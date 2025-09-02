Open Extended Reactions

The thing about first impressions is you can't take them back. Some are underwhelming, like Arch Manning's at Ohio State or Nico Iamaleava's at UCLA. Some could be a harbinger for big things ahead, like Florida State steamrolling Alabama following a 2-10 season in 2024, or LSU finally winning an opener under Brian Kelly against the toughest Week 1 competition it has faced. Jackson Arnold had a tough first go-around at Oklahoma, but his first impression with Auburn left Tigers fans tickled.

First impressions can be deceiving -- shoutout to Kenny Trill and a magical night in 2014 -- but they also provide much-yearned-for context to the power rankings. LSU's defense looked significantly better, as did Utah's offense and Texas A&M's passing game. We'll learn more about Michigan and Oklahoma, and specifically quarterbacks Bryce Underwood and John Mateer, this coming week in Norman, but so far, so good.

There's some shuffling at the top after big games this weekend, and here's a look at how we see the Top 25 coming out of Week 1. -- Adam Rittenberg

Preseason ranking: 5

Despite debuting eight new starters and a new coordinator in Matt Patricia, the Buckeyes defense shined in a 14-7 victory over Texas. Ohio State came up big when it mattered most, stuffing Texas four times on fourth down, including twice inside the Buckeye 10-yard line. Offensively, quarterback Julian Sayin played a clean game in his first career start. He completed 13 of 20 passes, while avoiding any big mistakes. He didn't take a sack and didn't turn the ball over. Coach Ryan Day suggested the Buckeyes will gradually open up the offense moving forward. But while their young passer settles in, the Buckeyes showed they can win with defense. The defending national champs also showed they remain the team to beat. -- Jake Trotter

Preseason ranking: 2

The Nittany Lions did not mess around in their opener, rolling to a 46-11 win over Nevada. Quarterback Drew Allar was extremely sharp, hitting 22 of 26 passes for 217 yards with one TD and no turnovers. Pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton got off to a dominant start and forced two fumbles. New transfer wideouts Kyron Hudson and Trebor Pena enjoyed productive debuts with a combined 163 yards on 13 catches. Nevada didn't punch in a touchdown until the final minute of garbage time. This squad shouldn't get seriously challenged until it's time to open Big Ten play against Oregon on Sept. 27, but it's still encouraging to see them play clean and totally in control as they kick off one of the most anticipated Penn State seasons in a long time. -- Max Olson

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier passed for 230 yards and one touchdown in LSU's Week 1 matchup against Clemson. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Preseason ranking: 8

The Tigers spent about $18 million overhauling their roster this past offseason, with much of the investment being spent on defense. The early results were promising in Saturday night's 17-10 victory at No. 4 Clemson. LSU not only snapped its five-game losing streak in season openers, but it did it against the defending ACC champions in a hostile road environment. LSU limited Clemson to only 32 rushing yards and harassed quarterback Cade Klubnik for much of the night. Cornerback Mansoor Delane, a transfer from Virginia Tech, had an interception and received a game ball for his work in the secondary. Along with NC State transfer Tamarcus Cooley and former Houston safety A.J. Haulcy, Delane vastly improved the back end of LSU's defense, which has been the team's trouble spot the past few seasons. -- Mark Schlabach

Preseason ranking: 4

Quarterback Gunner Stockton passed his first test as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback, albeit against rebuilding Marshall, which figures to be one of the worst teams in the FBS this season. Stockton was forced into action in this past season's SEC championship game against Texas and a CFP quarterfinal against Notre Dame after Carson Beck was hurt. Against the Thundering Herd, Stockton passed for 190 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 73 yards with two scores in the Bulldogs' 45-7 victory. He looked confident and wisely used his legs in the red zone. Georgia ran for 239 yards, which was an emphasis this past offseason since it ranked next-to-last in the SEC in that department in 2024. USC transfer Zachariah Branch looked as good as advertised, hauling in three catches for 95 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown. Georgia gets another warmup against FCS program Austin Peay next week before opening SEC play at Tennessee on Sept. 13. -- Schlabach

Preseason ranking: 10

A year ago, Miami's playoff hopes were dashed by a defense that couldn't get a stop. In Week 1, it was the Hurricanes' defense that saved the day. After the offense stagnated down the stretch and Notre Dame tied the game at 24, things could've fallen apart, but a pass rush led by Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor stole the show, enveloping CJ Carr on back-to-back plays on the final drive for the Irish. The question now is whether Miami can sustain. Last year, the Canes opened with a big Week 1 win, too. Now, it's time for Miami to prove it can play at this level week after week. -- David Hale

Preseason ranking: 9

Even though coach Dan Lanning did not name Dante Moore the starting quarterback for the Ducks ahead of their season opener against Montana State, Saturday's matchup showed why there was no official declaration necessary. Moore took the reins of an offense previously led by Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel and seamlessly made it hum on their way to a commanding 59-13 win over an FCS opponent. In his first game as a starter, Moore threw for three touchdowns; as a team, Oregon threw for 253 yards and ran for 254 yards. The balanced attack, complemented by a defense that once again looks stout and held the Bobcats to 244 total yards, made for a proper opening statement. As Lanning said after the game, this was "certainly a better start than we had last season" when the Ducks barely beat both Idaho and Boise State. -- Paolo Uggetti

