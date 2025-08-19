The SEC Network crew says that if the Gators' quarterback can stay healthy through the season Florida will be dangerous. (1:05)

For one night this October, it might look a little more like the 1970s than the 2020s on the field in Gainesville, Florida.

On Monday, the Florida Gators confirmed that on Oct. 18 -- when they play their homecoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs -- the team will be donning its retro alternate uniforms.

Last worn in 2021, the Gators' throwback threads offer a simplistic twist on the school's iconic blue and orange color scheme. The uniform's blue jersey boasts a two-toned shoulder stripe pattern of orange and white, while the orange helmet features an old-school interlocking "UF" logo.

Per GatorsOnline, Florida is undefeated when wearing throwback uniforms in homecoming games, dating back to 2006. The 2021 game in which the team last donned the orange helmet edition of the retros saw the Gators cruise past Vanderbilt 42-0.

Asked about the team's thoughts on the uniforms during his Monday media availability, Gators coach Billy Napier kept the focus on his squad's on-field performance.

"I don't know that I've heard one comment about it," Napier said. "Maybe I'll let you know next time we meet.

"But look. Uniforms are nice. Uniforms are good. Looking good is nice; playing better is nicer. So, I hope [the players] are worried about how they play, not what they're wearing."