CFB Player Rank: Who should've made the top 10? What were the biggest surprises?

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's preseason player rank list is here, but did our selection committee get things right?

Texas' Arch Manning came in at the No. 23 spot in the top 100 list, but based on what he has done over the past two seasons, was that spot fairly granted? And which other players didn't get a fair spot and should have been ranked higher?

Our college football reporters break down the entire ranking, including what players our committee missed entirely.

(ESPN's selection committee included Bill Connelly, David Hale, Chris Low, Adam Rittenberg and Paolo Uggetti.)

Jump to:

Changes to top 10 | Changes to top 50

Who should've made the list?

Player who could rise | Biggest surprises

Who should've been in the top 10?

Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton rushed for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. What could we see Singleton do this season? Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire

Andrea Adelson: I would have had Alabama WR Ryan Williams in my top 10 simply because he was one of the most dynamic, exciting players in college football last season as a true freshman. Though it is true his production tailed off in the second half of the season, his effectiveness when given the opportunity was evident as he averaged 18 yards per catch. I know we were reminded at every turn last season just how young he was, it is not hard to imagine the vast improvement we will see this season now that he has playing experience and an entire offseason in the weight room and playbook.

Heather Dinich: Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor might be the best offensive lineman in the country this season. At 6-foot-7, 366 pounds, he'll be protecting Ty Simpson's blind side and should be a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. He has started all 24 games he has played at Bama, and his athleticism is stunning for how massive his frame is. He's great in pass protection and a brick wall in the running game. His experience and leadership up front will be integral to Bama's offensive success.

Max Olson: Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton missing out on the top 10 surprised me a little bit, and it made me wonder if his excellence gets underrated a bit simply because he shares the workload with another excellent back in Kaytron Allen. Singleton ranks No. 1 among all returning FBS players in career all-purpose yards with 4,673 and was extremely dependable as a junior with 100-plus total yards in 11 of his 15 games.

Adam Rittenberg: Texas' Colin Simmons ended last season as one of the nation's top young playmakers on defense. He led Texas in sacks (9), finished second in tackles for loss (14) and had some of his best games in the CFP. The former five-star recruit told me he wants to be more of a complete player, especially against the run. We have Anthony Hill Jr. at No. 2, but I wouldn't be surprised if two Texas defenders end up in the postseason top 10. The other defender worth watching is Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, who stood out as a true freshman and became the team's top cover man after Benjamin Morrison's injury.

Chris Low: How many coaches would take South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers No. 1 right now if they had the top pick of any quarterback in the country? My educated guess is more than half of the coaches we decided to poll. Sellers improved greatly as the season wore on a year ago in his first season as a starter. He'll be even more polished as a passer this season and more comfortable in the pocket, and good luck in trying to get him on the ground. His ability to scramble out of trouble is uncanny and what looks as if it's going to be a sack often ends up being a 20-yard run or longer. He reached 20.8 mph on his 75-yard run against LSU last season. Having a quarterback who can beat teams in different ways is more important than ever in football.

Paolo Uggetti: I'm not saying John Mateer should have been in the top 10 now, but I could very much see a scenario in which Mateer comes out of the gates rolling and we're suddenly talking about him as one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. After a stellar season at Washington State in 2024 (3,139 passing yards, 29 touchdowns), Mateer will now lead Oklahoma's offense, which was in dire need of a playmaker. With better talent around him, I think Mateer could truly break out this season and, at the very least, he will be one of the most exciting players to watch in college football.

Who should've been in the top 50?

Dinich: Navy quarterback Blake Horvath should be much higher, given his historic passing accomplishments that added another dimension to a traditionally run-based offense. Oh, and he can run, too. Horvath finished last season with 1,246 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 175 carries for 7.1 yards per carry -- good for third nationally. He also threw for 1,353 yards with 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He became the third quarterback in school history to rush and pass for more than 1,200 yards in the same season, and his 2,599 yards of total offense was the second most in school history.

Olson: Both came close to finishing inside the top 50, but I suspect we're probably a little too low on Texas Tech's edge rusher David Bailey at No. 58 and LSU linebacker Whit Weeks at No. 60. Bailey flew under the national radar a bit during his career at Stanford but is one of the best returning defenders in the country and a potential early-round draft pick. He's going to be set up for success under new defensive coordinator Shiel Wood in Lubbock. Weeks is coming off a remarkably productive season with 125 tackles, including an SEC-best 89 in conference play. SEC coaches had enough respect for his game to put him ahead of Anthony Hill Jr. and first-rounder Jalon Walker as a first-team All-SEC selection.

Jake Trotter: Don't be surprised if Ohio State's Max Klare wins the Mackey Award as college football's most outstanding tight end. Klare, Purdue's leading pass catcher last season before transferring to Ohio State, generated plenty of buzz in Columbus this preseason. With Jeremiah Smith commanding all the attention outside, he should get plenty of favorable opportunities in the middle of the field and prove to be a reliable security blanket for Ohio State's new quarterback.

