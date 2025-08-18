Open Extended Reactions

Syracuse has named Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli the starting quarterback, sources told ESPN, and he'll debut for the Orange against No. 24 Tennessee in the opener in Atlanta.

Angeli, a redshirt junior, narrowly beat out LSU transfer Rickie Collins, who played well during camp. Per sources, the quarterbacks were informed of the decision early Monday morning.

Angeli played in 21 games for Notre Dame, with a start in the Fighting Irish's blowout win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl following the 2023 season. His biggest career moment came in last season's College Football Playoff semifinal against Penn State, when he completed 6 of 7 passes on a critical scoring drive to end the first half.

In coach Fran Brown's debut season in 2024, Syracuse went 10-3 and finished No. 1 nationally in passing offense. Angeli replaces Kyle McCord, who set Syracuse and ACC single-season passing records with 4,770 yards under OC Jeff Nixon.

Angeli, who has thrown for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns in his college career, played at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey for coach Vito Campanile, the brother of Syracuse quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile.

Angeli transferred to Syracuse after spring practice, which has led to a quick learning curve to pick up the offense.

He will go up against Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar, who won the job after also transferring after the spring semester. He spent one semester at UCLA after starting two seasons at Appalachian State.

Angeli would be slated play against his former team later this year: Syracuse visits Notre Dame on Nov. 22.