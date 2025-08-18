The SEC Network crew points to transfer quarterback John Mateer and new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle as the pivot point for Oklahoma. (1:02)

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma is offering fans a chance to attend postgame news conferences, but it won't be cheap.

It's one of the "Sooner Magic Memories" offerings the program has created to give fans greater access this season. The cost for two people to sit in on the media session after the Oklahoma-Michigan nonconference showdown on Sept. 6 is $692.11. For the Southeastern Conference home opener Sept. 20 against Auburn, it's $576.86.

"Get exclusive postgame media access for you and one guest and see where real-time reactions unfold," the advertisement says. "Hear OU coaches and players address reporters moments after the final whistle. Watch the story take shape through the questions, the insights, and the atmosphere that set the headlines."

The Michigan and Auburn numbers might seem steep, but the cost for the Illinois State season opener on Aug. 30 is $461.61 -- and it's already sold out.

Other offerings include pregame photos on the 50-yard line, a high-five tunnel, game ball delivery and halftime field access.