A judge on Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order allowing Indiana safety Louis Moore to practice with the Hoosiers for the next 14 days, a significant win for the 24-year-old challenging the NCAA's five-year eligibility rule.

Moore, who started games at both Ole Miss and Indiana, recently filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in district court in Dallas County, Texas, arguing his three years at Navarro Junior College in Texas should not count against his eligibility. Moore also cited potential losses in earnings of around $400,000 from NIL deals.

Moore, who is currently enrolled at IU, graduated from Poteet High School in Mesquite, Texas, and attended Navarro from 2019 to 2022. He played football there, redshirted and was injured, and went to IU, where he played in 2022 and 2023. After his second year at IU, he transferred to Ole Miss for his third season of NCAA football (2024). He stated in his lawsuit that he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 27, 2024, because multiple schools advised him the recent court ruling for Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia would also allow Moore another season of eligibility.

Wednesday's ruling was a major step closer to that. An injunction hearing on Aug. 27 will determine if Moore is eligible to play this season.

"They're like a broken record," Brian P. Lauten, one of Moore's attorneys, told ESPN. "They keep making the same argument but expecting a different outcome. The NCAA is on the wrong side of this issue. ... It violates the Sherman Antitrust Act and they keep making the same argument expecting a different result when what they should be doing is saying, 'All right, now that some people are getting to play because our legal arguments don't hold water, we need to have a uniform rule that makes it fair to everyone.'"