandt had his first career fumble recovery to go along with a sack in the win against the Crimson Tide, and also had a notable performance in Michigan's narrow loss at Indiana, recording a forced fumble, a sack and two tackles for loss. He enters his third season with the Wolverines and should have a larger role in a talented defensive front seven.

Coach's take: "He's a guy that I think is going to stand out and make a lot of plays," Michigan coach Sherrone Moore told ESPN. "People know about TJ Guy, people know about Derrick Moore, but Cam Brandt is going to make an impact on college football in a huge way. I love the way he's worked and put himself in position to be successful."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 264 pounds

2024 stats: 12 games (7 starts), 2 receptions, 15 yards

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Not ranked

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is excited about all the players surrounding new quarterback Devon Dampier, including a group of transfer running backs and wide receivers that includes Wayshawn Parker (Washington State) and Ryan Davis (New Mexico), and an offensive line that Whittingham said could be the best of his long tenure. The Utes have some returners who can help, too, including Bentley, who had ample field time in 2024 but played behind Brant Kuithe at tight end. At 264 pounds, Bentley is a true in-line tight end who will aid in Utah's blocking efforts for Parker and others. But he also should get a bigger role in the passing game under new coordinator Jason Beck.

Coach's take: "The light switch finally came on for him, as well as the ability to stay on the field," Whittingham said. "He had been bogged down by some nagging injuries his first couple of years. He was kind of hit and miss, inconsistent, but this new offense has been a really good thing for him, and seems to fit his skill set. He was really good in spring ball, he's an excellent blocker. He can be an in-line tight end, you can flex him out. He's got the prototypical size, so he's got a lot of tools. He's been behind some really good kids ... now it's his turn."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 313 pounds

2024 stats: 12 games played and started, allowed only 1 sack and 10 pressures in 375 pass-rushing opportunities

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 22 center, No. 43 in Illinois (signed with Cincinnati)

Renfro is a name some fans will recognize, especially those who have followed coach Luke Fickell's career. A first-team All-AAC selection in 2021, Renfro started for the Cincinnati team coached by Fickell that became the first from the Group of 5 to reach the four-team College Football Playoff. But he sat out the 2022 season because of injury and then, after following Fickell to Wisconsin, only appeared in the ReliaQuest Bowl during the 2023 season. Renfro returned to the lineup last season, helping an offensive front that protected well against the pass. He enters this fall as one of the nation's more experienced centers.

Coach's take: "Jake is in a much different place than he was last year," Fickell told ESPN. "That's the core, the apex, of your offensive line. Healthwise and sizewise and leadershipwise is where he's taken a big step. There's three guys up front with our offensive line that give us the best opportunity with him and Riley Mahlman and Joe Brunner."

Class: Sophomore

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

2024 stats: 13 games, 6 tackles, a half-sack, 1 tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hurries for Oregon

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 67 defensive end, No. 54 in California (signed with Oregon)

Under coach Pat Narduzzi, Pitt typically does a good job of identifying and developing defensive talent, either through recruiting or the portal. The Panthers expect to get more from Moore, who was a rotation player at Oregon despite appearing in all but one game last season. Pitt is seeking more pass-rush help to assist standout linebacker Kyle Louis and others. Moore flashed in Oregon's rivalry games with two pass breakups against Oregon State and a half-sack against Washington, but could be a better scheme fit for Narduzzi and coordinator Randy Bates.

Coach's take: "He's a starter coming out of spring ball, and I think he can be really good, he can be special," Narduzzi told ESPN. "I think he's a 4-3 freaking defensive end, I think he can play in the NFL, he's got a great motor, he's smart. He fits into our defense. They kind of stood him up at Oregon in the 3-4 stuff. He's the sleeper on the D-line."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot, 220 pounds

2024 stats: 11 games, 48 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions, 4 pass breakups for Fresno State

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Not rated (signed with Fresno State)

Baylor added an experienced and productive player in Jackson, who appeared in 34 games at Fresno State and faced Power 4 opponents such as Michigan, UCLA and Arizona State. He showed the ability to rush the passer and drop into coverage, earning Fresno State's top coverage grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024. Jackson had a total of three interceptions during the past two seasons, and 99 tackles.

Coach's take: "He's very talented," coach Dave Aranda said. "As spring went on, just the flashes that he would do, so disruptive. There were times where he was unblockable, and then the ability to cover people out of the backfield and cover tight ends and mismatches and all those things he was able to handle. Phoenix has an ability to really go and make a big push."

