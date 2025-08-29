Harry Douglas gives his advice to Arch Manning as he prepares to start against No. 2 Ohio State in Texas' season opener. (1:24)

After months of posturing and debate about playoff length and conference schedules and future collective bargaining agreements, the college football offseason has ended, and the actual games -- the things we live for -- have begun. More teams than usual seem capable of making national title runs, and all the predictable contenders seem to have far larger question marks than usual.

Week 1 gives us a case in point: For the first time, the No. 1 team in the preseason polls is beginning the year as an underdog. Arch Manning and top-ranked Texas will ring in the season against Ohio State in Columbus, and the host Buckeyes are 1.5-point favorites.

If history offers us parallels, they aren't kind to the top team. In 1988, Florida State took a new starting quarterback and a preseason No. 1 ranking on the road to start the season against the defending national champion, a Miami team that had prevented the Noles from winning the title the year before. That's almost exactly the situation Texas is facing in Columbus. The Seminoles were listed as 4-point favorites -- until Saturday, the smallest advantage on record for a preseason No. 1 -- but the result was a total knockout for the champs. FSU gained only 200 yards and turned the ball over six times; starter Chip Ferguson threw two picks and got benched in the third quarter.

With all due respect to Chip Ferguson, I'm guessing Manning isn't going to get benched Saturday in Columbus. Call it a hunch. But in 2025, even No. 1 isn't a favorite. Weird.

Texas-Ohio State is one of three top-10 headliners in an epic Week 1 that also features LSU's Saturday night trip to Clemson and a Sunday night Notre Dame-Miami battle that conjures up memories of 1988. And there's so much going on outside the main events! Let's walk through everything you need to know as we brace for a huge Week 1.

Buckeyes, Horns and immediate playoff stakes

No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State (Saturday, noon, Fox)

Ohio State and Texas make their games count. These two blue bloods have faced each other four times (2005, 2006, 2008 and 2024); all of them were battles between top-10 teams, two were three-point Texas wins, and the last one was decided by a classic Jack Sawyer scoop-and-score.

Because Texas lost to Ohio State in the very last game it played, it would typically make sense to look back at that affair. But damned if just about all of the most instrumental players from that game aren't gone.

Ohio State is the defending national champ and might have the two best players in college football in receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs. Ryan Day's recruiting machine is almost without peer, but it's difficult to totally trust a team with a redshirt freshman quarterback (Julian Sayin), two new coordinators (Brian Hartline on offense, Matt Patricia on defense) and massive turnover on both lines.

Led by Anthony Hill Jr., Texas might have the best linebacking corps in the country, and its running backs look strong, but the Horns also have virtually the same turnover on the lines, they are replacing four of last year's top six passing targets, and they have a quarterback with such massive expectations that every incomplete pass he throws will seem like a disappointment.

Arch vs. nearly unprecedented hype

Arch Manning has thrown for 969 career yards and has started two games, but he enters the year as the Heisman favorite. ESPN BET lists his odds at +650, solidly ahead of Clemson's Cade Klubnik and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, who have combined for 12,952 career yards. As far as favorites go, Manning's résumé is almost as light as anything we've seen: Only Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, who began 2018 as the favorite after throwing for the national title-winning touchdown the season before, entered with fewer career yards (636).

Arch Manning and Texas are the first preseason No. 1 team to be underdogs in Week 1. Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Of course, Tagovailoa was awesome in 2018. If Manning matches his numbers, he's doing well. And while we didn't get a conclusive sample in 2024, what we saw of Manning was dynamite.

• His 87.5 QBR would have ranked third nationally if he had enough dropbacks to qualify.

• His 15.4 yards per completion would have ranked fifth.

• His 67.8% completion rate would have ranked 11th.

He did make mistakes, though. His 2.2% interception rate, stemming from a pair of picks against Louisiana-Monroe, would have ranked 42nd nationally. And his 27.3% sacks-to-pressures ratio -- a general look at your ability to either escape pressure or get rid of the ball in time -- would have ranked an alarming 116th. With a brand-new offensive line, he could end up taking quite a few hits this season, especially against Ohio State.

Manning starts out against Patricia, of all people. A longtime Bill Belichick protégé, Patricia hasn't coached in college since 2003, and for that matter he hasn't been particularly successful in any given job since 2016. When he talked about his defense this offseason, he mentioned being multiple and adaptable to what his personnel do best. When "multiple" goes wrong, it ends as a "trying to do everything, mastering nothing" situation. Still, if you're catering to a defense's talent, you could do worse than having linebacker Sonny Styles, corners Davison Igbinosun and Jermaine Mathews Jr. and, of course, Downs at the back. Pass rushers Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and UNC transfer Beau Atkinson should be awfully menacing too.

