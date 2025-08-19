Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame named redshirt freshman CJ Carr its starting quarterback Tuesday.

Carr beat out sophomore Kenny Minchey after what was a fairly even competition for the job. Carr, whose grandfather is former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, will make his first career start at Miami on Aug. 31.

A former ESPN 300 recruit in the class of 2024, Carr made one brief appearance last season at Purdue in September. He replaces veteran Riley Leonard, who helped lead the Irish to the national championship game last season.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said earlier Tuesday that one of the biggest keys in helping a young quarterback make the transition to starter is to protect him.

"You've got to understand that you can't put too much on that person's plate too early," Freeman said. "You can practice as much as you want, but the game will be different. We have to be able to protect them in the run and the pass game and have some success in terms of running the ball, but also the reads we ask that quarterback to make and help them make quick decisions, and defensively you've got to play well. That's how you help a quarterback on defense."

ESPN's Heather Dinich contributed to this report.