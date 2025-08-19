Open Extended Reactions

Michigan secured a longtime target and a seismic addition to the program's 2026 class on Tuesday with a commitment from four-star running back Savion Hiter, No. 24 in the ESPN 300.

Hiter, a 6-foot, 200-pound rusher from Mineral, Virginia, is the cycle's No. 2 running back recruit and began Tuesday as the top uncommitted prospect in the 2026 ESPN 300. If he ultimately joins the Wolverines in 2026, Hiter will join as the program's highest-ranked running back signee in the ESPN recruiting rankings era, which dates to 2006.

A longtime priority target for Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, Hiter announced his pledge to the Wolverines over finalists Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee in a ceremony at Virginia's Louisa County High School. Sources told ESPN that Moore and Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford were instrumental in holding off a strong late push from runner-ups Tennessee, who hosted Hiter on campus multiple times over the last year, including an official visit in June.

Hiter now lands as highest-ranked of 13 ESPN pledges in the Wolverines' incoming recruiting class as the program continues to build a formidable skill position class around four-star quarterback and former Florida State pledge Brady Smigiel (No. 44 overall), who has been committed to Michigan since April 26.

The Wolverines landed pledges from tight end Matt Ludwig (No. 271 overall) and Mason Bonner in May before picking up commitments from a pair of top 120 wide receiver pledges earlier this summer between Travis Johnson (No. 122) and Zion Robinson (No. 116). Hiter is joined in the program's incoming running back class by three-star rusher Jonathan Brown, ESPN's No. 28 overall running back recruit in the 2026 cycle.

Hiter began his high school at Virginia's Woodberry Forest School, where he rushed for 1,187 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign in 2023. He transferred to Louisa County ahead of his junior season and immediately emerged as a high-volume backfield producer last fall, closing 2024 with 1,698 yards and 26 rushing scores on 156 carries.

Hiter will open his senior season at Louisa County on Aug. 28. Michigan's second season under Moore gets underway on Aug. 30 with a visit from New Mexico ahead of the Wolverines' Sep. 6 visit to Oklahoma in Week 2.