When Notre Dame's team buses pull up to Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida on Aug. 31, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse will hop off with a smile on his face.

"I've definitely been excited to get back there, to get back in that stadium," Greathouse told ESPN.

The opponent will be different as No. 6 Notre Dame opens the season at No. 10 Miami, but Greathouse has good memories at Hard Rock, where he changed the course of his career Jan. 9 against Penn State. Greathouse entered the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl with only six receptions for 49 yards in his previous five games. He had not eclipsed 66 receiving yards for the season and still sought his first 100-yard performance in a Notre Dame uniform.

Few pegged Greathouse to be Notre Dame's top offensive performer that night, especially with a national championship berth on the line, but that's what happened. He had a career-high 105 receiving yards, catching passes all seven times he was targeted in a 27-24 Fighting Irish victory.

Eleven days later, in the national championship against Ohio State, Greathouse set another career best with 128 receiving yards, and had his first multi-touchdown performance of the season, as the Irish fell 34-23. Just like that, Greathouse had changed the trajectory of his career.

"... Opportunity is just a moment away," Greathouse said. "Luckily for me, it turned out to be in the two biggest games of the season."

Greathouse and a group of other players capitalized on a bigger, longer playoff to elevate their play.

Here's a look at six players who hope to use the CFP as a springboard for even bigger things during the 2025 season.

Jaden Greathouse, Wide receiver, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

CFP highlights: Career-high 105 receiving yards and a game-tying 54-yard touchdown catch with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter against Penn State in national semifinal; caught passes on all seven targets; followed with a new career high of 128 receiving yards against Ohio State in the national title game, and caught two touchdown passes for the first time in the season.

The challenge for Greathouse in 2024 wasn't necessarily physical or even maintaining his confidence. He had to keep playing the game while keeping it in perspective.

"That's something that comes with playing the wide receiver position," he said. "The quarterback touches the ball on every single play of the game, and on a good day, we may only get to touch it like nine times. A lot of the production is just not in our control. I don't get to decide what play we call, or when the quarterback is going to throw it to me. I just always have to be ready because it could happen at any moment."

play 0:37 Jaden Greathouse jukes multiple defenders for a Notre Dame TD Jaden Greathouse breaks the ankles of multiple Penn State defenders on his way to score a 54-yard touchdown.

Greathouse came to Notre Dame as the nation's No. 122 overall recruit in the 2022 class. Although he played wide receiver at Austin, Texas, powerhouse Westlake High School, he was classified as a tight end/H-back in ESPN's database.

His first collegiate reception went for a touchdown in Notre Dame's 2023 opener against Navy in Ireland, and he finished with two scores and a team-high 68 yards. Greathouse had only three more touchdowns the rest of his freshman season, but he led the team in the category, while making five starts.

He had two first-down receptions in the 2024 opener at Texas A&M, then was targeted nine times the following week against Northern Illinois. Greathouse had made a few notable plays by the middle of season -- a 42-yard catch on his lone reception against Navy, a 34-yard scoring catch against Louisville -- but the big numbers didn't come.

"It's all about coming out with a win, and we do that by any means necessary," Notre Dame wide receivers coach Mike Brown said. "I tell the guys, 'If we've got to run the ball 60 times a day, then we've got to run it. If we've got to throw it 60 times, we've got to throw it 60 times.' We were very blessed to have a room that truly believed in that last year, and Jaden was one of those guys."

Ahead of the Penn State game, Brown sensed Greathouse's role could increase.

"I knew there could be some opportunities," Brown said. "To say that I thought he was going to have the performance that he had would have been a little bit of a stretch, but we knew there was going to be some man coverage, that we were going to have to win some of the 50-50 balls and some of those battles."

Brown saw Greathouse "walk around a bit different" and show more confidence in spring practice following his strong CFP finish. Greathouse and the other receivers recognize that Notre Dame will always stress complementary football, especially with a loaded running backs room led by Jeremiyah Love and one of the nation's best defenses.

But Brown also wants guys in his room who crave the ball, and Greathouse showed what he can do when given the chance.

"He's really competitive, doesn't shy away from the big moment," Brown said. "He's really good in contested-catch situations and run after the catch."

Greathouse often thinks about his first touchdown in the national championship game, a moment he had visualized for years. That "wonderful feeling" has propelled him through the offseason and toward a return to a familiar field for the opener.

