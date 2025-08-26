Heather Dinich joins "SportsCenter" to break down how meaningful a win over Miami could be for Notre Dame with new seeding rules for this year's College Football Playoff. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said he had to "trust my gut" in selecting freshman CJ Carr to be the Fighting Irish's starting quarterback for Sunday's opener at No. 10 Miami, following a competition with Kenny Minchey that showed few statistical differences.

Carr, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, will make his first career start after appearing in only one game last season and not recording any statistics. Minchey, a third-year player, has appeared in only four games for the Irish.

"Statistically, as close to any quarterback competition I've ever been a part of," Freeman said Tuesday, speaking for the first time since naming Carr the starter last week. "I was looking for that to be the reason to make a decision, and it wasn't clear."

Carr, who grew up near Michigan's campus in Saline, Michigan, was ESPN's No. 2 pocket passer and No. 36 overall recruit in the 2024 class. He sustained an injury to his throwing elbow in practice last September that limited him for much of the season, but did not require surgery.

Carr, Minchey and Steve Angeli, Notre Dame's primary backup the past two seasons, competed during spring practice. Angeli then transferred to Syracuse, where he won the starting job in camp. Carr only saw the field briefly in Notre Dame's blowout win at Purdue last September.

"He's as intelligent of a football player you'll be around, works extremely hard in his preparation," Freeman said. "He's a guy that's very confident -- at some points, you may be a little bit overconfident -- but you want that in your quarterback. You want the quarterback to say, 'I want the ball in my hands every play when the game is on the line, and I believe that I'm going to make the right decision.'"

Freeman said Carr's decision-making will be paramount in a difficult road setting at Miami, noting that Notre Dame has other strengths, such as its run game and defense, that should help a young quarterback.

"Every play, it can't be a bomb," Freeman said. "Trust the game plan, trust what you see, be who you are and win this play. I don't want to put a numerical expectation on him. Be the best version of CJ Carr, make those guys around you better. That's something that he does really well."

Freeman also was very complimentary of Minchey, noting that arguably no Notre Dame player has gained more trust since the start of spring practice until now. Minchey had some expected disappointment with Freeman's decision but has shown his maturity in how he has practiced the past week.

"He's good enough to be the starting quarterback at Notre Dame," Freeman said. "I didn't expect him to be happy with my decision, but I did expect, after a day or so, to see the maturity of Kenny Minchey, in terms of being able to go back to work, understand and delay gratification."

Notre Dame defensive end Jordan Botelho, who missed all but three games last season with a knee injury and sustained a torn pectoral while training in June, will be available against Miami. Botelho started throughout 2023 and the first three games last fall before the knee injury.