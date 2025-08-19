Open Extended Reactions

It's that time of year again! In only four days, the college football season will kickoff with a Week 0 matchup between No. 22 Iowa State and No. 17 Kansas State in Dublin. While we get excited for the matchups to come, a lot of change has occurred since January. Transfers and departures to the NFL have left plenty of big shoes to fill for teams across the country.

Three of the top five teams in our initial power rankings have new starting quarterbacks. Can Texas' Arch Manning, Georgia's Gunner Stockton and Ohio State's Julian Sayin shine in the spotlight?

With Notre Dame's depth this season, could the Fighting Irish make back-to-back national title appearances?

Here's how our college football experts have ranked the top 25 teams heading into the season.

All times Eastern.

Texas, Penn State and Clemson take the top three spots in the preseason rankings, but will they stay this way after Week 1? ESPN

The Longhorns are the preseason No. 1 for the first time in school history, shockingly enough. There's star power everywhere, especially on defense, where Anthony Hill Jr., Colin Simmons, Trey Moore and Michael Taaffe all return for one of the country's best units. They'll need it in Week 1 against an Ohio State team that ended their 2024 season at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals. But both teams look radically different this season, and Texas' questions are all up front on both lines, where there will be four new starters on the offensive line and a new rotation on defense after losing five of last year's top six defensive linemen. Yes, Arch Manning will finally start, and he likes to air it out. Ohio State is a tough place to break in new faces in key places, but it's going to be fun to watch. -- Dave Wilson

Week 1 matchup: at Ohio State, Aug. 30 (noon, Fox)

Drew Allar is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country. Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen have been one of the most productive running back tandems in recent college football history. And former national championship coordinator Jim Knowles now leads a talented and potentially elite defense. The Nittany Lions also have an easy start to their schedule with Nevada, Florida International and Villanova. With Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon all set to debut new quarterbacks, the Big Ten title is there for the taking. As Allar noted during Big Ten media days last month, it's time for the Nittany Lions to finally "get over the hump" on the big stages. -- Jake Trotter

Week 1 matchup: vs. Nevada, Aug. 30 (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Is it a national championship or bust at Clemson this season? That might be a lofty expectation, but the stars have aligned for a team that has all the players in place, from a veteran quarterback (Cade Klubnik) to a trio of elite receivers to a revamped defense led by high-level NFL talent in Peter Woods and T.J. Parker. Tom Allen takes over as defensive coordinator, tasked with injecting a bit of old-school energy that was missing the past couple of seasons. Dabo Swinney has his best team since 2020, and after making a surprise run to the playoff last year, the aspirations for 2025 are much higher. -- David Hale

Week 1 matchup: vs. LSU, Aug. 30 (7:30 p.m., ABC)

While much of the focus will be on new starting quarterback Gunner Stockton in Georgia's first two games against Marshall and FCS program Austin Peay, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart might be more interested in whether his offense can produce an effective running game. Last season, partly because of injuries, the Bulldogs averaged only 124.4 rushing yards, which ranked next to last in the SEC. Georgia's offensive line struggled to push around opponents at times, and Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will be looking for more continuity up front. Three starting offensive linemen who were selected in the NFL draft will have to be replaced. Returning tailback Nate Frazier figures to be No. 1 on the depth chart, and he'll get help from Illinois transfer Josh McCray, Chauncey Bowens and possibly freshman Bo Walker. -- Mark Schlabach

Week 1 matchup: vs. Marshall, Aug. 30 (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

The Buckeyes lost numerous key players from last year's national championship team to the NFL draft. And yet, even though the Buckeyes enter this season relatively inexperienced, they still boast arguably the best returning offensive player (wide receiver Jeremiah Smith) and defensive player (safety Caleb Downs) in college football. Whether Ohio State can defend its national title will hinge on what happens at quarterback, as Julian Sayin was named the starting quarterback Monday to replace Will Howard. Sayin will be tested right away in Week 1 against Texas, in a rematch of last season's playoff semifinal. -- Trotter

Week 1 matchup: vs. Texas, Aug. 30 (noon, Fox)

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love returns after rushing for 1,125 yards and 17 TDs last season. Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire

Step back from the quarterback discussion -- a storyline that has been at the forefront of Notre Dame's offseason from the moment the Irish walked off the field after a national championship game loss to Ohio State in January -- and there's a good case to be made this is Marcus Freeman's best team yet in South Bend. The offense has a superstar in running back Jeremiyah Love, the offensive line is exceptional, there's depth at receiver, the secondary is stocked with high-level talent led by Leonard Moore, and the front seven on defense has plenty of talent, if not a ton of experience. So, if Freeman has his quarterback, then there's every reason to think this could be another season with real national title aspirations. -- Hale

Week 1 matchup: at Miami, Aug. 31 (7:30 p.m., ABC)