Jeremiah Smith vs. hype vs. Malik Muhammad

Manning will be trying to rack up yards with an unproven receiving corps. Returnees DeAndre Moore Jr. and Ryan Wingo were excellent in flashes, but Moore's 9.4% drop rate was awful, and Wingo mostly disappeared down the stretch. Most of the other options will be newcomers or redshirt freshmen.

New Ohio State starting quarterback Sayin, however, will have some pristine options. Junior Carnell Tate was probably the best No. 3 WR in the sport last season (now he's No. 2), and Purdue transfer Max Klare has major expectations at tight end. Oh yeah, and there's also that guy who just put together the best true freshman season of all time for a wide receiver.

Smith caught 76 balls for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns and lit the CFP on fire with 290 yards and four TDs in the first two rounds. He enters 2025 as the best player in the sport.

Of the 20 best true freshmen ever, a few got hurt and missed some games in their second year (Ron Dayne, Adrian Peterson, Derek Stingley Jr.) and a few were about the same as sophomores (Philip Rivers, Jalen Hurts, Andy Katzenmoyer, Tony Dorsett, Harold Perkins Jr.). But Hugh Green got even more sacks, Jonathan Taylor and Herschel Walker rushed for even more yards, and Luke Kuechly made even more tackles. Smith is going to be awesome this season.

Of course, I only referenced Smith's first two playoff performances above. In his third playoff game, against these Longhorns, he caught one ball for 3 yards. He ended up serving as a decoy as Texas bracketed him and forced other receivers to beat them. For all the turnover up front, Texas still has cornerbacks Jaylon Guilbeau (a dynamite nickel who moved out wide) and Muhammad and safety Michael Taaffe in the back. If anyone can frustrate Smith in 2025, it will probably be Texas. And it will be interesting to see whether Tate, Klare and the supporting cast can give Sayin what he needs and whether Sayin has the patience to deliver a huge first-start victory.

In an era with an expanded playoff, a game like this doesn't pack the same level of national title importance as it once would have, but it's still going to have a ridiculous atmosphere, and it will tell us a lot about two teams with huge expectations and huge question marks. Can't wait.

Current line: Buckeyes -1.5 | SP+ projection: Buckeyes by 6.3 | FPI projection: Horns by 0.7

An immediate 'prove-it game' in Death Valley East

No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC)

If you ask me which two top-10 teams I have the most questions about heading into 2025, I will say Clemson and LSU. (If you ask me for two more, I'll probably say Texas and Ohio State. That makes Saturday just about perfect!)

Since Trevor Lawrence left in 2021, Dabo Swinney's Clemson teams have been solid but not elite -- the Tigers have averaged 3.5 losses per season with an average SP+ ranking of 18.5. They're first in returning production this year, however, with quarterback Cade Klubnik, a lovely receiving corps featuring Antonio Williams and high-upside sophomores Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, and future NFL D-linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker.

T.J. Parker and Clemson's defensive front could be a handful for LSU. Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire

Woods and Parker couldn't stop the Tigers from ranking 113th in yards allowed per (non-sack) carry last season, however, and with that receiving corps Klubnik still averaged only 11.8 yards per completion. He completed some big downfield shots when the Tigers trailed Texas by double digits in the first round of the CFP, but that's an awfully small sample on which to base expectations.

New coordinator Tom Allen should coax more out of the defense, and maybe the sophomores' explosiveness will prompt more aggressive playcalling from Garrett Riley. But Clemson was a preseason top-10 team each year from 2021 to 2023 and finished outside the top 10 each time. The Tigers must prove they deserve the benefit of the doubt. And hey, they might do just that -- it's nice to have continuity when almost no other top team does.

LSU certainly knows about struggling with expectations. Brian Kelly's Tigers began 2023 ranked fifth and finished 12th, then started out 13th last year and ended up unranked. They've started 0-1 for three straight years.

Defense has been the issue for Kelly in Baton Rouge, but the Tigers took a step forward under coordinator Blake Baker last year, improving from 52nd to 34th in defensive SP+. Kelly signed a trio of transfer ends in the hopes of sprucing up the pass rush, but I really like the defensive spine: Tackles Bernard Gooden (a USF transfer) and Dominick McKinley (a blue-chip sophomore) are disruptive, and linebackers Harold Perkins Jr. and Whit Weeks are dynamite attackers if/when healthy. If the defense improves to even just a top-25 level, this is a playoff-caliber team.

