          All the top sights and sounds from Kansas State-Iowa State in Dublin

          play
          McElroy: Avery Johnson and this K State offense could be lethal (1:09)

          Greg McElroy believes Kansas State's Avery Johnson is ready to dominate in the Big 12 ahead of their Iowa State matchup in Dublin, Ireland. (1:09)

          • ESPN staffAug 23, 2025, 03:50 PM

          For the fourth consecutive year, the 2025 college football season will get underway with a Week 0 tilt abroad, as No. 17 Kansas State and No. 22 Iowa State square off in Dublin on Saturday for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

          Last year's Aer Lingus Classic proved to be just that, with the Georgia Tech upsetting then-No. 10 Florida State 24-21 thanks to a field goal as time expired.

          Can this year's game pick up where the 2024 Classic left off? With Kansas State and Iowa State's "Farmageddon" clash set to have major Big 12 title race implications, the bar is high for another memorable start to the season. Dublin proved to be into the season-opening spirit well before kickoff at Aviva Stadium, though. Here are the top sights and sounds from around the capital city.

          Aviva Stadium is ready

          Rece Davis sets the scene

          The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots take Dublin

          Cyclones and Wildcats fans rolling deep across the Atlantic

          The teams try their hand at two of Ireland's traditional sports

          Fans enjoy some Dublin nightlife staples