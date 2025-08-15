Open Extended Reactions

The NCAA's Committee on Infractions ruled on the University of Michigan's advance-scouting case Friday, with the school facing a series of fines that could eclipse $30 million. The Wolverines avoided punitive penalties such as a postseason ban or the vacating of victories, including during the 2023 national championship season.

The NCAA also imposed an additional game suspension for coach Sherrone Moore, which will be served for the first game of the 2026 season. Moore is expected to serve a two-game suspension in the upcoming season, which ESPN reported in May that the university proposed to self-impose. He also received a two-year show-cause penalty.

The 2025 games will be the Wolverines' third and fourth of the season, a home contest against Central Michigan and a road matchup at Nebraska. The 2026 opener is expected to be against Western Michigan in Frankfurt, Germany.

The NCAA committee also levied an eight-year show-cause penalty for former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions and a 10-year show-cause for ex-coach Jim Harbaugh, who is now in the NFL. Those essentially act as barriers to schools hiring them in the future. Harbaugh's new 10-year show-cause penalty will not begin until after he serves a current four-year show-cause from a previous NCAA case.

The size of the fine is expected to be considerable, although a finite amount will not be immediately available. It includes a $50,000 initial levy, 10% of the football budget, 10% of the cost of football scholarships for the 2025 season, and the loss of all postseason competition revenue sharing for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. That sum could easily eclipse $30 million.

Though there are variables on how much teams get from football postseason revenue, sources expect that number alone based on past Big Ten income and projections to be more than $20 million. Some of that will depend on the performance of both Michigan and the Big Ten. The football budget in 2024 was more than $70 million, which means the amount is likely to be at least $7 million for that part of the fine, depending on updated budgets.

Separately, former assistant coach Denard Robinson was hit with a three-year show-cause penalty for a combined role in recruiting violations that included, per the NCAA, providing "limited inducements to a prospect and his family" and then failing to "respond to the notice of allegations or attend the hearing."

Michigan and its coaches and staffers were charged with six Level 1 violations in the sign-stealing case, which are the most serious. The decision to fine the school heavily but not issue a penalty such as a postseason ban indicates a shift in NCAA enforcement rulings away from postseason prohibitions.

It's a significant punishment for Stalions, who masterminded the advance-scouting scheme, as a show-cause penalty essentially acts an employment ban. Punishments for Harbaugh aren't likely to matter, however, as he is coaching with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh also received a four-year show-cause penalty in 2024 in a different NCAA case, which essentially is an employment ban in major college football through August 2028.

The NCAA committee concluded that Stalions "orchestrated" the advance-scouting operation designed to aid in the deciphering of opponent's signals during the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons. The operation included 56 instances of off-campus, in-person scouting of 13 of Michigan's future regular-season opponents.

"Stalions directed and arranged for individuals to conduct off-campus, in-person scouting of Michigan's future regular-season opponents," the report reads. "In doing so, Stalions purchased game tickets and transferred them to those individuals, who included another staff member, interns and acquaintances of Stalions. The network of individuals was referred to as the "KGB."

"While in attendance, they filmed the signal callers on the future opponents' sidelines and then provided that film to Stalions. Using the footage they collected -- which Stalions referred to as 'dirty film' -- Stalions then deciphered opponents' signals. Stalions and other individuals involved in the scheme acknowledged or corroborated this process. Additionally, on one occasion, Stalions personally attended a future opponent's contest."

Other than Moore, the rest of the Michigan staffers in the NCAA's crosshairs are no longer in college football.

Michigan Penalties • Four years probation

• Fines that could surpass $30 million*

• Recruiting restrictions

• Jim Harbaugh: 10-year show-cause order, starting in 2028 following current four-year show-cause penalty

• Sherrone Moore: 2-year show-cause order; 3-game suspension (2 games in 2025, 1 in '26)

• Connor Stalions: 8-year show-cause order

• Denard Robinson: 3-year show-cause order * Fines are $50,000, plus 10% of football budget, postseason revenue from 2025-26 and cost of 10% of scholarships awarded in 2025-26

The ruling marks one of the final significant turns in a scandal that captivated the college football world, divided the Big Ten and put Michigan's reputation on the line. It turned Stalions, previously little known outside the program, into a household name and riddled Michigan's championship run with accusations and anger from rivals around the Big Ten.

Harbaugh served a three-game sportsmanship suspension from the Big Ten to end the 2023 regular season from the case. (He had also served a three-game suspension to start that season as part of self-imposed penalties tied to a separate NCAA recruiting case.)

The sign-stealing probe introduced the world to Stalions, the Naval Academy graduate who bragged on his LinkedIn page that he could work "identifying and exploiting critical vulnerabilities and centers of gravity in the opponent scouting process." He later told his side of the story in a Netflix documentary that focused on his ability to steal signs.

Michigan responded to the NCAA allegations via a 137-page document arguing that the case contains "numerous factually unsupported infractions, exaggerates aggravating factors and ignores mitigating facts." The school also expressed concern over the genesis of the investigation.

For the NCAA's controversial infractions process and often-ineffective enforcement division, this looms as perhaps the last blockbuster case that the organization will oversee. With the confluence of enforcement power shifting to the new College Sports Commission and the sudden stripping away of amateurism rules, NCAA enforcement is expected to decline in relevance.

The decision is the latest example of the NCAA's shift from postseason bans in recent years.

A ruling on Tennessee in July 2023, which included 18 Level 1 infractions, led to a fine of $8 million. That was the equivalent of the financial impact of missing the postseason in 2023 and 2024, the NCAA said at the time.

On the field for Michigan this season, in the wake of an 8-5 campaign in 2024 after its undefeated championship run in 2023, the suspension of Moore looms as the most significant. His suspension is tied to deleting a thread of 52 texts with Stalions, which were later recovered and did not include information to suggest Moore knew the extent of Stalions' alleged actions.

Moore was considered a potential "repeat violator" by the NCAA because in August 2023, he negotiated a resolution to claims that he contacted recruits during a COVID-19 recruiting dead period. He later served a one-game suspension.

The coach could appeal the additional game that the committee added Friday. Michigan opens next season against Western Michigan, a game expected to be played overseas.

There's a major distinction between Moore's suspension and those Harbaugh served to open and close the 2023 regular season. In those suspensions, one of which came from the NCAA and other from the Big Ten, Harbaugh coached the team during the week in practice.

But because of an NCAA rule change in January 2024, Moore will not be able to coach in practice for the affected game weeks. That rule change expanded the suspension for coaches to include "all athletics activities between contests, rather than just the contests themselves."

For the two games Michigan has agreed to self-impose, Moore will begin the suspension after the matchup at his alma mater, Oklahoma, which is set for Sept. 6.

In the separate NCAA case involving recruiting violations, Michigan received three years' probation back in August 2024.

The Wolverines open the 2025 season Aug. 30 against New Mexico.