It makes sense that Nussmeier and Klubnik are starting out with the same Heisman odds, as they produced incredibly similar stats last season.

Nussmeier vs. Klubnik in 2024 NUSSMEIER KLUBNIK QBR 79.6 (10th) 78.7 (12th) Completion rate 64.2% (42nd) 63.4% (47th) Success rate 47.2% (27th) 47.3% (26th) Yds. per comp. 12.0 (70th) 11.8 (78th) Yds. per dropback 7.2 (35th) 6.9 (53rd) Interception rate 2.3% (46th) 1.2% (7th) Sack rate 3.0% (11th) 4.5% (37th) Contact rate 15.7% (5th) 32.0% (79th) Scramble rate 2.2% (123rd) 5.6% (80th)

Nussmeier is less likely to scramble and more likely to throw picks, but he gets the ball out quicker than Klubnik and takes fewer hits. Nussmeier lost three of last year's top four targets, but he still has excellent slot man Aaron Anderson and high-upside transfers Nic Anderson (Oklahoma) and Barion Brown (Kentucky). If either of two tantalizing athletes -- all-or-nothing wideout Chris Hilton Jr. or hulking blue-chip sophomore tight end Trey'Dez Green -- take another step in their development, this will be a dynamite receiving corps.

We'll see about the run game. LSU ranked 93rd in rushing success rate last season, and now the offensive line has four new starters. If Clemson's defensive front is better able to live up to its press clippings, this might be a damning matchup for the visitors.

Current line: Clemson -4 | SP+ projection: Clemson by 2.1 | FPI projection: Clemson by 0.9

Notre Dame's floor vs. Miami's ceiling

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami (Sunday, 7:30 p.m., ABC)

We get another ferocious game Sunday evening, and based on what we saw at the end of last season, this is a pretty clear "floor vs. ceiling" affair. Marcus Freeman's visiting Fighting Irish have as much of the former as you could want. Notre Dame battled injury after injury in 2024 but advanced all the way to the national title game because of pure depth in the trenches and the secondary. Even with sturdy players such as center Pat Coogan and DTs Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills gone and potential O-line star Charles Jagusah missing the start of the season because of a summer UTV accident, it's hard to even pretend to worry about either unit.

Connelly's conference previews Bill Connelly gets you ready for the 2025 season by breaking down a different conference every week of the summer. Previews

The Irish secondary survived an injury to star Benjamin Morrison last season and continued to thrive because replacement corner Leonard Moore was just that good. Whether it's Moore and safety Adon Shuler in the back, Jaiden Ausberry and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa at linebacker or Bryce Young and Boubacar Traore on the edge, there are top-notch sophomore defenders everywhere you look.

On offense, juniors Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price form the best RB duo this side of Penn State, and after slot man Jaden Greathouse enjoyed a star turn in the CFP, he was joined by senior transfers Malachi Fields (Virginia) and Will Pauling (Wisconsin). Like most of the top 10 teams, Notre Dame is breaking in a new QB -- redshirt freshman CJ Carr -- but the support system around him is strong.

If Notre Dame is the high-floor team, Miami is the high-ceiling team. The Hurricanes had the best offense in the country thanks to No. 1 NFL draft pick Cam Ward & Co., but the defense let them down terribly in late-season losses. With a total reset in the passing game -- former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will throw to sophomore blue-chipper Joshisa Trader and transfers such as CJ Daniels (LSU) and Keelan Marion (BYU) -- regression is almost inevitable. But the offensive line is one of the best that Notre Dame will see, and if new coordinator Corey Hetherman and some transfers can raise the defense by more than the offense falls, that's a net gain.

With a healthy Rueben Bain Jr. up front, complemented by tackle Akheem Mesidor and a particularly exciting transfer in linebacker Mohamed Toure (Rutgers), the Hurricanes' defense has potential. But Miami's success Sunday and beyond might come down to whether a completely rebuilt secondary, led by sophomores Xavier Lucas (Wisconsin corner) and Zechariah Poyser (Jacksonville State safety), holds up. It sure didn't last year.

Current line: Irish -2.5 | SP+ projection: Irish by 1.0 | FPI projection: Irish by 1.1

Can FSU spring a surprise on Lee Corso Day?

