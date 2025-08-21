How to watch 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

College football returns Saturday with No. 22 Iowa State and No. 17 Kansas State kicking off the 2025 campaign in Dublin, Ireland, in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The two Big 12 rivals look to get a hot start abroad and grab an early edge in the conference standings. The Cyclones reached the Big 12 title game last season, where they ultimately lost to Arizona State.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic?

The game kicks off Saturday, Aug. 23 at noon ET at Aviva Stadium.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN and in the game's streaming hub.

Who won the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic?

Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State 24-21 on a 44-yard field goal as time expired.

Past results

2024: Georgia Tech 24, Florida State 21

2023: Notre Dame 42, Navy 3

2022: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28

2016: Georgia Tech 17, Boston College 14

2014: Penn State 26, UCF 24

2012: Notre Dame 50, Navy 10

1996: Notre Dame 54, Navy 27

1989: Pittsburgh 46, Rutgers 29

1988: Boston College 38, Army 24

Who will play in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic?

North Carolina and TCU are scheduled to open the 2026 season on Aug. 29, 2026, as part of the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Where can fans access more college football content from ESPN?

Fans can check out the ESPN college football hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.