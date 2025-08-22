SEC Network analyst Roman Harper breaks down the Tide's RB situation, explaining how Miller's injury opens the door for someone to claim the starting spot. (2:27)

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said he expects starting running back Jam Miller to return in time for the SEC opener against Georgia on Sept. 27.

Miller dislocated his collarbone in the Tide's scrimmage last Saturday and will miss the opener against Florida State on Aug. 30. He's doubtful to play in the next two games against ULM and Wisconsin. Alabama has a bye the week before its visit to Georgia.

"He's a leader for us, a quiet leader, but somebody the players all respect," DeBoer told ESPN. "Having that bye week, I feel good that he will be back out there. He does so many things for us at that position."

Miller, a senior, chiseled his body this offseason and added muscle. He was having his best preseason camp after leading Alabama with 668 rushing yards last season.

"He's was a clear No. 1 for us with everything he did, from protection to getting the tough yards," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "I told Jam that the running back room needs him more than ever now."

Grubb said Daniel Hill and Richard Young add the most experience in stepping in for Miller and that Dre Washington adds a little different tempo out of the backfield. The running back that has been "creeping up" the last week, according to Grubb, is redshirt freshman Kevin Riley. Grubb said Riley is undersized but is physical and fast.

"It's going to be a little bit by committee until Jam gets back, and there's going to be a proving ground -- who can take care of the ball, who can advance the ball, take on the game plan and help us protect?" Grubb said. "I'm excited to see who's going to come out here these next few days and take over."

Alabama ranked sixth in the SEC last season in rushing, and quarterback Jalen Milroe was a central figure in the running game. With Ty Simpson taking over at quarterback, Grubb said this offense will be geared more toward the pass to help balance out things.