No. 8 Alabama at Florida State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC)

At age 90, Lee Corso will be making his final appearance on "College GameDay" on Saturday morning. He has been part of college football's DNA since he showed up in Tallahassee to play for Florida State in the early 1950s, and he has been the sport's gregarious uncle on GameDay for nearly 40 years.

GameDay is in Columbus, not Tallahassee, but FSU will still have a chance to make Lee Corso Day extra memorable by scaring a pretty loaded Alabama team. Even with defensive tackle Tim Keenan III expected to be out with an ankle injury, Kane Wommack's Bama defense is loaded at every level from LT Overton up front to corners Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown in the back.

New Bama starting quarterback Ty Simpson needs to only be good, and his supporting cast should take it from there. Running back Jam Miller is out, but sophomore Richard Young is a yards-after-contact machine, receivers Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard are excellent, and the offensive line might be the most proven in the SEC.

Whatever pressure Simpson is facing, FSU coach Mike Norvell is facing even more. It shouldn't be possible for a team to crater from 13-1 to 2-10 in a single season, but that's what the Noles did in 2024, and with two new coordinators and about 16 new starters, they're one of the biggest mysteries of 2025. Offensive coordinator (and former Bama beater) Gus Malzahn should know what to do with dual-threat QB Thomas Castellanos, who is certainly confident enough. But we'll see if a completely remodeled offensive line holds up. The FSU defense should be a step ahead of the offense and could test Simpson with new pass rushers Jayson Jenkins and James Williams and new corner Jeremiah Wilson. It might take only a couple of turnovers or big plays to make this one interesting, but the Noles obviously bear the burden of proof.

Current line: Bama -13.5 | SP+ projection: Bama by 14.3 | FPI projection: Bama by 17.1

What to learn in blowouts

The headliners are enormous, but three other top teams, with plenty of major questions themselves, have it much easier in Week 1. SP+ projects Penn State, Georgia and Oregon to win by 110.2 combined points; there shouldn't be much intrigue here. But we can always learn something about teams no matter who they're playing, so here's one thing to watch for before these games enter garbage time.

Nevada at No. 2 Penn State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS)

Nevada scared playoff-bound SMU early last season but got wrecked by portal departures and shouldn't provide much resistance in Happy Valley. Any questions we have regarding Drew Allar and the Penn State passing game will probably have to wait, but with Chubba Purdy throwing to Marcus Bellon and others, the Nevada passing game might have a little spice, so let's watch how the PSU secondary, which lost three of last year's top five players, performs.

Current line: PSU -44 | SP+ projection: PSU by 43.8 | FPI projection: PSU by 38.9

Marshall at No. 5 Georgia (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Marshall returns only three starters from last year's Sun Belt championship team; new coach Tony Gibson has quite the chemistry experiment ahead. I like some of the Herd's additions in the secondary, though -- namely corners Boogie Trotter and Marvae Myers -- so let's see what Georgia's receiving corps can do, especially transfers Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas. Quarterback Gunner Stockton didn't get enough from his WRs in the CFP last year.

Current line: Dawgs -39.5 | SP+ projection: Dawgs by 37.0 | FPI projection: Georgia by 29.4

Montana State at No. 7 Oregon (Saturday, 4 p.m., BTN)

Honestly, Montana State, the defending FCS runner-up, might be better than either Nevada or Marshall this season, especially up front. Oregon's offense is taking on a massive remodeling job, with basically one returning starter, and a strong MSU defensive line led by tackle Paul Brott and end Kenneth Eiden IV could tell us quite a bit about how a transfer-heavy Ducks offensive line might hold up this year.

SP+ projection: Ducks by 29.4 | FPI projection: Ducks by 24.9

Week 1 chaos superfecta

We're once again going to use this space to attempt to will chaos into existence, looking at four carefully curated games with pretty big point spreads and mashing them together into a much more upset-friendly number. We scored upsets in 10 of 14 weeks last season. Here's hoping for an even better/messier set of results this time around.

This week's superfecta has an SEC theme: According to SP+, Alabama (81% at Florida State), Tennessee (85% vs. Syracuse), Texas A&M (90% vs. UTSA) and Mississippi State (84% vs. Southern Miss) have only a 52% chance of going 4-0 in Week 1. Which favorite is most vulnerable? My guess is MSU against a remodeled Southern Miss, but the odds for all four are similar.

