Lee Corso makes his final appearance on "College GameDay" on Saturday, marking the end of a legendary television run.

The former head coach has been on the show since its debut in 1987. A memorable aspect of the morning show is Corso's headgear pick, which takes place at the end of the broadcast and is focused on the matchup the crew has traveled for.

Heading into Saturday, Corso has made 430 picks with the Ohio State Buckeyes boasting the most (45). The Alabama Crimson Tide are second with 38 and the LSU Tigers are third with 25.

It's only fitting that the location of Corso's final "College GameDay" appearance is where he made his first headgear pick -- Columbus, Ohio, where Corso picked the Buckeyes over the Penn State Nittany Lions -- Ohio State won the game 38-7. This Saturday, Ohio State will host the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns.

A lot has changed since Corso's first headgear pick. Here's a look back at what the world looked like when Corso first donned a mascot's headgear -- Oct. 5, 1996.

'Macarena' craze taking over the charts

It was nearly impossible to escape the tune of "Macarena" in the mid-1990s. Originally released in 1993, a pair of Miami record producers turned it into a national hit three years later.

The "Bayside Boys remix" added English lyrics and introduced an easy-to-replicate dance: the Macarena. What followed is one of Billboard Hot 100's greatest hits. The track was charted for 60 weeks and debuted at No. 1 in August 1996. It sat at No. 1 for 14 weeks, including the time of Corso's first pick.

Other songs following "Macarena" that week included "I Love You Always Forever" by Donna Lewis at No. 2, "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" by Celine Dion at No. 3 and "No Diggity" by Blackstreet at No. 4.

Bulls coming off then-record season

Michael Jordan and the Bulls capped off a then-record 72-10 season with their fourth championship. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images)

It wouldn't be the '90s without Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Their 1995-96 campaign included a then-regular-season record for wins (72) and a fourth championship of the decade. It also jumpstarted Chicago's second threepeat.

In his first full season since returning from retirement, Jordan claimed his fourth MVP award after averaging 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

The Bulls cruised on their way to the NBA Finals, going 11-1 before defeating the Seattle SuperSonics in six games. Jordan put up 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game in the series to earn Finals MVP honors.

PlayStation dominates gaming market

Sony released its first game console in North America on Sept. 9, 1995, following nearly a year of hype after its Japan debut on Dec. 3, 1994.

It included the fastest processor in gaming and was built with real-time 3D graphic technology. Instead of cartridge alternatives, PlayStation featured a CD-ROM format, leading to games that were manufactured faster and sold at a more affordable price for players.

From 1994-2006, PlayStation sold 102,000,000 consoles worldwide, making it one of the highest-selling consoles of all time.

Cowboys win final Super Bowl of dynastic run

Deion Sanders hoists the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy after helping the Cowboys win their third championship of the decade. (VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

It has been a long 30 years for Dallas Cowboys fans, but they peaked in the '90s. Dallas won its third Super Bowl in January 1996, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX.

Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman threw for 209 yards and one touchdown, while Emmitt Smith ran for 49 yards and two scores. The victory marked Dallas' last Super Bowl win and appearance to date.

Following the big game, "Friends" aired the episode: "The One After the Super Bowl." With 53 million viewers, it became the most watched episode of the series.

1996 Summer Olympics mark 100th anniversary

The summer of 1996 brought the Olympics to Atlanta, 100 years after the first Summer Olympics were held in Athens.

During Atlanta's opening ceremony, legendary boxer Muhammad Ali lit the Olympic cauldron in an emotional moment. U.S. track and field star Michael Johnson became the first man in Olympic history to run and win both the open 200m and 400m dashes. Following the success of the Dream Team in 1992, the U.S. men's basketball team took gold again.

The United States led the medal count with 101, 44 of which were gold. Atlanta is the most recent Summer Olympics to be held in the U.S. until the Games return to Los Angeles in 2028.