Greg McElroy believes Kansas State's Avery Johnson is ready to dominate in the Big 12 ahead of their Iowa State matchup in Dublin, Ireland. (1:09)

For the fourth consecutive year, the 2025 college football season will get underway with a Week 0 tilt abroad, as No. 17 Kansas State and No. 22 Iowa State square off in Dublin on Saturday for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Last year's Aer Lingus Classic proved to be just that, with the Georgia Tech upsetting then-No. 10 Florida State 24-21 thanks to a field goal as time expired.

Can this year's game pick up where the 2024 Classic left off? With Kansas State and Iowa State's "Farmageddon" clash set to have major Big 12 title race implications, the bar is high for another memorable start to the season. Dublin proved to be into the season-opening spirit well before kickoff at Aviva Stadium, though. Here are the top sights and sounds from around the capital city.

Aviva Stadium is ready

Rece Davis sets the scene

WAKE UP, there's college football on today 🤩



📺 Iowa State-Kansas State | 12 PM ET on ESPN 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/FRevuXF09z — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 23, 2025

The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots take Dublin

Cyclones and Wildcats fans rolling deep across the Atlantic

Nothing like the CATS



Thank you to everyone who came out to the pep rally in Dublin today. We're ready for game day! #touchdownireland // #EMAW👌 pic.twitter.com/NbtmHyZg2Q — K-State Football (@KStateFB) August 22, 2025

The teams try their hand at two of Ireland's traditional sports

A good morning trying out some Gaelic football & hurling 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/hX3oJsN1xR — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) August 22, 2025

Havin' a craic and some competition with Gaelic Games



Tried our hand at Gaelic Football, Hurling, and Handball pic.twitter.com/3sAnhMXWdq — K-State Football (@KStateFB) August 21, 2025