Week 1 playlist

Here are some more games you should pay attention to if you want to get the absolute most out of the weekend from both information and entertainment perspectives.

Friday evening

Tarleton State at Army (6 p.m., CBSSN). Tarleton State leaped all the way to second in my FCS SP+ rankings following Saturday's 42-0 pounding of Portland State, and while I figure that's probably an overreaction, the Texans are a likely playoff team and could test Army if Dewayne Coleman and the new Black Knights backfield are slow to gel.

SP+ projection: Army by 5.9 | FPI projection: Army by 11.3

Georgia Tech at Colorado (8 p.m., ESPN). We get an ode to 1990 in Boulder; we also get a knowns vs. unknowns battle. Tech has Haynes King, Jamal Haynes and an excellent offensive backfield, but CU has Kaidon Salter, a talented crop of transfers and no idea if the pieces fit together.

Current line: Tech -4 | SP+ projection: CU by 0.4 | FPI projection: CU by 0.5

Auburn at Baylor (8 p.m., Fox). One of the bigger vibe-setters of Week 1. Will the Jackson Arnold reclamation project at Auburn take root? Because with solid QB play, Auburn has top-15 potential. Meanwhile, can Sawyer Robertson and Baylor capitalize on last season's late gains? If so, the Bears are obvious Big 12 contenders. (Then again, who isn't?)

Current line: Auburn -2.5 | SP+ projection: Auburn by 1.0 | FPI projection: Baylor by 0.4

Early Saturday

Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee in Atlanta (noon, ABC). Syracuse came from out of nowhere to win 10 games in Fran Brown's first season, then lost almost all of its surprisingly awesome offense. The Orange have a chance to surprise all over again, but QB Steve Angeli will begin his starting tenure against a Tennessee defense that drove a CFP bid last season and returns quite a bit of talent. Joey Aguilar and the Vols offense have questions to answer, but the D is why they're favored.

Current line: Vols -13.5 | SP+ projection: Vols by 16.5 | FPI projection: Vols by 15.3

Northwestern at Tulane (noon, ESPNU). Over the past four seasons, Northwestern has averaged a 118.3 offensive SP+ ranking. SMU transfer Preston Stone takes over at QB, but how much of a difference can he make? And can the Wildcats scare a Tulane team with power-conference talent but lots of new starters?

Current line: Tulane -6 | SP+ projection: Tulane -15 | FPI projection: Tulane by 6.0

Saturday afternoon

Old Dominion at No. 20 Indiana (2:30 p.m., FS1). There's almost nowhere for Indiana to go but down following an 11-win playoff campaign in Curt Cignetti's first season. But the Hoosiers still have stars in receiver Elijah Sarratt and linebacker Aiden Fisher, and they should comfortably dispatch a perpetually rebuilding Old Dominion team. If they don't, that'll be a red flag.

Current line: Hoosiers -22.5 | SP+ projection: Hoosiers by 25.9 | FPI projection: Hoosiers by 15.3

South Dakota at No. 22 Iowa State (3:30 p.m., Fox). I hope Iowa State stayed hydrated, got some rest and fended off jetlag after last week's victorious trip to Ireland because South Dakota should be one of the best teams in FCS. The Cyclones tend to attempt the bare minimum in these games -- average score of their past six FCS games: 28-14 -- but the Coyotes might force them to dig deeper into the playbook.

SP+ projection: ISU by 21.4 | FPI projection: ISU by 18.0

Saturday evening

UTSA at No. 19 Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN). I surprised myself with how high I was on A&M this season, but while the Aggies' ground game should carve up a new UTSA defensive front, quarterback Owen McCown and the Roadrunners should properly test the A&M defense. If they show well, this might be the only time all year in which UTSA isn't favored.

Current line: A&M -22.5 | SP+ projection: A&M by 20.6 | FPI projection: A&M by 18.8

Rice at Louisiana (8 p.m., ESPN+). The Scott Abell experiment is upon us! Abell has brought his delightful option offense to Rice, and our first glimpse of it will come against a Louisiana defense with seven or eight new starters. That could create some glitches, though there's nothing saying the Owls will slow down a talented new Cajuns offense.

Current line: Louisiana -13 | SP+ projection: Louisiana by 15.4 | FPI projection: Louisiana by 6.1

Late Saturday

Georgia Southern at Fresno State (9:30 p.m., FS1). Is Kansas just really good or was Fresno State's 31-7 loss in Lawrence a sign of growing pains to come in coach Matt Entz's first season? We'll find out as Georgia Southern brings a prolific passing game and experienced defense out west.

