NCAA football 2025: How to watch Notre Dame vs. Miami on ABC

Open Extended Reactions

A rivalry will be renewed Sunday night when No. 6 Notre Dame heads south to take on 10th-ranked Miami. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman will look to build off a 2024 campaign that saw Notre Dame reach the national championship game. Meanwhile, Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes begin life after Cam Ward. The former Miami quarterback was the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL draft.

Here are key facts about the college football showdown:

When is the game?

Kickoff between No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 31 at 7:37 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ABC and in the NCAA football streaming hub.

How can fans access more college football content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for the latest news, in-depth features, scores, schedules and more.