Uggetti: I think you can make a pretty good case for Haynes King, who we have at No. 69. King's passing production last season is not going to blow anyone out of the water (2,114 yards, 14 touchdowns), but while dealing with an injury to his shoulder, he was still able to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country to go with 587 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Coming off a strong 8-4 season, Georgia Tech is looking to surprise even more this season and if it does that, King probably will be leading the charge.

Adelson: Pitt running back Desmond Reid made our preseason All-America team as an all-purpose player and yet he is the only skill position player to make first or second team not ranked in the top 50. Hard to believe, considering Reid averaged 154.9 yards per game last season in all-purpose yards -- more than any other returning player in the country. Now consider he was playing on a bum ankle and sat out two games as a result. Reid is healthy and rejuvenated headed into this season, which means big problems for opposing defenses.

Low: The last time we saw Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson healthy was toward the end of the 2023 season. He suffered a serious knee injury in the 2023 season finale against Georgia State and then played in the 2024 opener against South Carolina before redshirting. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound redshirt senior says he's healthy and looking forward to recapturing the form that made him an All-American in both 2022 and 2023. Henderson is a tackling machine. He led the country in 2023 with an average of 14.2 tackles and tied for fourth with 19.5 tackles for loss. In 2022, he led the country with 186 total tackles and was the only FBS player to have multiple 20-plus tackle games. As long as he stays healthy, there's not a more productive defender in college football.

Rittenberg: Love both the Klare and Reid picks, especially Klare, who drew amazing reviews from coaches I spoke to this offseason. Offensive linemen are often the toughest group for us to grade in compiling the rankings. Boise State's Kage Casey, though, could very well end up being in the national awards conversation. He didn't give up a sack in 440 opportunities last season and graded as Boise State's top run blocker as the team made its first CFP appearance. Boise State coach Spencer Danielson says he thinks Casey can be an NFL first-round draft pick and told me this summer, "He will be one of the best offensive linemen we've ever had here."

Which unranked player should've mad the list?

Notre Dame OL Aamil Wagner will help anchor a talented offensive line group. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

Adelson: I lean toward Duke quarterback Darian Mensah here for a few reasons. First, he had a good season at Tulane in 2024, throwing for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns to only six interceptions and was the top-rated quarterback in the transfer portal. That must mean he brings value, right? Duke coach Manny Diaz has raved about how Mensah has not only fit in with the team but also how he has picked up the playbook, his athleticism and his ability to throw the deep ball. With a better offensive line and deeper receiver group, Duke has a chance to be vastly improved on offense.

Low: Take your pick -- either one of the Auburn receivers. Eric Singleton Jr. and Cam Coleman are both top-100 players and among the most talented pass catchers in the country. Singleton is a speedster who was one of the top transfer receivers in the portal. He had 104 catches and nine touchdowns over the past two seasons at Georgia Tech. The 6-3, 200-pound Coleman is a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive backs and showed only a glimpse of how good he can be last season as a true freshman with 37 catches for 598 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Rittenberg: We're definitely short on offensive linemen overall, and several could have made the top 100. Notre Dame's Aamil Wagner was one of few iron men for the Irish offensive line last fall and will help anchor a talented group. Army's Brady Small, Iowa's Gennings Dunker, Duke's Brian Parker II and Wisconsin's Riley Mahlman all have cases to be included.

Uggetti: The way that everyone at USC talks about junior safety Kamari Ramsey, I have a feeling we're going to wish we had him on this list. Ramsey made the rare crosstown transfer in Los Angeles, going from UCLA to USC last offseason and proceeded to have a stellar season with the Trojans, totaling 43 solo tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 5 pass breakups. Under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, Ramsey seems to be flourishing and I wouldn't be shocked if he has an even bigger season for USC's improving defense.

Olson: I'm also expecting a big-time season from USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane in 2025. I realize his production last season doesn't stand out compared to the other nine receivers who made the top 100, but the 6-4 playmaker did finish among the top five in FBS in touchdown catches (12) and showed off how dominant he can be in a bowl win over Texas A&M with seven catches for 127 yards and three scores. If he gets consistently good QB play, Lane should have a huge season. I'd also mention his former teammate, Zachariah Branch, who has all the ability to be a serious difference-maker as a receiver and returner for Georgia.

Who could jump in the midseason rankings?

Kyle Bonagura: I remain a big believer in Kalen DeBoer and his reunion with Ryan Grubb as the offensive coordinator was a significant addition. For those reasons, I'm expecting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson to have a breakout season as the Crimson Tide's starter. The track record DeBoer and Grubb have developing quarterbacks together is enough evidence to believe more success will come.