Class: Sophomore

Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 205 pounds

2024 stats: 15 games, 34 carries, 219 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 18 receptions, 172 receiving yards

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Four stars, No. 26 running back, No. 7 in Missouri

Rarely does a third-string player make the sleepers list, but few positions measure up to Notre Dame's running back room, and still create opportunities for talented players such as Williams. He logged a carry in 13 of 15 games and had a 58-yard touchdown run against Army at Yankee Stadium, while remaining a consistent factor in the passing game, especially on third downs. Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price will remain Notre Dame's primary backs, but Love has dealt with some injuries and could also be used more as a receiver this fall. Notre Dame's coaches value Williams' versatility and ability to maximize his limited opportunities, including a 36-yard reception in the CFP semifinal against Penn State to set up the tying touchdown early in the third quarter.

Coach's take: "He didn't know how much he was going to play at running back, and then in one of the biggest games of the season (the CFP semifinal), he makes one of the biggest plays right after half," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman told ESPN. "Understand that is going to help him this year. He doesn't control his role in the game, he just controls how much better he gets, and I think he'll benefit from that."

Class: Junior

Height/weight: 6-foot, 190 pounds

2024 stats: 9 games played, 28 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups for NC State

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 108 cornerback, No. 19 in South Carolina

Cisse is known in the Carolinas, where he grew up and started his career at NC State. He recorded 38 tackles with an interception for the Wolfpack in two seasons there. Cisse joins a South Carolina defense that was among the SEC's most talented in 2024 but replaces several NFL-bound players, including safety Nick Emmanwori, a second-round draft pick. He will challenge for a starting role this season and be a factor in South Carolina's nickel and dime packages.

Coach's take: "We love how he plays," defensive coordinator Clayton White told ESPN. "He can play corner and nickel. He's got some long speed. He's very football IQ oriented. He understands concepts. His improvement is to get more plays on the ball, but he is definitely a legit cover corner, which I like."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 250 pounds

2024 stats: 13 games, 20 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 4 quarterback hurries

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Not rated (signed with Cornell)

Buffalo's defense has more star power than most in the Group of 5, as linebacker Red Murdock and defensive end Kobe Stewart are both on the national radar. But don't forget about White, a transfer from Cornell who had a solid first season with the Bulls and will be playing his sixth college season this fall. White has squatted well over 600 pounds and can move offensive linemen with his power. He should be a strong complement to Stewart.

Coach's take: "He's the strongest player on our team, ridiculous weight room numbers," Buffalo coach Pete Lembo told ESPN. "We shut down his squat at 635 and he probably could have done another 70-80 pounds, easily. He's definitely become better with change of direction, and just much better technically at defensive end. You've got Kobe Stewart on the other side, who was All-MAC last year, and now I feel like we got a guy opposite him that could be a really legit player."

Class: Sophomore

Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 285 pounds

2024 stats: 13 games (6 starts), 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 67 defensive end, No. 52 in California

USC wants to build back its defense starting with the line, and made some noticeable strides in 2024. Coach Lincoln Riley now wants the unit to be among the nation's best, and Thompkins should be a key factor. After playing sparingly his first two seasons with USC, Thompkins emerged as a key interior lineman last fall and had productive performances against Maryland, Nebraska, Notre Dame and others. He started six of USC's final eight games.

Coach's take: "He had a really strong back half of the year for us and had a great spring," Riley told ESPN. "Just can play every single position. Really talented player that came in, was incredibly raw, just his confidence, his physical ability, everything just gets better quickly. We're really, really excited about him."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds

2024 stats: 13 games played (all starts), 41 tackles, 4 interceptions, 17 passes defended

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Unranked as a recruit

Coats did not even play high school football before trying out for a junior college team in Mississippi. He made the team at East Mississippi Community College and worked his way to Nevada, where he became an All-Mountain West selection last season. But the team's overall struggles kept Coats somewhat under the radar. He's among a large group of transfers joining West Virginia for coach Rich Rodriguez's return.

Coach's take: "I think he's an NFL guy, really explosive kid," Rodriguez told ESPN. "Some of the guys I've had the most success with, like, Pacman [Jones] were, like uber competitive, over-the-top competitive, like pissed off on every rep. And that's what Michael is. You can see that on film, and then after you watch him work out, this dude is like, tear your throat off.'"

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 178 pounds

2024 stats: 13 games (10 starts), 34 receptions, 381 yards, 2 touchdowns for Tennessee

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 105 wide receiver, No. 27 in Alabama

White is among a sizable group of transfers coming to FSU to reboot the offense under new coordinator Gus Malzahn. He brings significant SEC experience with 38 games at Tennessee, where he caught 131 passes for 1,665 yards and 6 touchdowns. White had his most productive season in 2023, recording 67 catches for 803 yards, but saw his numbers drop last fall as Tennessee spread the ball around with quarterback Nico Iamaleava. White is undersized but boasts breakaway speed and has 10 career catches of 40 yards or longer and six of 50 yards or longer. He joins fellow wide receiver transfers Duce Robinson (USC) and Gavin Blackwell (North Carolina) in Tallahassee.

