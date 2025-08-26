Open Extended Reactions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Former University of South Florida football coach Jim Leavitt is facing charges after an argument with an ex-girlfriend turned physical, police said.

Leavitt, 68, was arrested Monday night after a fight at a St. Petersburg apartment complex, an arrest affidavit said. He's been charged with felony grand theft, along with misdemeanor counts of simple battery and domestic battery.

Online jail and court records didn't list an attorney for Leavitt.

According to arrest records, Leavitt grabbed the woman's arm as she attempted to walk away from him. He's also accused of taking the woman's Louis Vuitton purse, clutch and wallet, valued at over $5,000, and refusing to return them. Police said Leavitt also pushed the chest of a man who was present during the argument.

USF announced in June that Leavitt would be inducted into the school's athletics Hall of Fame during an Oct. 2 ceremony. The school didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment about the arrest, and it wasn't clear if the charges would affect the induction.

Leavitt was the first head coach of the school's football team, starting the program in 1997 and leading the Bulls to a No. 2 national ranking in 2007. He remains the winningest coach in program history, posting a 95-57 record over 13 seasons. He was fired in 2010, after an investigation determined that he struck a player during halftime at a game the previous fall.

After leaving USF, Leavitt served as a linebacker coach for the San Francisco 49ers as well as a defensive coach for several other college teams.