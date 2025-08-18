Newton's 2010 Auburn season was unmatched — a Heisman, a national title and an undefeated run in one electrifying year. (2:55)

Auburn will retire the No. 2 jersey of Cam Newton, the former Tigers quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy in 2010 before leading the team to a national title that season.

The retirement ceremony will take place Oct. 11 during Auburn's rivalry game against Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Newton will join fellow Heisman winners Pat Sullivan (No. 7) and Bo Jackson (No. 34) as well as record-setting wide receiver Terry Beasley (No. 88) as the only Auburn players to have their numbers retired.

In 2010, Newton and cornerback Aairon Savage both wore No. 2, which has not been given out since the national championship game.

In a video posted to social media by Auburn on Monday, athletic director John Cohen and deputy AD Tim Jackson informed Newton of the jersey retirement while he was recording an interview at the school's football facility.

"Auburn will always be home to me," Newton said in a statement. "The national championship we won in 2010 was a special moment, and to have my jersey retired alongside legends like Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson, and Terry Beasley is an incredible honor that I'll cherish forever. War Eagle!"

Newton played only one year at Auburn after starting his college career at Florida and then spending 2009 at Blinn College in Texas. He became the first SEC player to record 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He had 2,854 passing yards and 1,473 rushing yards and accounted for 51 touchdowns (30 passing, 20 rushing, 1 receiving) while helping Auburn to a 14-0 record and the championship win against Oregon.

Newton swept the major college football honors in 2010, winning the Maxwell, Walter Camp, Manning and Davey O'Brien awards as well as AP Player of the Year.

He played 11 NFL seasons, 10 of them for the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him No. 1 in 2011. Newton won NFL MVP honors in 2015 and helped the Panthers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to Denver.