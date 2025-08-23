For the fourth consecutive year, the 2025 college football season will get underway with a Week 0 tilt abroad, as No. 17 Kansas State and No. 22 Iowa State square off in Dublin on Saturday for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
Last year's Aer Lingus Classic proved to be just that, with the Georgia Tech upsetting then-No. 10 Florida State 24-21 thanks to a field goal as time expired.
Can this year's game pick up where the 2024 Classic left off? With Kansas State and Iowa State's "Farmageddon" clash set to have major Big 12 title race implications, the bar is high for another memorable start to the season. Dublin proved to be into the season-opening spirit well before kickoff at Aviva Stadium, though. Here are the top sights and sounds from around the capital city.
Aviva Stadium is ready
Stage is set— Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) August 23, 2025
🔴⚪️🔴 @cfbireland pic.twitter.com/2JXrWzo87Q
Lucky you, it's Caturday ☘️ pic.twitter.com/xZs7IpCfJt— K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) August 23, 2025
Rece Davis sets the scene
WAKE UP, there's college football on today 🤩— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 23, 2025
📺 Iowa State-Kansas State | 12 PM ET on ESPN 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/FRevuXF09z
The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots take Dublin
top o' the mornin to ya Dublin ☘️@cfbireland pic.twitter.com/t3EDvQxTx0— Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) August 22, 2025
Cyclones and Wildcats fans rolling deep across the Atlantic
Nothing like the CATS— K-State Football (@KStateFB) August 22, 2025
Thank you to everyone who came out to the pep rally in Dublin today. We're ready for game day! #touchdownireland // #EMAW👌 pic.twitter.com/NbtmHyZg2Q
Cyclone Nation representing 💪🇮🇪@cfbireland pic.twitter.com/BMkvpueSwl— Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) August 22, 2025
The teams try their hand at two of Ireland's traditional sports
A good morning trying out some Gaelic football & hurling 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/hX3oJsN1xR— Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) August 22, 2025
Havin' a craic and some competition with Gaelic Games— K-State Football (@KStateFB) August 21, 2025
Tried our hand at Gaelic Football, Hurling, and Handball pic.twitter.com/3sAnhMXWdq
Fans enjoy some Dublin nightlife staples
Postcards from Temple Bar 🌃— Aer Lingus College Football Classic (@cfbireland) August 22, 2025
Who made it to (or home) from our official tailgating pubs yesterday!?
Check out our game app to find the full list - https://t.co/R6aKxqnByy#MuchMoreThanAGame | #TouchdownDublin | #TouchdownIreland pic.twitter.com/PLmFcpB3GZ