Current line: FS -1.5 | SP+ projection: GS by 2.9 | FPI projection: FS by 0.2

California at Oregon State (10:30 p.m., ESPN). Four-star freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele won the starting job right out of the gate at Cal. Oregon State, meanwhile, turned to former Texas and Duke signal-caller Maalik Murphy. Neither defense looks amazing on paper, so both QBs could have a shot at a fast start. Who takes advantage?

Current line: OSU -3 | SP+ projection: Cal by 1.3 | FPI projection: Cal by 1.3

Hawaii at Arizona (10:30 p.m., TNT). In his first collegiate start last year, Hawaii's Micah Alejado threw for 469 yards. In his second start last Saturday, he beat Stanford despite an ankle injury. Will the Legend of Alejado grow further in Tucson, or will Noah Fifita and an angry Arizona, coming off of a massively disappointing 2024 season, push the Warriors around?

Current line: Arizona -14.5 | SP+ projection: Arizona by 10.5 | FPI projection: Arizona by 14.1

Utah at UCLA (11 p.m., Fox). It's Big 12 vs. Big Ten, but it's Pac-12 After Dark at heart. Can Nico Iamaleava made a big, early splash at UCLA? Or will Utah, with a stout defense (but a new defensive front) and a completely new offense handle its old conference rival?

Current line: Utah -6 | SP+ projection: Utah by 4.7 | FPI projection: UCLA by 0.5

Colorado State at Washington (11 p.m., BTN). Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. looked great in a late-2024 cameo, and now he'll run the show. That's likely to go quite well, but a transfer-heavy Huskies defense will be tested by quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, receiver Armani Winfield and a high-level CSU passing game.

Current line: UW -20 | SP+ projection: UW by 19.8 | FPI projection: UW by 15.0

Sunday

Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina in Atlanta (3 p.m., ESPN). Another big vibe-setter: Neither of these teams has begun a season well in a while, and both need to do so in 2025. Can a remodeled Tech defense slow down LaNorris Sellers and a super-physical SC offense? Can a remodeled Gamecocks defense slow down Kyron Drones and a speedy but brand-new skill corps?

Current line: SC -8 | SP+ projection: SC by 9.1 | FPI projection: SC by 5.6

Monday

TCU at North Carolina (8 p.m., ESPN). Bill Belichick's first UNC team doesn't seem to be overflowing with talent, but I'm fascinated by what offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens might do with quarterback Gio Lopez. TCU, meanwhile, seems to perform opposite to expectations every year -- the Frogs made the national title game out of nowhere in 2022, crashed to 5-7 as the preseason No. 17 team in 2023, then won six of their last seven to win nine games under the radar in 2024. I'm considering them a major Big 12 contender this year ... which probably means Belichick's Heels win this one by 10.

Current line: TCU -3 | SP+ projection: TCU by 5.0 | FPI projection: TCU by 2.1

Smaller-school showcase

Let's once again save a shout-out for the glorious lower levels of the sport. Here are three games you should track.

FCS: No. 22 Richmond at No. 15 Lehigh (noon, ESPN+). Richmond makes its debut in an increasingly strong Patriot League by visiting the reigning champ. The defenses seem to have the advantage -- ace pass rusher Matt Spatny keys an outstanding Lehigh front, but linebacker Carter Glassmyer and the Richmond defense are projected 11th in my defensive SP+ rankings.

SP+ projection: Lehigh by 1.0

NAIA: No. 4 Morningside at No. 3 Benedictine (2 p.m., local streaming). The NAIA season gets underway with a pair of heavy hitters -- No. 2 Keiser visits No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan on the Team1Sports app (the one you probably downloaded to watch Hawai'i home games in the past), and in this one, three-time national champion Morningside visits a Benedictine team that reached the semis last year and beat Morningside 48-45 in a Week 1 epic.

SP+ projection: Morningside by 4.6

FCS: No. 14 Sacramento State at No. 3 South Dakota State (7 p.m., ESPN+). Two of the biggest mysteries in the FCS top 15 face off. New coach Brennan Marion welcomes 40 transfers to Sac State, including more than 30 from FBS, while SDSU takes the field with its third head coach in four years (Dan Jackson) and without 21 FBS-bound transfers. Do transfers trump culture at the FCS level? Or is SDSU just going to keep right on SDSU'ing?

SP+ projection: SDSU by 15.9