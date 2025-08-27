'College GameDay' Week 1: Ohio State-Texas, Corso's send-off

Open Extended Reactions

Week 1 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for a showdown between Ohio State and Texas. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst 'Stanford Steve' Coughlin. This week, the crew will be celebrating Lee Corso's final show, following his retirement announcement. The premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Stream 'College GameDay' | 'College GameDay' merchandise | College football schedule | College football rankings

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held outside St. John Arena in College Station. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State.

Why we're excited for Texas at Ohio State

Texas hopes to get revenge against Ohio State after a tough loss in last year's Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns are the first team since East Carolina in 2019 to open the season against a team that it lost to in its final game the previous season. The past five teams to get an immediate rematch also lost the second game.

This is the fifth time that Ohio State has hosted an SEC school at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes won each of the previous four outings.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning -- the preseason Heisman favorite (+650 according to ESPN BET Sportsbook) -- will be making his third career start but first on the road or against a ranked opponent.

The Longhorns and Buckeyes both finished in the Top 3 in FBS in both scoring defense and total defense last season.

The last time Texas and Ohio State were on CGD

Texas hosted Georgia for CGD on October 19, 2024. The Longhorns ultimately fell to the Bulldogs, 30-15. Saturday marks Texas' 25th appearance on College GameDay. Ohio State last appeared on 'College GameDay" on December 21, 2024, for the CFP Semifinal game against Tennessee. The Buckeyes ultimately triumphed over the Vols 42-17 to reach the 2025 national championship. Saturday marks Ohio State's 68th appearance on College GameDay, which is the most of any school on the program.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

Fans can also keep up with the game on the ESPN App. To learn more about ESPN's networks and services, check out this direct-to-consumer FAQ.

For all of the latest "College GameDay" updates this season, check back in with our "College GameDay" home page periodically.