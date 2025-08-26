Open Extended Reactions

Virginia Tech junior linebacker Caleb Woodson, a team captain, was arrested Saturday on a charge of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Woodson, 21, has a court date scheduled for Sept. 9. According to online court records, this is his first DWI offense.

"We are aware of an incident involving Caleb Woodson," Virginia Tech said in a statement. "We take this matter seriously and will handle it according to athletic department policy and university policy. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete."

Woodson started 11 of 13 games for the Hokies last season, finishing second on the team with 72 tackles while recording 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and an interception. He was named a team captain last week.

Woodson, from Haymarket, Virginia, started one game and played in all 13 during his 2023 freshman season, when he had 22 tackles.

Virginia Tech opens the season Sunday against No. 13 South Carolina in Atlanta.