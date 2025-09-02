Open Extended Reactions

College football came back in a big way in Week 1.

The two high-profile matchups lived up to their billing. The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defense completely shut down the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and ruined the start of the Arch Manning era. Texas turned the ball over on downs four times and Manning had an interception. The Longhorns are the sixth AP preseason No. 1 to lose the season opener and the first since 1990.

The biggest upset of the day came when the unranked Florida State Seminoles knocked off the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide. The Noles, coming off a 2-10 season, dominated the Tide, rushing for 230 yards while holding Bama to 87 yards on the ground, their fewest since 1975.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 3

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Texas 14-7

Stat to know: Ohio State's Julian Sayin is the first QB to win his first college start against an AP No. 1 team since Jim Harbaugh did so for Michigan against Miami in 1984.

What's next: Saturday vs. Grambling, 3:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 2

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Nevada 46-11

Stat to know: Nicholas Singleton has rushed for a touchdown in eight straight games, which is tied for the second-longest streak over the past 20 years.

What's next: Saturday vs. Florida International, noon, BTN

Previous ranking: 9

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Clemson 17-10

Stat to know: LSU won a season opener against a team ranked in the AP top five for just the second time in history. The first one came over No. 3 Oregon in 2011.

What's next: Saturday vs. Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 5

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Marshall 45-7

Stat to know: Gunner Stockton was 14-of-24 for 190 yards and two scores. He ran for 73 yards for two more touchdowns. He's the first Georgia player to have two passing and two rushing scores in a season opener in the past 80 years.

What's next: Saturday vs. Austin Peay, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 10

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Notre Dame 27-24

Stat to know: Sunday's win was Miami's seventh-straight home win against Notre Dame, tied for the longest streak in the poll era.

What's next: Saturday vs. Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 7

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Montana State 59-13

Stat to know: Oregon had 12 different players with a rush and 10 players with a reception.

What's next: Saturday vs. Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 1

2025 record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to Ohio State 14-7

Stat to know: Texas is the sixth preseason AP No. 1 team to lose its season opener, and the first since 1990. Though the other five teams all rebounded to have good seasons (each won at least nine games), none ended up winning the national title.

What's next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: 4

2025 record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to LSU 17-10

Stat to know: Clemson has scored 10 or fewer points in four of its past five season openers.

What's next: Saturday vs. Troy, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 6

2025 record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to Miami 27-24

Stat to know: Notre Dame has lost seven consecutive games on the road against Miami.

What's next: Sept. 13 vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 13

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Virginia Tech 24-11

Stat to know: Shane Beamer is 4-1 in season openers with South Carolina.

What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 12

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Western Illinois 52-3

Stat to know: Illinois' 49-point win is its second-largest winning margin in a season opener in the AP poll era behind a 73-point win in 1944.

What's next: Saturday at Duke, noon, ESPN

Previous ranking: 11

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Northern Arizona 38-19

Stat to know: In the season opener, Sam Leavitt became the second Arizona State player with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a game in the past 30 seasons.

What's next: Saturday at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 15

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Long Island University 55-0

Stat to know: Florida held LIU to 86 total yards. It's the fewest the Gators have allowed since giving up just 53 to North Texas in 2016.

What's next: Saturday vs. South Florida, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Alabama 31-17

Stat to know: Florida State became the first team since the AP preseason poll began to win a season opener vs. an AP top-10 opponent following a 10-loss season.

What's next: Saturday vs. East Texas A&M, noon, ACCN

Previous ranking: 14

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated New Mexico 34-17

Stat to know: Freshman QB Bryce Underwood is the third Michigan player with 250 or more passing yards in a team debut since 2000, joining Jake Rudock (2015) and John Navarre (2000).

What's next: Saturday at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 22

2025 record: 2-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Kansas State 24-21 (Week 0); beat South Dakota 55-7 (Week 1)

Stat to know: Iowa State has now won Farmageddon three straight times. It's the Cyclones' longest streak in the series since winning five in a row from 1985 to 1989.

What's next: Saturday vs. Iowa, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 16

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated East Texas A&M 42-13

Stat to know: SMU became the first FBS team with multiple pick-sixes in a season opener since USC had three vs. Rice in 2022.

What's next: Saturday vs. Baylor, noon, The CW Network

Previous ranking: 18

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Illinois State 35-3

Stat to know: John Mateer's 392 passing yards were the most by a player making their debut in OU history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 19

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated UTSA 42-24

Stat to know: KC Concepcion is the first Aggies player with a punt return and receiving score since 2017.

What's next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 21

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Georgia State 63-7

Stat to know: Ole Miss is first team in SEC history to score 60 or more points in three consecutive season openers.

What's next: Saturday at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 8

2025 record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to Florida State 31-17

Stat to know: This was Alabama's first season-opening loss since 2001. The Tide's 23-game winning streak in openers was the second longest in the FBS behind Ohio State's 26. The loss also snapped Alabama's 54-game winning streak against unranked, nonconference opponents. The last such loss was against UL Monroe in 2007.

What's next: Saturday vs. UL Monroe, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 24

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Syracuse 45-26

Stat to know: New Vols QB Joey Aguilar had 247 passing yards and three scores. Tennessee has now had a starting QB throw three touchdowns in the season opener in consecutive seasons.

What's next: Saturday vs. East Tennessee State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 20

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Old Dominion 27-14

Stat to know: Indiana is now 12-0 against unranked opponents since Curt Cignetti took over the program.

What's next: Saturday vs. Kennesaw State, noon, FS1

Previous ranking: 23

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67-7

Stat to know: Texas Tech's 60-point win was its biggest in a season opener since 1927

What's next: Saturday vs. Kent State, noon, TNT

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated UCLA 43-10

Stat to know: Utah has won three consecutive season openers.

What's next: Saturday vs. Cal Poly, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+