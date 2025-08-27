How to watch 'Eli's Places' Season 3 on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Oh, the places Eli will go.

Eli Manning returns with the third season of the ESPN Original Series "Eli's Places." Produced by Omaha Productions and NFL Films, the 10-episode series follows the two-time Super Bowl champion as he travels the country to visit some of the gems that make college football special. The third season features the former Ole Miss quarterback taking a trip to Auburn's Toomer's Corner, visiting with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, and making a batch of Gatorade with Florida Gators legend Steve Spurrier.

Here are key facts about Season 3 of "Eli's Places":

When will the series air?

New episodes premiere Wednesdays exclusively on ESPN.

Full programming schedule

Episode 1: "Toomer's Corner" on Aug. 27

Episode 2: "Motivational Tactics" on Sept. 3

Episode 3: "Show Me The Money" on Sept. 10

Episode 4: "Campus Creations" on Sept. 17

Episode 5: "Texas Traditions: Hook 'Em" on Sept. 24

Episode 6: "Texas Traditions: Gig 'Em" on Oct. 1

Episode 7: "Think Fast, Act Fast" on Oct. 8

Episode 8: "The Pirate" on Oct. 15

Episode 9: "The Man In The Suit" on Oct. 22

Episode 10: "All-Stars and All-Americans" on Oct. 29

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch every episode in the series streaming hub.

