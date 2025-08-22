Open Extended Reactions

Week 0 of the 2025 college football season has arrived. That means, among plenty of other things, that the recruits atop the 2025 recruiting class are poised to get their first taste of regular-season action at the college level over the next month.

What's in store for some of the top incoming newcomers across the country this fall?

We're highlighting the top 10 prospects from the 2025 ESPN 300, diving into how they've fared across their initial months on campus, where they stand at the close of fall camp and projecting the roles they'll fill in their debut seasons. That group of five-star newcomers is spread across eight schools, including each of the programs -- Texas, Georgia, Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State -- that made up the top five of ESPN's 2025 recruiting class rankings.

Some freshmen, such as Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore and Tennessee offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., are in line to step into starting roles from day one this fall. Others have the potential to be impact newcomers who could ultimately help swing the trajectories of some College Football Playoff hopefuls.

We spent the summer speaking to coaches and team personnel across the country to understand where the nation's top freshmen stand entering the 2025 season. Here's what we're hearing:

Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan Wolverines

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 208 pounds

2025 ESPN 300 rank: No. 1 overall, No. 1 QB-PP, No. 1 in Michigan

Position outlook: At a bare minimum, Michigan needs more solidity at the quarterback position than it had a season ago, when the Wolverines went 8-5 with three different starters -- Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle.

Warren, a redshirt senior, remains on the roster this fall among Michigan's veteran options alongside Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene and Jake Garcia, who joins this fall after stints at Miami, Missouri and East Carolina. Redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis has also been in the mix for the Wolverines. But all eyes remain on Underwood, the five-star freshman who handed Michigan a seismic in-state pledge when he flipped from LSU in November.

How he projects: For much of the offseason, the Wolverines' quarterback battle appeared to be a two-man race between Keene and Underwood. As things stand, team sources say they view Underwood as the heavy favorite to get the start when Michigan hosts New Mexico on Aug. 30.

That's due in part to an unspecified injury that kept Keene, a 35-game starter across stops at UCF and Fresno State since 2021, sidelined in the spring and limited in fall camp. But it's also tied to what Underwood has shown head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines' staff since January.

With an already sturdy 6-4 frame, Underwood has wowed coaches in Ann Arbor with his arm strength and pocket awareness. The improved mobility Underwood flashed in his senior season in high school last fall has been another positive element in his acclimation to the college level, while his advanced understanding of the game and willingness to work have softened concerns surrounding his lack of experience. Moore spent the summer gushing about Underwood, noting the young quarterback's frequent presence in the office of first-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who recently referred to Underwood as a "football junkie."

"I think the surprise for me, [his] football knowledge is really high for a 17-year-old, high school kid that just got here," Lindsey said of Underwood. "Pretty, pretty impressive."

All signs point to Underwood opening the season as Michigan's starting quarterback. He'll get an early test in Week 2 when the Wolverines travel to face Oklahoma and one of the nation's most experienced defenses led by head coach Brent Venables.

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 194 pounds

2025 ESPN 300 rank: No. 2 overall, No. 1 QB-DT, No. 1 in Texas

Position outlook: Alabama has starting experience just about everywhere across its offense in 2025 ... just not under center following Jalen Milroe's offseason departure for the NFL.

Redshirt junior Ty Simpson, who has played in 16 games since 2022, will make his first start when the Crimson Tide visit Florida State in Week 1. Third-year passer Austin Mack (no career starts) is the program's only other returnee at the position from a season ago. He remains in competition with Russell -- the reigning Gatorade National High School Football Player of the Year -- for the backup job.

How he projects: With Russell working primarily with the third-string unit in Alabama's fall camp, the Crimson Tide appear likely to lean on Mack's (relative) experience behind Simpson, at least initially. But Russell's overall performance since he arrived on campus as a midyear enrollee in January has only bolstered the notion that the five-star dual-threat from Duncanville, Texas, can (or will) be Alabama's QB1 of the future.

Five-star Keelon Russell won't start immediately for Alabama. Gary Cosby/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coaches within the program lauded the way Russell's speed and playmaking ability has translated to the college game, and team sources suggest he has taken significant strides in his grasp of the offense during fall camp. Head coach Kalen DeBoer pointed to Russell's on-field composure and pocket awareness as key elements of the progression the freshman quarterback has charted over the past eight months.

"Keelon can anticipate," DeBoer told ESPN this summer. "When he sees things -- because he's comfortable with the reps he's had here at the college level and trusting what he's seeing is really what's happening -- he can deliver for sure."

First-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb offered a similar sentiment when he told reporters about Russell's ability to "just slow the game down" earlier this month, part of a skillset that will sooner or later nudge Russell toward opportunities under center with the Crimson Tide.

