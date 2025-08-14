Take a look back at Tim Tebow's time at Florida, where he won the Heisman Trophy and two national championships. (0:53)

Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and Florida State cornerback Deion Sanders were among the former college football stars named to The Associated Press' All-Time All-America first team.

Ohio State and Pittsburgh each placed three players on the AP All-Time All-America team announced Thursday as part of the news organization's celebration of the 100th anniversary of the storied honor for the top players in college football.

Since 1925, nearly 2,000 men have been named AP first-team All-Americans, one of the most prestigious honors in the sport.

The Big Ten led all conferences with seven selections, two more than the Southeastern Conference.

Of the 25 players on the first team, five won the Heisman Trophy and 21 are in the College Football Hall of Fame, two are nominated for induction in 2026 and two are not eligible because they are not yet 10 years removed from their college careers.

A panel of 12 AP sports writers who cover college football selected the all-time team. It won't be, and shouldn't be, considered definitive. There have been far more great players over the past century than spots available.

For a player to qualify, he must have been an AP first-team All-American at least once. His professional career, if any, was not to be considered. Also, a member of the all-time team could be listed only on the side of the ball where he was named first-team All-America. All-purpose players could come from any position.

Voters were cautioned against recency bias, but it is notable that only three of the first-team selections played before 1970. Of the 12 players who were three-time All-Americans, only four made the two all-time teams picked by AP.

Tebow edged Texas' Vince Young (2005) for all-time first-team quarterback. Tebow won the Heisman and made the AP All-America team as a sophomore in 2007, his first year as the starter.

He led the Gators to their second national championship in three years in 2008 and narrowly missed a chance at another when the 2009 team started 13-0 but lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game. He remains the SEC career leader in rushing touchdowns and touchdowns responsible for.

Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders (1988) and Georgia's Herschel Walker (1980-81-82), both Heisman winners, are the running backs. Marshall's Randy Moss (1997) and Pittsburgh's Larry Fitzgerald (2003) are the wide receivers.

The offensive line is made up of Ohio State's Orlando Pace (1995-96) and Pitt's Bill Fralic (1982-83-84) at tackle, Alabama's John Hannah (1972) and Ohio State's Jim Parker (1956) at guard and Penn's Chuck Bednarik (1947-48) at center. The tight end is Georgia's Brock Bowers (2023).

The all-purpose player is Heisman winner Johnny Rodgers of Nebraska (1972).

On defense, Pitt's Hugh Green (1978-79-80) and Maryland's Randy White (1974) are the ends and Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh (2009) and Minnesota's Bronko Nagurski (1929) are the tackles. The linebackers are Illinois' Dick Butkus (1964), Alabama's Derrick Thomas (1988) and Ohio State's Chris Spielman (1986-87).

The secondary is made up of Sanders (1987-88) and Heisman winner Charles Woodson of Michigan (1996-97) at cornerback and Southern California's Ronnie Lott (1980) and Miami's Ed Reed (2000-01) at safety.

The specialists are Florida State kicker Sebastian Janikowski (1998-99) and Iowa punter Tory Taylor (2023).

Many fans might say Anthony Munoz and Ray Guy, among others, are glaring omissions.

Munoz, who played at Southern California from 1976-79, is considered one of the greatest offensive linemen of all time, college or pro. He's in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Alas, he was never a first-team AP All-American.

Guy, who played at Southern Mississippi from 1970-72, he remains the only punter selected in the first round of an NFL draft. But punters were not included on AP All-America teams until 1981.

First team offense

Wide receivers - Randy Moss, Marshall, 1997; Larry Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh, 2003.

Tackles - Orlando Pace, Ohio State, 1995-96; Bill Fralic, Pittsburgh, 1982-83-84.

Guards - John Hannah, Alabama, 1972; Jim Parker, Ohio State, 1956.

Center - Chuck Bednarik, Penn, 1947-48.

Tight end - Brock Bowers, Georgia, 2023.

QB - Tim Tebow, Florida, 2007.

Running backs - Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State, 1988; Herschel Walker, Georgia, 1980-81-82.

Kicker - Sebastian Janikowski, Florida State, 1998-99.

All-purpose - Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska, 1972.

First team defense

Ends - Hugh Green, Pittsburgh, 1978-79-80; Randy White, Maryland, 1974.

Tackles - Ndamukong Suh, Nebraska, 2009; Bronko Nagurski, Minnesota, 1929.

Linebackers - Dick Butkus, Illinois, 1964; Derrick Thomas, Alabama, 1988; Chris Spielman, Ohio State, 1986-87.

Cornerbacks - Charles Woodson, Michigan, 1996-97; Deion Sanders, Florida State, 1987-88.

Safeties - Ronnie Lott, Southern California, 1980; Ed Reed, Miami, 2000-01.

Punter - Tory Taylor, Iowa, 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.