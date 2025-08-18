Pete Thamel joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss Texas Tech's investment in its football program and what that means for its Big 12 title chances. (1:22)

Texas Tech sophomore running back Quinten Joyner, a projected starter, will sit out the 2025 season after he sustained a knee injury in Saturday's scrimmage.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Joyner is among a large group of notable transfers who joined Texas Tech this past winter. Last season, he finished second on USC in rushing yards with 478 on only 63 carries. He appeared in five games as a true freshman for the Trojans in 2023, averaging 6.9 yards per carry in limited work.

Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire, speaking on his "What's Next!" podcast Monday, said Joyner sustained a noncontact injury.

"I hate it so much for him, just because of how well he has done in the spring, summer and camp," McGuire said. "He has really come in here and been a pro, and we've asked him to do a lot of stuff that he hasn't done before. ... He's really taken to it, so it's unfortunate."

Joyner left USC to return to his home state, as he attended Manor High School outside Austin -- the same school as departing Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks.

McGuire added that Texas Tech is fortunate to have some depth at running back, which includes sophomores J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey, who combined for 81 carries, 461 rushing yards and three touchdowns last season.

Texas Tech is ranked No. 23 in the AP preseason poll.