Open Extended Reactions

The Nebraska Cornhuskers plan to rock all-black uniforms this season for the first time since 2020.

The program on Friday announced its new alternate looks, which will be worn against the USC Trojans on Nov. 1.

Nebraska's latest design includes white numerals and a white helmet with a black stripe from top to bottom. "Tradition of winning" is written across the neckline in white lettering.

You can run, but you can't hide. pic.twitter.com/WrfZJp2E8r — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) August 15, 2025

Black uniforms -- specifically shirts -- have a deep meaning for the Cornhuskers. The program's defense is nicknamed Blackshirts because during coach Bob Devaney's third season, the unit wore black, pullover, contrast jerseys in practice.

The tradition evolved through the years but remains a key part of Nebraska's identity.

"We are the Blackshirt defense," coach Matt Rhule said. "When I was at Albright College, our defense wore black jerseys because of Nebraska. So, I think black is a little bit within our DNA of who we are historically. So, once a year maybe we go out there and we do a different black jersey every year. ... I think it's really fun. I think it's cool."

Rhule added that Nebraska "has a right to do cool things" and that the program anticipates the matchup against the Trojans to be a night game, making the uniforms a fitting choice.

USC hasn't visited Lincoln since 2007.