The Crimson Tide embark on Year 2 under Kalen DeBoer on the road against Florida State on Aug. 30 with a new starting quarterback (Ty Simpson). Even though Simpson is hardly new to the program, changes include a new offensive coordinator (Ryan Grubb), some tweaks on defense (more movement) and what DeBoer said will be a "harder edge" after Alabama lost four games last season for the first time since 2007, Nick Saban's first season in Tuscaloosa. The defense has a chance to be dominant, in the mold of some of Saban's best defenses, especially if middle linebacker Deontae Lawson can stay healthy. The offense will look to be more balanced in Grubb's first season at Alabama. The Tide's offensive line should take some of the pressure off Simpson, who's in his fourth year on campus, and Simpson's receiving corps is deep and talented, led by sophomore Ryan Williams. -- Chris Low

Week 1 matchup: at Florida State, Aug. 30 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

The elephant in the room as LSU opens its fourth season under Brian Kelly is how unsuccessful the Tigers have been in season openers under the coach. They've lost three straight under Kelly and five in a row dating to the Ed Orgeron era. The 2025 season opener might be the toughest yet with LSU playing at No. 4 Clemson on Aug. 30 in the battle of Death Valleys. It always helps when you have an experienced quarterback going into a hostile environment, and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is in his fourth year with the program and coming off a 4,052-yard and 29-touchdown season. The Tigers lost two offensive tackles to the NFL, and how well LSU protects Nussmeier against a talented Clemson defensive line will be one of the key storylines. LSU addressed several needs in the transfer portal and hopes to force more turnovers on defense in Year 2 under Blake Baker. The Tigers forced 14 turnovers in 13 games last season to rank 14th in the SEC. -- Low

Week 1 matchup: at Clemson, Aug. 30 (7:30 p.m., ABC)

After stitching together a perfect season, the Ducks met their match and then some when they were blown out of the Rose Bowl by eventual national champion Ohio State. They head into this season with a team that might be just as talented, even if slightly less experienced, than last season's. That begins with presumed starting quarterback Dante Moore, who spent a season on the bench watching Dillon Gabriel and learning Oregon's offense. Now, he'll get his chance and has plenty of promising skill players such as Tulane transfer running back Makhi Hughes, who is primed for a breakout season, to help him. Under coach Dan Lanning, Oregon's defense should again be stout and position the Ducks for another run at doing what they couldn't last season: win a playoff game. -- Paolo Uggetti

Week 1 matchup: vs. Montana State, Aug. 30 (4 p.m., Big Ten Network)

The Hurricanes want to build off their 10-win season from a year ago, and to do that, they overhauled their defense and brought in Carson Beck from the transfer portal. The hope, of course, is that the veteran quarterback can come in and have the same type of success Cam Ward did as a transfer QB last season. After offseason elbow surgery, Beck says he is fully healthy. But Miami does not want to rely on Beck alone. With offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa leading the way, Miami could have one of the best offensive lines in the country. Paired with what should be a deeper, better defense, Miami plans to show off all its improvements in the opener against Notre Dame. -- Andrea Adelson

Week 1 matchup: vs. Notre Dame, Aug. 31 (7:30 p.m., ABC)

After being picked to finish last in the Big 12 last season, Arizona State emerged as the conference champion to earn a trip to the College Football Playoff. This season, the Sun Devils won't be sneaking up on anyone as they'll begin as the favorite in the Big 12. With a Heisman Trophy contender in quarterback Sam Leavitt and one of the best young coaches in the country in Kenny Dillingham, there is a foundation for the Sun Devils to compete for conference titles well into the future. Replacing Cam Skattebo's production (2,316 yards of total offense in 2024) will be difficult but look for wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to have an All-American-level season. -- Kyle Bonagura

Week 1 matchup: vs. Northern Arizona, Aug. 30 (10 p.m., ESPN+)

After passing for 2,534 yards his freshman season, what might South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers do in 2025? David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

There's a lot to like about the momentum of this program entering 2025 between the six-game win streak to finish the 2024 regular season, the emergence of LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart as potential superstars and a No. 15 finish in the final CFP poll. Shane Beamer knows just how close the Gamecocks are to breaking through for a lot more this fall, and they'll be ready to make some noise with their opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against Virginia Tech. They're replacing five NFL draft picks on defense but did a nice job of addressing their needs with portal additions. The Gamecocks will need to be ready to play their best ball by the time they reach October and hit a challenging four-week stretch against LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama and Ole Miss. -- Max Olson

Week 1 matchup: vs. Virginia Tech, Aug. 31 (3 p.m., ESPN)