Coach's take: "He has big-time potential," Florida State coach Mike Norvell told ESPN. "His speed and explosiveness stand out. He is one of the fastest guys on the team, one of the faster guys in the country. He's got great ability to separate. He's really good with the ball in his hands as well. So I think just a variety of things that he can do, but really pushing the ball down the field is something that we're excited about."

Class: Freshman

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 192 pounds

2024 stats: 41 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 8 pass breakups for Milton (Georgia) High School

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 59 safety, No. 88 in Georgia

Redmond wasn't among the higher-rated recruits in Tennessee's class and isn't even the most notable No. 4 on the roster (wide receiver Mike Matthews was a top-25 national recruit in 2024). But Redmond made an impact this spring, joining a secondary that includes standout cornerback Jermod McCoy and others. He was rated as both a cornerback and a safety by different recruiting outlets but probably can play multiple spots in Tennessee's scheme.

Coach's take: "He's got all the traits that you look for," defensive coordinator Tim Banks told ESPN. "He will be really good at corner. For him to do what he did in the spring was really impressive. We think a lot of him, we feel like he'll get a chance to play. We think the sky's the limit."

Class: Junior

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 265 pounds

2024 stats: 10 games played, 36 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 20 quarterback pressures

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Four stars, No. 38 defensive tackle, No. 13 in North Carolina

Hopper isn't a true sleeper, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors after a breakout 2024 season. But he didn't make ESPN's top 100 transfers list and remains somewhat anonymous outside of the South. He could be a major addition, though, for a Tulane team that should be in the mix for the American title and a possible College Football Playoff berth. Hopper has been a dominant pass rusher at times, recording two sacks against Georgia State and bullying East Carolina last fall. He had multiple tackles in each of his final nine games last fall. Hopper was a big-time recruit for Appalachian State who will have showcase opportunities for a Tulane team facing Ole Miss, Duke and Northwestern in nonconference play.

Coach's take: "He's uber-talented, he's got a chance to be a real guy," Tulane coach Jon Sumrall told ESPN. "Without question, he was a guy in the Sun Belt who people remember. Nobody in our league knows much about him, and he could be a problem. If he can play to his ceiling, he's going to have a pretty hellacious year."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 193 pounds

2024 stats: Started four games for Arizona before season-ending injury, 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 39 safety, No. 18 in Arizona (signed with Northwestern)

Maldonado joins Kansas State as one of the more experienced transfer defenders in the Big 12. He started portions of each of the past four seasons at Arizona, and helped spark the team's breakthrough in 2023. Maldonado had 81 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries that season, and earned defensive MVP honors in an Alamo Bowl win against Oklahoma after returning a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown. He joins a K-State secondary replacing several starters.

Coach's take: "He missed the last half of the season and missed our spring ball, but he's got a little s--- to him," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman told ESPN. "He's been a two-time captain at Arizona, I'm excited about him."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds

2024 stats: One game (start) but suffered season-ending injury after recording one tackle in 30 snaps

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 38 inside linebacker, No. 187 in Texas

Duke has star power on both sides of the ball after a nine-win season in coach Manny Diaz's debut. While transfer quarterback Darian Mensah, All-American cornerback Chandler Rivers, offensive tackle Brian Parker II and others will generate attention, Morris' return from injury could be sneaky important. He started the final five games of the 2023 season and rose to third on the team in tackles with 61. Morris had 12 tackles against Pitt and a forced fumble against rival North Carolina. He has played in 20 career games but only one for Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke.

Coach's take: "Nick, we really think might have a chance to be as good as any linebacker we had," Diaz told ESPN. "Getting Nick back will help us, as a middle linebacker, sort of the quarterback of our defense."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 256 pounds

2024 stats: 6 games (3 starts), 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Unranked, signed with University of Sioux Falls

A Minnesota native, Durfee spent 2021 and 2022 at Sioux Falls, the alma mater of former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer. He had a breakout season there in 2022, earning first-team all-league honors with 11 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. Durfee transferred to Washington, where he became eligible late in the 2023 season then appeared in the CFP semifinal against Texas. Durfee showed flashes early last fall before sitting out most of the second half of the season because of a foot injury that required surgery, but he should be a factor under new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

Coach's take: "I'm really hopeful that Zach plays all 12 games, and if he does, I think he'll be one of the best defensive linemen in the Big Ten," Washington coach Jedd Fisch told ESPN. "He's one of the best players that I've seen. But, you know, he looks the part, he is the part, but he has to stay healthy. He can stop the run and rush the passer. He can line up against a tight end, he can line up against an open-side tackle, he has real amazing flexibility to do all the things that you could ever ask for a defensive end."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 189 pounds

2024 stats: 13 games (all starts), 41 receptions, 799 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 80 wide receiver, No. 18 in Maryland (signed with NC State)

Smith enters his sixth college season and second at ECU, where he should be among the American's top wide receivers after an impressive 2024. He had only 13 receptions at NC State, while dealing with injuries, but showed big-play ability throughout his first season as a Pirate. He averaged 19.5 yards per reception, which ranked 11th nationally, and had seven receptions of 42 yards or more and 30 catches of 10 yards or more. He eclipsed 50 receiving yards in eight games and again will be catching passes from quarterback Katin Houser.

