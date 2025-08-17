Alabama tailback Jam Miller, the No. 8 Crimson Tide's top returning rusher, suffered an upper-body injury in a scrimmage Saturday and is expected to miss the Aug. 30 season opener at Florida State, sources told ESPN.

Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said in a statement Sunday that Miller was hurt and had a medical procedure following the scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's scrimmage and went in for a procedure on Saturday evening," DeBoer said. "Jam should recover fully with a timetable for his return yet to be determined."

Miller, a senior from Tyler, Texas, led Alabama tailbacks with 668 yards with seven touchdowns on 145 carries in 2024.

Sophomores Richard Young (146 yards, 2 touchdowns in 2024) and Daniel Hill (61 yards, 1 touchdown) figure to get the bulk of carries against the Seminoles in the opener (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC), along with Louisiana transfer Dre Washington.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe, now a rookie with the Seattle Seahawks, was the team's leading runner with 726 yards and 20 scores last year. Tailback Justice Haynes, who ran for 448 yards with seven touchdowns, transferred to Michigan.

The Crimson Tide are trying to bounce back from last season's 9-4 campaign, their first with more than three losses since Nick Saban's first season at Alabama in 2007.