South Carolina assistant football coach Travian Robertson has been hospitalized in stable condition after being involved in a car accident Friday in the Columbia, South Carolina, area, the school said.

Sources told ESPN that Robertson, 36, was taken to a local hospital with a significant lower leg injury. Robertson is South Carolina's defensive line coach, and he played defensive line for the Gamecocks from 2007 to 2011, serving as a team captain in 2011.

"Travian Robertson was involved in a car accident this morning. He is currently in the hospital in stable condition," the school said in a statement. "We expect him to make a full recovery and be back out on the field soon. Please keep the families of those involved in the accident in your prayers and respect the Robertson family's privacy during this time."

Robertson was a seventh-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2012 and spent two years with the team before shorter stints with Seattle and Washington. He was a defensive line coach at Albany State, Georgia State and Tulane before joining South Carolina's staff in 2023.

Messages left for the Columbia Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were not immediately returned.

South Carolina opens the 2025 season against Virginia Tech on Aug. 31 in Atlanta.