"Obviously, we didn't have any games after those last two, so I'm just trying to start the season off hot, make a difference for my team immediately and make sure that my presence is felt," he said. "Everything else will take care of itself."

CFP highlights: Recorded at least one sack in all three playoff games; had two sacks, including a strip sack, against Notre Dame in CFP semifinal; and added an interception in the fourth quarter.

When Penn State began its first CFP voyage, the defensive end garnering the most buzz was, quite understandably, Abdul Carter. An All-America selection, he had been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Carter, who shifted from outside linebacker to end under defensive coordinator Tom Allen, positioned himself as the top pass rusher for the 2025 NFL draft.

As Penn State went through the postseason, though, Dennis-Sutton shined and became much more than a complement to Carter. He had 4.5 sacks in three CFP games and seemed to be everywhere in the semifinal matchup against Notre Dame, stripping quarterback Steve Angeli late in the first half and then intercepting Riley Leonard in the fourth quarter to set up a Penn State touchdown.

Dani Dennis-Sutton has stepped up to be a dominant player on Penn State's defensive line. Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire

Dennis-Sutton made a handful of plays during the first half of the season but recorded more sacks in the three CFP games than in the previous 13. There was a sense early on that he didn't want to cut loose. But he had a sack and three quarterback hurries in the regular-season finale against Maryland and then hit his stride in the CFP.

"He's never going to be Abdul and he's not that kind of guy, but he can be a very intimidating and dominating presence," a Big Ten coordinator said. "So I would expect him to kind of take where he left off the season because he was playing at a really high level in the playoffs."

Penn State first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles likes what he has seen from Dennis-Sutton, who was limited this spring but returned to full strength in fall camp.

"He has things that he wants to prove, and he's a very driven individual," Knowles told ESPN. "Super talented, very confident, plays with a demeanor that you want from one of your stars on defense, the guys look up to him. You need a stop, you need to get somebody to make a play, you know he's going to do it, he's not going to back down."

CFP highlights: Had an interception, a quarterback hurry and a half-sack in a first-round win over Clemson; added a sack in quarterfinal win against Arizona State and recorded season-high two pass breakups against Ohio State in national semifinal.

Simmons, a former five-star recruit and the No. 12 prospect in the 2024 class, arrived at Texas amid great anticipation and expectations. He was emblematic of the recruiting push made by coach Steve Sarkisian, who is stacking top-five classes alongside CFP appearances.

Colin Simmons is Texas' top pass rusher. Sara Diggins/USA Today Sports via American Statesman

The 240-pound Simmons had a sack against Michigan and two in the SEC opener against Mississippi State but was a bit quieter during the middle part of SEC play, while not starting for Texas. But he had a strong finish to the regular season -- two sacks against Arkansas, forced fumbles against Kentucky and Georgia in the SEC title game -- and then recorded his first career interception against Clemson in the first-round CFP game. He added a sack against Arizona State in an overtime win at the Peach Bowl quarterfinal, then recorded his first pass breakups of the season against Ohio State.

"I always had confidence in myself," Simmons told ESPN. "It's not like I haven't been before, going to state championships in high school. Being on the big stage felt normal."

Simmons led Texas with nine sacks -- the third most in team history by a freshman -- and finished second in tackles for loss. After not starting in 2024, he enters his second season as one of the front men for a talent-stocked Texas defense, which includes linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., safety Michael Taaffe and others.

"I'm just polishing things people say I'm not good at," Simmons said. "Some people still think I can't play the run. Everybody knows I'm a talented pass rusher. It's the spot details and little things. My eyes are one of the main things when it comes to reading the plays, the formations, the quarterback, the tackles."

CFP highlights: Intercepted passes against Boise State and Notre Dame; recorded a career-high 16 tackles, including a sack, against Notre Dame.

Wheatley had good overall production for Penn State in the regular season, recording 70 tackles and earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. But he found a different playmaking gear in the CFP, earning Fiesta Bowl Defensive Player of the Game honors and then intercepting a pass in the first quarter against Notre Dame in the semifinal. Wheatley had reached double digits in tackles just once before breaking out against the Irish.

"It meant everything," Wheatley told ESPN. "Being young and watching these games on television, and then to be in those games and make plays and end up being a defensive MVP for a playoff game was amazing. It gives me a ton of confidence, just knowing you can do it on the biggest stage."

