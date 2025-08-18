        <
          • Jake TrotterAug 18, 2025, 01:27 AM
              Jake Trotter is a senior writer at ESPN. Trotter covers college football.
          Tennessee named senior Joey Aguilar its starting quarterback Sunday.

          Aguilar transferred from UCLA to Tennessee in April, a day after former Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava joined the Bruins, in what essentially amounted to a college football quarterback trade.

          Aguilar had transferred from Appalachian State to UCLA during the winter portal and was in line to start for the Bruins until UCLA signed Iamaleava.

          Tennessee coach Josh Heupel noted Friday that Aguilar was "handling himself extremely well" and praised him for being "extremely comfortable" commanding the Vols offense in such a short amount of time.

          Aguilar beat out redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger for the job.

          Aguilar threw for 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns with 14 interceptions last season.

          Tennessee opens the season on Aug. 30 against Syracuse.