The Wolverines will unveil a new offense under coordinator Chip Lindsey that should feature freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, the nation's No. 1 recruit. Michigan's passing attack flatlined in 2024, finishing above only the three service academies in yards per game. Coach Sherrone Moore hired Lindsey to extract much more from the quarterbacks and wide receivers. Although Michigan might not be truly tested by a New Mexico team under new coach Jason Eck, the team's passing progress will be closely monitored ahead of a Week 2 trip to Oklahoma. Will transfer wide receiver Donaven McCulley be an impact addition? How much will Lindsey's system serve holdovers at wideout and tight end? Moderate improvement on offense alongside a championship-caliber defense should elevate Michigan's outlook. -- Adam Rittenberg

Week 1 matchup: vs. New Mexico, Aug. 30 (7:30 p.m., NBC)

An impressive group of returning players gives Illinois a chance to win 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time, which also could result in the school's first CFP appearance. One of the only potential concerns is whether Illinois can generate enough explosiveness on offense to navigate what looks like a tougher overall schedule. Key September road games loom against Duke (Sept. 6) and Indiana (Sept. 20), and Illinois' ability to stretch the field will be watched in the opener against FCS Western Illinois. The Illini ranked 64th nationally in yards per play last season and tied for 65th in plays of 20 yards or longer. They think newcomers such as wide receivers Justin Bowick and Hudson Clement will help provide a jolt. -- Rittenberg

Week 1 matchup: vs. Western Illinois, Aug. 29 (7:30 p.m., Peacock)

The Aggies are eager to begin Year 2 of the Mike Elko era after losing four of their last five to close last season. Losing Le'Veon Moss at the beginning of that stretch was a huge blow to an offense that was finding its identity, but Moss returns to headline a deep running back room along with Rueben Owens II, Amari Daniels and freshman Jamarion Morrow. The offensive line will be a strength, but the biggest reason for hope is the remade wide receiver rotation, which will help Marcel Reed, the undisputed starter at quarterback after taking over for Conner Weigman last season. KC Concepcion (NC State transfer), Mario Craver (Mississippi State transfer) and redshirt freshman Ashton Bethel-Roman have all drawn raves in the spring. Elko expressed his frustration with the secondary after the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl loss to USC and vowed to fix it. If the Aggies can generate a pass rush, there's talent and experience at linebacker and defensive back, and with an improved offense that can add deep threats to a strong running game, there's room for optimism ahead. -- Wilson

Week 1 matchup: vs. UTSA, Aug. 30 (7 p.m., ESPN)

The expectations around Florida heading into this season are completely different than they were last year. The Gators open as a preseason top-25 team for the first time under coach Billy Napier, thanks in part to the way last season ended and the return of quarterback DJ Lagway. With Lagway, Florida not only believes it has a quarterback who can make every play with either his arm or his legs but a player with the leadership skills to bring an entire team together. After dealing with multiple injuries this offseason, Lagway has to show he can stay healthy. The talent is there around him, and on the defense, for Florida to truly contend this season. -- Adelson

Week 1 matchup: vs. Long Island, Aug. 30 (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Most teams that make the College Football Playoff and win a school-record 11 games don't need to prove anything in the ensuing season. But Indiana, because of its brand, faces a perception challenge after losing to the two national championship game participants last fall. The Hoosiers can help themselves by recapturing their 2024 dominance right away against Old Dominion. Some might underestimate coach Curt Cignetti and a roster that returned All-Big Ten players on both sides of the ball and added notable transfers, including quarterback Fernando Mendoza from Cal. If the standards have truly been raised in Bloomington, the Hoosiers should outclass their middling nonconfeence opponents before a Big Ten schedule that opens against No. 12 Illinois and appears significantly tougher than last season's slate -- Rittenberg

Week 1 matchup: vs. Old Dominion, Aug. 30 (2:30 p.m., FS1)

Can Iowa State QB Rocco Becht lead the Cyclones back to the Big 12 title game? David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

The Cyclones are on the ascent after their school-record 11 wins in 2024 and should be a key player in the Big 12 title race. They are in good hands with an experienced quarterback in Rocco Becht, but he'll need to adapt to a new group of receivers with last season's pair of 1,000-yard receivers -- Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel -- both off to the NFL. On defense, the linebackers are solid but they'll need much more from the pass rush, which was an obvious deficiency a year ago. -- Bonagura

Week 1 matchup: vs. South Dakota, Aug. 30 (3:30 p.m., Fox)

The Mustangs defied all expectations last season, coming within a last-second field goal of winning the ACC in their first year in the conference. A playoff loss to Penn State did little to diminish the enthusiasm around the program, and Rhett Lashlee has filled out the roster nicely after saying goodbye to some high-level performers, such as tailback Brashard Smith. Kevin Jennings returns at quarterback with, arguably, a better receiving corps and a veteran O-line. The back end of the defense should rival last season's unit. The biggest question is probably the pass rush. If SMU has an answer there, the Mustangs have proved they belong in the conversation at the top of the ACC. But this season they won't be sneaking up on anyone. -- Hale