Olson: Ryan Wingo didn't get the same opportunities that fellow five-stars Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams had as true freshmen, but Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has insisted all along that his guy is right up there with them in terms of talent and potential. The 6-2, 214-pound wideout turned 34 touches into 572 yards and 2 touchdowns in his debut season and is poised to do so much more on Sarkisian's offense as a go-to target for Arch Manning.

Dinich: Penn State defensive tackle Zane Durant. This is another Penn State player who put the NFL on hold to come back and he should increase his draft position this season. Durant has developed into a playmaker and has the speed and strength to get into opponents' backfields and cause disruptions. He had his best season last fall, finishing with 42 tackles, 11 TFLs and 3 sacks. He's explosive for a guy who's almost 300 pounds and he draws the kind of attention that will help free up linebackers to make plays.

Rittenberg: Ohio State's Klare and Carnell Tate both could make significant jumps, especially with opposing defenses so concerned with Jeremiah Smith. How many teams would take Tate as their unquestioned WR1? I also think TCU's Josh Hoover is a bit undervalued and could end up being the Big 12's top quarterback this season. He had exceptional numbers last season -- a team-record 3,949 passing yards, 61 completions of 20 yards or more, and a passer rating of 151.1 -- and draws strong reviews from opposing coaches.

Adelson: Haynes King. I am shocked King is as low as he is on the list, but I guess this just proves what I have said for the past few seasons: It feels as if those outside the ACC do not have a true appreciation for how good King is with the Yellow Jackets. He played with a significant shoulder injury for nearly half of last season and still completed 73% of his passes, improved his touchdown-to-interception ratio and had the highest QBR of his career. Oh, and he has rushed for over 1,200 yards combined the past two years. Georgia Tech has some big games in the first half of the season -- including the opener at Colorado and home game against Clemson Week 3. If he has big performances, he should no doubt climb.

Low: Interior offensive linemen don't ever get the love they deserve on these lists, but Texas A&M's Ar'maj Reed-Adams at No. 67 could easily wind up being one of the top five offensive linemen in the country. He anchors what should be an outstanding Texas A&M offensive line. From his right guard position a year ago, Reed-Adams proved to be a punishing run blocker and gave up only one sack. Now in his second season at Texas A&M after transferring from Kansas, Reed-Adams is poised to make a big jump.

What was the biggest surprise from the preseason list?

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, along with four more Big 12 quarterbacks made the preseason top 100. Could other league quarterbacks join the postseason top 100? Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Trotter: Maybe it shouldn't come as a surprise, but nine quarterbacks in the top 30 is striking. The 2024 end-of-season top 100 player ranking included only four quarterbacks (Cam Ward, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Kurtis Rourke) all of whom now are in the pros. Based on these preseason rankings, this could be an historic year for college football quarterbacks -- or, if many fail to deliver, prove disappointing.

Bonagura: Maybe Arch Manning wins the Heisman Trophy, but nothing we've seen from him in a game yet indicates he's the 23rd-best player in college football. Having him ranked this high is very much a projection about what he can be, not what has been proven -- and few players, if any, on this list get that same benefit of the doubt.

Olson: We were right to get five Big 12 quarterbacks in the top 100 between Sam Leavitt, Sawyer Robertson, Josh Hoover, Avery Johnson and Rocco Becht and there's a decent debate to be had about how to rank them No. 1-5 in the conference. But I do think the Big 12 will have several more that play their way into top-100 consideration this fall. Texas Tech's Behren Morton, Utah's Devon Dampier and Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby all have serious breakout potential, and we've already seen Colorado's Kaidon Salter, Arizona's Noah Fifita and Kansas' Jalon Daniels perform at a high level in previous seasons. It's a strong year for QB play across the conference featuring a ton of passers who'll push Leavitt for All-Big 12 status.

Dinich: For all of the hype surrounding No. 2 Penn State this preseason, the Nittany Lions don't have a single player ranked in the top 15. Ohio State, though, has the best player on offense (Jeremiah Smith) and the No. 3-ranked player on defense (Caleb Downs). Penn State's toughest game is at Ohio State and will determine if the Nittany Lions can return to the top of the Big Ten standings. How many Penn State players will finish in the top 15 depends on if PSU can live up to the hype, but there's no shortage of NFL talent on this roster.

Uggetti: It is not a surprise that Jeremiah Smith is the unquestioned top player in the sport, but I guess I still find it surprising how quickly we've reached this point for a player who has played only one season of college football. It says a lot about his talent, the lasting impression a player can leave before the season ended as well as just how much the growing playoff stage can be a perfect showcase for a player such as Smith, who saved his best performances for the first two rounds. Then again, I wouldn't be surprised if there's someone out there that could come out this season and do what Smith did last season. It will, however, take a lot to unseat him.

Low: What's the old saying? You win games up front, particularly in the offensive line. Only four offensive linemen were among the top 60 players and only two in the top 20 -- Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano at No. 8 and Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor at No. 15. Those big dudes up front pave the way for all the skill players to put up flashy numbers.