Coach's take: "He can kind of take the top off of it," East Carolina coach Blake Harrell told ESPN. "He catches the ball really well now. He's a guy who can run past you. It doesn't matter if it was North Texas, Navy or NC State, they know what's coming and he can run by you."

Class: Junior

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 194 pounds

2024 stats: 11 games (all starts), 53 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups at Saginaw Valley State

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Unranked, signed with Saginaw Valley State

NIU doesn't take transfers in bunches like other programs in its position, instead seeking to fill specific spots and supplement a roster heavy on development. Beeler is among the team's key pickups for a defense that last season ranked 14th nationally in points allowed and No. 5 in fewest pass yards allowed. He had a breakout season in 2024 for Saginaw Valley State, leading the league in passes defended and showing good open-field tackling skills.

Coach's take: "He has a great vertical, 4.4 speed, tremendous tackler, can play the whole middle of field and has tremendous ball skills," NIU coach Thomas Hammock told ESPN. "He gives us the ability to sideline to sideline from the safety position, which I think is important."

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds

2024 stats: 9 games (6 starts), 30 receptions, 425 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three starts, No. 66 Y tight end, No. 27 in Missouri

Gyllenborg is a known name around the Mountain West but could get more traction both regionally and nationally if he builds on a strong 2024 season. After sitting out early because of an ankle injury, he went on to lead the Cowboys in receiving yards per game, tying for the team lead in touchdown receptions and finishing second in both receptions and receiving yards. Gyllenborg earned second-team all-conference honors despite starting only half the season. He had three or more receptions in seven of nine games and had the winning touchdown catch against Washington State in the season finale.

Coach's take: "I like everything about him," Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel told ESPN. "He's 6-5, he's 250 pounds. He's got excellent hands, great ball skills. He's going to blow every [NFL] combine test out of the water, and he's a bulletproof person. You look at that and go, 'OK, where's the weak spot?' Physically, there's not a weakness."

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/weight: 6-foot, 175 pounds

2024 stats: 1 game, 2 receptions for 13 yards, logged 11 snaps at wide receiver and 7 on punt coverage

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 72 wide receiver, No. 16 in Louisiana

Young is one of the least experienced players on the list, appearing only in Houston's 2024 season opener against UNLV before sustaining a toe injury and sitting out the rest of the season. But second-year Cougars coach Willie Fritz expects his return to help with a reshaped offense now under the direction of Slade Nagle. Young brings speed and big-play ability to Houston, as he stood out in track in high school and also contributed on returns. He's slated to start among a group of veteran wideouts that includes UAB transfer Amare Thomas.

Coach's take: "We were trying to recruit him at Tulane and I couldn't get a visit out of him, and then as soon as I got the job at Houston, he called me up and said, 'Let's go!'" Fritz told ESPN. "He had an excellent spring, fully healthy, I think he's going to be a guy that people may not know a lot about, but we certainly do."

Class: Sophomore

Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

2024 stats: 12 games (9 starts), 63 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 4 pass breakups

ESPN recruiting snapshot: Three stars, No. 68 safety, No. 133 in Florida

Big Ten fans and others probably know about Minnesota's other safety, Koi Perich, the first-team All-Big Ten defensive back who might be the closest thing to Travis Hunter in 2025 as he takes on a significant role for the offense. But Minnesota also is excited about Brown, who performed well during his first season as a starter, finishing third on the team in tackles and showing active hands in pass coverage. He had pass breakups in each of his last two games, and made several of his biggest tackles on fourth down, where Minnesota thrived (15th nationally in fourth down defense).

Coach's take: "Kerry Brown is a very special football player," Minnesota defensive coordinator Danny Collins told ESPN. "He is a star on our team, and he's ready to take that next step. He can do everything. We put him at nickel, we put him at strong [safety], we put him at free [safety], he plays dime on third down. He can do everything. His coverage right now is the best that it's ever been. He just has a great feel for the game. He can track the ball deep throws, he's a guy that has a great ability to blitz and he can bend and blade and get his body in different positions to get through the line of scrimmage."