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds

2025 ESPN 300 rank: No. 3 overall, No. 1 DT, No. 1 in Georgia

Position outlook: Georgia enters 2025 uncommonly unproven along the defensive line after sending 2024 leaders Mykel Williams (first round), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (fifth) and Warren Brinson (sixth) to the NFL draft.

The Bulldogs return redshirt junior Christen Miller, who made 10 starts a season ago and is expected to step into a bigger role. Elsewhere, Georgia will search for production from a raw group of returners that includes junior Jordan Hall, redshirt sophomore Xzavier McLeod and redshirt freshmen Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Nnamdi Ogboko. Griffin and fellow five-star freshman Isaiah Gibson are also both in the mix for early snaps.

How he projects: Sources within the program say they believe Griffin could be Georgia's best defensive tackle addition since Jalen Carter arrived in 2020. There's also a sense that ESPN's No. 1 defender in 2025 might even already be the most talented defensive lineman on the roster.

Considering the Bulldogs' lack of proven production up front, the opportunity is there for Griffin to assert himself early and carve a significant role within a new-look unit this fall.

Griffin arrived at Georgia with SEC-ready size, and he possesses a rare blend of quickness and physicality that could allow him to be a disruptive interior playmaker from day one. But where Griffin potentially separates himself from the long line of ultratalented Bulldogs defensive lineman is his early maturity and advanced knowledge of the game; Griffin has impressed coaches and team personnel staff this summer with his ability to absorb information and handle adversity.

"You always want to temper expectations on young players, but he has a maturity to him, a work ethic to him," Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said of Griffin this month. "He's obviously a big guy with a lot of athleticism. So we hope that Elijah's able to help us this year."

Griffin might not be announced as a starter when the Bulldogs open against Marshall on Aug. 30. But he's poised to compete for starter-level snaps and could cement himself as a fixture on the Bulldogs' defensive line by the time SEC play opens in mid-September.

Dakorien Moore, WR, Oregon Ducks

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds

2025 ESPN 300 rank: No. 4 overall, No. 1 WR, No. 2 in Texas

Position outlook: Oregon watched Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden head to the NFL in the offseason, then lost Evan Stewart to a knee injury in June. Those developments now leave the Ducks with only one returning wide receiver who caught more than 20 passes last fall -- redshirt junior Justius Lowe -- surrounding first-year starting quarterback Dante Moore.

Lowe had 21 receptions for 203 yards and a touchdown, in 2024, and he's part of a group of veterans who could help fill the production gap that also includes Gary Bryant Jr., Kyler Kasper and Florida State transfer Malik Benson. Moore, one of the nation's most electrifying skill position talents in the 2025 class, stands alongside Jeremiah McClellan, Jurrion Dickey and fellow freshman Cooper Perry in a collection of young pass catchers who also will be called upon.

How he projects: Moore has long been viewed as one of the more college-ready prospects in ESPN's 2025 five-star class. Given Oregon's needs at wide receiver, he appears poised to be among the starters when the Ducks open against Montana State on Aug. 30.

Dakorien Moore is one of the best-rated wide receiver prospects since 2006. Under Armour

Moore's elite speed -- he posted a 10.4-second 100-meter time as a high school junior -- is part of the explosive playmaking ability that has distinguished him since he joined Oregon in January. But team sources also point to Moore's hands, sharp route running and impressive length relative to his 5-foot-11 build as tools that can make him an immediate focal point in 2025.

"He could have a big role with our team," Ducks head coach Dan Lanning told ESPN. "He's done a great job since he's been here, he had an unbelievable summer. So I have high expectations for Dakorien. I know he has high expectations for himself."

Na'Eem Offord, CB, Oregon Ducks

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

2025 ESPN 300 rank: No. 5 overall, No. 1 CB, No. 1 in Alabama

Position outlook: Oregon enters 2025 down having lost its top seven players, in terms of snaps, from a secondary that finished 25th in pass defense a season ago. That includes All-Big Ten honorees Jabbar Muhammad and Nikko Reed and Dontae Manning at corner.

Redshirt junior Jahlil Florence made nine starts as a sophomore in 2023 and returns after sitting out all of last season because of injury. Former junior college transfer Sione Laulea and redshirt freshman Ify Obidegwu are also in the mix for Oregon's starting cornerback spots, as is Northwestern transfer and reigning second-team All-Big 10 selection Theran Johnson. The freshman trio of Offord, Dorian Brew and Brandon Finney Jr. -- three of ESPN's top 10 cornerbacks in the 2025 class -- could also factor into the Ducks' early season rotation at the position.

How he projects: Offord's physical profile was often compared to Ohio State star Denzel Burke before he flipped from the Buckeyes to Oregon during the early signing period. Like Burke, Offord has the physical tools to be a Year 1 contributor for the Ducks.

