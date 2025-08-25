        <
          Source: Michigan to name Bryce Underwood starting quarterback

          • Jake TrotterAug 25, 2025, 12:58 AM
          True freshman Bryce Underwood is expected to be named Michigan's starting quarterback, a source confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

          The other Michigan quarterbacks were informed Sunday that Underwood will start, a source said.

          Underwood was ESPN's No. 1 overall recruit in this year's signing class, flipping his commitment from LSU to Michigan last November.

          Underwood, from nearby Belleville, Michigan, beat out Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene for the job. Davis Warren is still recovering from the torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered in last season's bowl win.

          The 6-foot-4, 228-pound Underwood won two state championships with Belleville and won 38 straight games in high school.

          "He's grown every single day he's been on campus," Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said during Big Ten media days. "And he does everything the right way."

          The No. 14 Wolverines open the season Saturday against New Mexico before traveling to Oklahoma on Sept. 6 to face the No. 18 Sooners.

          CBS Sports first reported that Underwood would be named the starter, which could come in an official announcement as soon as Monday.