Connelly's conference previews Bill Connelly gets you ready for the 2025 season by breaking down a different conference every week of the summer. Previews

Franklin said Penn State loved Wheatley's ability to play the ball in high school, noting that the staff considered whether he could play wide receiver at one point. He's a tall safety at 6-foot-2 and, while not a speed burner, brings good length and instincts.

"He's got some Honey Badger in him, in terms of his ball skills, whether it's causing fumbles, recovering fumbles, interceptions," Franklin told ESPN, referring to former Heisman finalist and LSU and NFL star Tyrann Mathieu.

Wheatley could be an even bigger factor under Knowles, who coached All-America safety Caleb Downs last season at Ohio State. Downs saw his playmaking spike down the stretch of the regular season and into the CFP.

"We haven't really unleashed him yet," Knowles said of Wheatley. "With Zakee, yes, he has all the natural instincts. You can just put him out there and he'll make plays. I'm probably slowing him down right now, to make sure he learns. We'll speed him up later on."

CFP highlights: Had a sack, a forced fumble or a pass breakup in three of four CFP games; tied career high for tackles (9) against Texas; had four tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in the CFP.

After two years at safety, including the 2023 season as a starter, Styles transitioned to linebacker last fall and helped anchor the defense with Cody Simon, Caleb Downs and others. He finished second on the team in total tackles with 85, but some of his best performances came down the stretch and in the CFP.

With high-profile departures, Sonny Styles should have a bigger role on Ohio State's defense. David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

Styles had pass breakups against Tennessee and Texas and had sacks against Texas and Notre Dame. He finished second on the team in tackles during the CFP with 24, and he had a forced fumble in the first quarter of the Texas game.

"I can do a lot of different things on the field," Styles told ESPN. "I've shown I can be an off-the-ball linebacker, track the ball sideline to sideline; I can cover pretty well; I've shown a little bit off the edge and things like that."

Coach Ryan Day called Styles, who has a massive frame at 6-5 and 243 pounds, "one of the best-looking linebackers since I've been here." Although he came to Ohio State as a top-15 national recruit at safety, his accelerated physical development -- Styles turns only 21 in November but has played in 41 games -- makes linebacker more of a natural fit.

The question will be how new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia chooses to employ Styles.

"When I first met him, I asked, 'Hey, Coach, what kind of defense do you run?' He's like, 'I don't have a specific defense. I run what my players are,'" Styles said. "That's pretty unique. ... You get to experience a lot of different things, and you get to display a multiplicity of abilities."

Which Styles certainly has after the past few seasons.

CFP highlights: Set career highs in receptions (9) and receiving yards (116) and scored a touchdown in Clemson's CFP first-round loss at Texas; had three more receptions than in any other game.

Moore was part of a resurgent Clemson wide receivers group in 2024, teaming with fellow freshman Bryant Wesco Jr., veteran Antonio Williams and others to help the offense finish 15th nationally in passing. Arriving as the nation's No. 50 overall recruit, Moore had seven catches during the first five games before his production began to increase.

He had solid midseason performances against Virginia, Louisville and Virginia Tech and eventually earned a starting job, but he didn't reach 100 receiving yards until the CFP, when he consistently found open spots in Texas' zone defense, piling up catches. His best catch came early in the fourth quarter, when he hauled in a 30-yard fade ball from Cade Klubnik, beating Texas' Malik Muhammad.

play 0:22 T.J. Moore hauls in one-handed snag for Clemson T.J. Moore manages to come down with a tough one-handed catch down the sideline.

"I caught the ball with one hand, and somehow I got both feet in," Moore told ESPN. "That was probably my favorite play from that game. I hadn't made a play like that at Clemson."

After the strong finish to his freshman year, Moore has worked to become a more complete receiver, improving his quickness and hands, while adding about 8 pounds to his frame.

"It gave me more drive, more want, to get better in the offseason, knowing that I could do how I did," Moore said of the Texas game.

Moore, who finished third on the team with 45 receptions last fall, grew up watching NFL standouts such as Julio Jones, Michael Thomas and Stefon Diggs. He didn't try to model himself after any of them but liked their approach toward the technical side of the position.

"I enjoy that part of it," he said. "I get back to look at myself, 'OK, I don't like that, let me try it again,' and then just keep building from there."