Sources within the program say they see Offord's length and versatility as two of his strongest traits but also note that Offord has room to grow as a tackler and in his positional awareness. Lanning highlighted the natural ability Offord has flashed since joining the program in January while emphasizing that the gifted freshman will need time to fully acclimate to the duties required of cornerbacks playing in defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi's system.

"He's an unbelievable talent," Lanning told ESPN. "He had a really good spring, had a lot of pick up when he got here. It's hard to play defense with what we ask our guys to do. He's picking it up well and he's picked it up well, he's working really hard."

Still getting settled and with more experienced options in front of him, Offord might not be an immediate contributor at cornerback this fall. But he should be able to hold his own physically when he does get onto the field, and his versatility could open the door to chances at nickel back, where the Ducks are replacing eight-game starter Brandon Johnson this fall.

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds

2025 ESPN 300 rank: No. 6 overall, No. 1 OT, No. 3 in Texas

Position outlook: An injury-riddled campaign forced Oklahoma to field eight different starting offensive line combinations last season. In 2025, the Sooners return stronger depth up front, particularly at the tackle positions after loading up through the portal and the 2025 class.

Senior Jacob Sexton, an eight-game starter in 2024, is set to return at left tackle. On the right, Oklahoma has a range of options among redshirt sophomore Logan Howland, redshirt junior Jake Taylor and veteran transfers Derek Simmons (Western Carolina) and Luke Baklenko (Stanford). Fasusi and Ryan Fodje, another member of the 2025 ESPN 300, each appear poised to earn playing time as freshmen after turning in promising fall camp showings this month.

How he projects: Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has made it clear Fasusi will play in 2025, and it might not be long before injury or competition pushes him into a starting role.

Fasusi was one of the most physically developed offensive tackle prospects atop the 2025 class, and he has added nearly 20 pounds to his 6-foot-5 frame since joining the Sooners. And while questions have hovered over the technical elements of his game, Bedenbaugh praised the on-field development and consistency he has seen from both Fasusi and Fodje this summer.

"We've had good players, really good guys that are All-Pros -- I haven't had anybody like them at that age, just overall," Bedenbaugh said of Fasusi and Fodje earlier this month. "They aren't afraid. They aren't afraid [of] who they're blocking. Whether Fasusi gets his ass kicked by R Mason [Thomas] or not, he ain't scared. He's going out there to win. Ryan Fodje's the same exact way."

Sexton sat out Oklahoma's final four games last season because of an injury, and the overall health of the Sooners' offensive line will be a storyline all season. If Fasusi isn't a Week 1 starter, he'll only be a snap away from being thrust into a prominent role as Oklahoma chases a bounce-back in 2025.

David Sanders Jr., OT, Tennessee Volunteers

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 305 pounds

2025 ESPN 300 rank: No. 7 overall, No. 2 OT, No. 1 in North Carolina

Position outlook: From a position group of stability a year ago, Tennessee returns only one starter this season -- left tackle Lance Heard -- with right tackles John Campbell Jr. (489 snaps) and Dayne Davis (368) among the prominent departures.

Heard, an 11-game starter in 2024 and a preseason All-SEC selection, is expected to hold down the left side of the Vols' made-over offensive line with transfers Wendell Moe Jr. (Arizona) and Sam Pendleton (Notre Dame) filling the guard spots. Redshirt freshmen Bennett Warren and Jesse Perry are two others who probably will feature in Tennessee's tackle rotation, as well, but Sanders has been repping as the first-team right tackle this month with a clear path to starting in Week 1.

How he projects: Sanders was ahead of schedule from a technique and agility standpoint when he joined the Vols in January. Given the offseason turnover on Tennessee's offensive line, he has long been projected to be part of the program's starting unit against Syracuse in Week 1.

Five-star offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. could be an immediate starter for Tennessee. Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire

While rival SEC scouts love Sanders' overall ceiling, many questioned his size and ability to contribute early when Sanders signed with the Vols at 270 pounds in December. Sanders has tacked on nearly 40 pounds since then, leaving Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee and other team sources confident that Sanders will be SEC-ready physically this fall.

"One, just his body: the guy has done an incredible job of putting on weight and getting to function here in the SEC," Elarbee told reporters on Aug. 5. "Two, mentally, he's spent as much time or more time than anybody meeting, walking through and understanding there's still way way more to keep going. But from where he was to where he is now? Unreal and credit to him."

The overall development of Tennessee's renovated offensive line will play a significant part in defining the Vols' 2025 season. Sanders' acclimation to life in the SEC, with matchups against the high-level fronts of Georgia, Alabama and Oklahoma on the schedule should be especially intriguing.

