Heather Dinich breaks down how Kansas State's loss to Iowa State in Dublin may already have an impact on their playoff hopes. (1:41)

Can Kansas State still reach the playoffs after defeat to Iowa State? (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Kansas State will be without star tailback Dylan Edwards for Saturday's matchup against North Dakota due to a left ankle injury, a source told ESPN.

He's also considered "doubtful" for Kansas State's game on Sept. 6 against Army, the source added..

Edwards appeared to suffer the injury in Kansas State's season-opening loss to Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland, after he got hit in the wake of a fumble on a punt return early in the first quarter. He left the game after the play and did not return.

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said on Tuesday that Edwards' X-Rays came back negative, which he said was a "positive" for a Edwards' eventual return to the field.

Edwards is key cog in Kansas State's offense, as he averaged 7.4 yards per carry in 2024. He finished the season with eight touchdowns - five rushing, two passing and another on a punt return.

That diverse scoring ability epitomizes his value to Kansas State, as Edwards had 19 receptions for 133 yards last year. In his freshman year at Colorado, Edwards caught 36 balls for 299 yards, while adding 321 yards on the ground

Kansas State (0-1) plays at Arizona in a nonconference game on Sept. 12, which looms as a potential return date for Edwards. The Wildcats then have a bye week before hosting UCF the following week on Sept. 27.