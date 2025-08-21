Open Extended Reactions

Purdue has named Ryan Browne as its starting quarterback to open the season under new coach Barry Odom.

Browne, a redshirt sophomore, started two games for the Boilermakers last year but transferred to North Carolina amid the coaching change from Ryan Walters to Odom. He went through spring practice at UNC under coach Bill Belichick, before re-entering the transfer portal and returning to Purdue.

Odom announced Browne as the starter following Thursday's practice. Browne had been competing primarily with sophomore Malachi Singleton, a transfer from Arkansas who appeared in five games last season.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Browne had 532 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions for Purdue in 2024, while adding 155 rushing yards. He appeared in eight games, while starting against Illinois and Oregon. Browne had 297 passing yards and three touchdowns, while adding 118 rushing yards in his first collegiate start against Illinois, a game Purdue lost 50-49 in overtime. He appeared in one game as a true freshman in 2023.

Purdue opens the season Aug. 30, when it hosts Ball State.