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 268 pounds

2025 ESPN 300 rank: No. 8 overall, No. 2 DT, No. 2 in Georgia

Position outlook: The bulk of the defensive line unit that helped carry Texas to a national semifinal last season is gone with 2024 leaders Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton, Barryn Sorrell, Jermayne Lole and Bill Norton all out of eligibility or off to the NFL.

Syracuse transfer Maraad Watson, an 11-game starter as a freshman last fall, and Purdue transfer Cole Brevard lead a deep group of portal newcomers at defensive tackle that includes Travis Shaw (North Carolina), Hero Kanu (Ohio State) and Lavon Johnson (Maryland). Sophomore Alex January and Terry will also factor into the interior rotation, while Terry is also expected to get snaps on the edge alongside senior Ethan Burke and redshirt sophomore Colton Vasek.

How he projects: Terry's size and ability to play across the defensive line will get him on the field in 2025. The question is where and just how significant of a role he can forge this fall.

A powerful interior talent at Manchester (Georgia) High School, team sources told ESPN that Terry carries immediate potential as a pass-rush option up the middle, but questions hover over his readiness to contribute as an impact run stopper as a freshman. Terry's ultimate positional landing spot at the college level will hinge on the development of his range of pass-rush moves.

First-year Longhorns defensive line coach Kenny Baker said earlier this month that Texas was working Terry at both defensive tackle and on the edge, and team sources suggest that Terry's optimal role in Year 1 with Texas would come as a situational mismatch option in either spot.

"He can do multiple things," Baker said. "He's been blessed and gifted with that type of ability and talent. But on the flip side, you have to make sure you're not giving him too much. We want this guy to be able to settle a little bit, experience a little bit of success. It's not a perfect balance, but then it's also continuing to poke and prod and get him going in another direction, as well."

Jonah Williams, safety, Texas Longhorns

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 213 pounds

2025 ESPN 300 rank: No. 9 overall, No. 1 safety, No. 4 in Texas

Position outlook: Texas returns 2024 second-team All-American Michael Taaffe but has a major hole to fill at the other starting safety spot following Andrew Mukuba's jump to the NFL.

Third-year defensive back Derek Williams Jr. is back after a season-ending knee injury kept him from the Longhorns' final 12 games a year ago. He's the most likely contender to claim the starting job alongside Taaffe. Junior Jelani McDonald -- who is expected to feature elsewhere in the secondary -- and sophomores Xavier Filsaime and Jordon Johnson-Rubell are among the experienced returners also in the mix. Williams and fellow freshman Zelus Hicks are a pair of intriguing unknowns at the position who could feature in Texas' early season safety rotation.

How he projects: Williams joined the Longhorns' football program in June after hitting .327 with eight RBIs over 20 games in his debut season with the school's baseball program this spring. He projects as a potentially special secondary talent for the future, but Williams had ground to make up this summer and patience might be required before Texas sees his best on the football field.

"We'll just kind of wait and see because we missed a lot of spring ball and all that," Longhorns safeties coach Duane Akina told reporters of Williams' progress earlier this month. "So I haven't really had a chance to work with him. He's intent in meetings and that's a good start."

Williams' ability to get onto the field this fall will be dictated by the pace at which he picks up the defense and the speed of the college game after sitting out the back half of his senior football season last fall because of an injury. A big-bodied safety, team sources say they believe Williams will ultimately become a multipositional defensive weapon whose earliest opportunities might come on special teams in 2025.

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds

2025 ESPN 300 rank: No. 10 overall, No. 2 QB-PP, No. 1 in Ohio

Position outlook: Rather than turning to the transfer portal, the reigning national champions kept their search to replace Will Howard in-house this offseason. Ohio State head coach announced sophomore Julian Sayin as the program's starting quarterback on Aug. 18 after a two-man position battle between the former five-star recruit and junior Lincoln Kienholz.

Per coach Ryan Day, St. Clair -- the coveted 2025 signee from Bellefontaine, Ohio -- enters his freshman season firmly behind Kienholz as the Buckeyes' QB3.

How he projects: The 2025 season looks as if it'll be a developmental year for St. Clair, who might find a more competitive path playing time in 2026 without another underclassmen passer on the roster or a top 300 quarterback committed to the program's 2026 class, as things stand.

"He has all the traits," Day told reporters this week. "He has the tools. We think he can absolutely be the quarterback of our future."

Coaches have been impressed with St. Clair's arm strength, mobility and throwing accuracy on the run, the same tools that turned him into one of the nation's top quarterback prospects from the lower classification ranks of 3A football in Ohio. But team sources suggest that uneven performances and struggles reading the game from the pocket in fall camp exposed the learning curve still in front of St. Clair as he settles in as one for the future at the college level.

"He's not there right now," Day said. "But he has made progress. I think he knows where his deficiencies are right now, and he's been told those. ... He knows what he needs to work on."

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.