Week 1 matchup: vs. East Texas A&M, Aug. 30 (9 p.m., ACC Network)

The Rebels play five of their first six games at home. The only exception is the second week when they travel to Kentucky for the SEC opener. Ole Miss has won 10 or more games in three of the past four seasons under Lane Kiffin, including each of the past two seasons. The last time Ole Miss had won 10 or more games in back-to-back seasons was 1959 and 1960, and the Rebels have never had three straight 10-win seasons. So Kiffin and his team have a chance to do something that has never been done in Oxford. The makeup of this team will be different from the one that won 11 games last season. Redshirt sophomore Austin Simmons takes over for Jaxson Dart in his first season as starting quarterback. The Rebels are revamping the middle of their offensive line and lost nine players who started at some point on defense last season, including NFL draft picks Walter Nolen III, Princely Umanmielen and JJ Pegues on the line. Ole Miss' defense was lights-out last season. The Rebels might not be as talented or deep as a year ago on that side of the ball, but they should be good enough under Pete Golding to give themselves a chance to make another run at 10 wins. -- Low

Week 1 matchup: vs. Georgia State, Aug. 30 (7:45 p.m., SEC Network)

The Wildcats were 7-1 and were right in the thick of the Big 12 title race last season before coming up short in November. Matt Wells is taking over control of the offense, and the staff has surrounded quarterback Avery Johnson with quality additions led by transfer wureceivers Jaron Tibbs and Jerand Bradley. The defense returns five starters and is dealing with some inexperience up front and in the secondary but can depend on Austin Romaine and VJ Payne to play at an All-Big 12 level. We'll find out a lot about this team in the Week 0 opener against Iowa State in Ireland, but the rest of the schedule sets up rather nicely for another strong start. -- Olson

Week 1 matchup: vs. North Dakota, Aug. 30 (7 p.m., ESPN+)

After rushing for 597 yards his freshman season, what might RB Duke Watson do in the coming season? Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

There is a reason some believe the Cardinals are one of the favorites to make it back to the ACC championship game. With Miller Moss transferring in from USC to start at quarterback and perhaps the best 1-2 running back duo in the country in Isaac Brown and Duke Watson, expectations are high for the Louisville offense to rack up the yards and score some points with the type of balance coach Jeff Brohm preaches. There are holes to fill on defense, particularly in the secondary, but once again, Brohm went into the transfer portal to address them. The first test will come in Week 4 with a trip to Pittsburgh. -- Adelson

Week 1 matchup: vs. East Kentucky, Aug. 30 (3 p.m., ACC Network)

Brent Venables heads into Year 4 with a roller-coaster résumé. The Sooners went 6-7 in 2022, 10-3 the next year, then 6-7 again last season, including going 2-6 in their first season in the SEC. The defense, as could be expected from a Venables team, was good. The offense was not, ranking 113th nationally. Jackson Arnold transferred to Auburn, and Oklahoma brought in offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle from Washington State and his quarterback, John Mateer. The Sooners have a brutal schedule, with nine current top 25 teams looming. But Game 1 against Illinois State provides a chance to see the new-look Sooners, with fans hoping for some fireworks. -- Wilson

Week 1 matchup: vs. Illinois State, Aug. 30 (6 p.m., ESPN+)

There's no question all eyes on Rocky Top will be focused on new quarterback Joey Aguilar, who didn't arrive at Tennessee until mid-May. After starting 24 games at App State, Aguilar transferred to UCLA after the 2024 season. But when former Volunteers starter Nico Iamaleava stunned the Volunteers by entering the transfer portal and choosing the Bruins in the spring, Aguilar was on the move again. Aguilar had less than four months to get a handle on coach Josh Heupel's frenetic offense and get comfortable with his receivers. He'll get a good test against Syracuse in Atlanta on Aug. 30, followed by a home game against FCS program East Tennessee State. Aguilar will get thrown into the SEC fire when No. 5 Georgia travels to Neyland Stadium on Sept. 13. -- Schlabach

Week 1 matchup: vs. Syracuse, Aug. 30 (noon, ABC)

Star running back Ashton Jeanty is suiting up for the Las Vegas Raiders now, but the Broncos are prepared to maintain the momentum from a dream season in 2024 that took them to the CFP. Though head coach Spencer Danielson and new offensive coordinator Nate Potter will certainly try to replace Jeanty in the aggregate with a promising running backs room, all eyes will be on Maddux Madsen as he goes into his second season as Boise State's starting quarterback. Defensively, the unit will feed off of edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, who is a force to be reckoned with and one of the best defensive players in the sport. A year after drafting off of Jeanty's phenomenon, the Broncos will need every bit of their roster to step up if they want to make it back to the playoff. -- Uggetti

Week 1 matchup: at South Florida, Aug. 28 (5:30 p.m., ESPN)