Preseason ranking: 1

Texas ended four drives on downs, including one on the 1-yard-line and another in the red zone, and lost by just one touchdown in a 14-7 loss at Ohio State on Saturday. Arch Manning struggled, particularly in the first three quarters, going 0-for-5 with an interception on passes of five or more air yards in the first three quarters, and ended the game with 37% of his passes missing the target, the worst percentage by a Texas quarterback in the past 10 seasons. Breaking in four new offensive linemen on the road in Columbus along with a new quarterback was always going to be a challenge, but it really showed up on the 10 plays Texas ran in the red zone, with just 26 yards and no scores. Returning home to face San José State next week gives Texas a chance to get Manning and the offense untracked. -- Dave Wilson

Preseason ranking: 6

If the concern entering the season was the QB, those questions were largely answered in a loss to Miami. CJ Carr accounted for three touchdowns and led the Irish from down 14 to tie it late in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. The lack of touches for the tailbacks, particularly Jeremiyah Love, was frustrating, but if the result wasn't what Notre Dame fans hoped for, the overall performance -- particularly in the second half -- showed this year's Irish are still a worthy playoff contender. -- Hale

Preseason ranking: 3

It would be easy to write off Clemson after they dropped their opener to LSU at home. It was Clemson's third straight loss in an opener and its fourth in the past five seasons. Clemson scored a combined 23 points in those four defeats, which has to be concerning for coach Dabo Swinney. But this past season would serve as a cautionary tale for anyone ready to dismiss the Tigers as a CFP contender.

After Georgia routed Clemson 34-3 in the first game of the 2024 season, the Tigers rebounded to go 9-3 in the regular season and beat SMU 34-31 in the ACC championship game. Cade Klubnik didn't play well against LSU, completing 19 of 38 passes for 230 yards with one touchdown. LSU's defense did a great job keeping him in the pocket. The Tigers clearly missed star receiver Antonio Williams, who left the game on Clemson's second possession with a hamstring injury. Swinney doesn't know his status for next week's contest against Troy. -- Schlabach

Preseason ranking: 12

In an opener that was extremely meaningful to Shane and Frank Beamer, South Carolina pulled away for a 24-11 win over Virginia Tech by flexing its big-play ability. The Gamecocks broke up a 10-8 game in the fourth quarter with an 80-yard punt return touchdown by Vicari Swain followed by a 64-yard touchdown shot to Nyck Harbor. If Harbor is ready to take the next big step as a complete and reliable wideout after a career-high 99 receiving yards, that's an exciting development for this LaNorris Sellers-led offense. It's no surprise that an impact special teams play helped decide this one, and South Carolina's defense deserves credit for allowing just three field goals on the day. -- Olson

Preseason ranking: 15

The Aggies made adding explosiveness on offense a priority this offseason, adding transfers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver at wide receiver. It paid off in Game 1, with QB Marcel Reed throwing a career-high four TDs, with 194 yards and three of those TDs going to those two. Concepcion also added an 80-yard punt return. The Aggies struggled to get the running game going (23 carries, 108 yards, Reed led all rushers with 39 yards) and couldn't stop the run, allowing 6.2 yards per carry to UTSA, with Robert Henry Jr. running for 177 yards and two TDs. But they pulled away in a tight game and got the win. -- Wilson

Preseason ranking: 18

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht was nearly flawless as Iowa State routed South Dakota, an FCS semifinalist a year ago, 55-7. Becht completed 19 of 20 passes for 278 yards with three touchdowns, making quick work against a dangerous opponent. The Cyclones are 2-0 for the fourth time under Matt Campbell with the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the line this week against Iowa. -- Kyle Bonagura

Preseason ranking: NR

This is not 2024, when Florida State went 2-10. That was the emphatic statement the Seminoles delivered in a 31-17 win over the Crimson Tide. Eager to put last season behind them, the Seminoles played with the type of physicality, aggressiveness and emotion that coach Mike Norvell promised the college football world would see. Transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos set the tone from the beginning, backing up his summer trash talk with 152 yards passing and a team-leading 78 yards rushing. Florida State rushed 46 times for 236 yards -- imposing its will on the ground under new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. Meanwhile, Alabama transfer Earl Little Jr. dominated on defense with nine total tackles. -- Andrea Adelson

Preseason ranking: 13

True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood lived up to the hype in his debut after winning the starting job during preseason. The former No. 1 recruit completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown, as the Wolverines coasted by New Mexico, 34-17. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns, providing a glimpse of what could be a dynamic Michigan backfield. Underwood will be tested next weekend at Oklahoma. The Wolverines defense will be tested, too, especially if standout linebacker Jaishawn Barham can't play in the first half after he was ejected for targeting in the third quarter during a sack. Coach Sherrone Moore said the Wolverines will appeal the ruling with hopes of getting Barham back. -- Trotter

Preseason ranking: 14

The Illini will learn a lot about themselves in September, when they visit both Duke and Indiana. There wasn't much to extract from Friday's 52-3 opening win against Western Illinois, but Illinois dominated throughout like a good team is supposed to do. Gabe Jacas looked every bit like a national awards candidate, recording two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, while senior quarterback Luke Altmyer had an extremely efficient night, completing 17 of 21 passes for 217 yards and three scores. An offense looking for explosive plays has a threat in Hank Beatty, and if the veterans play to their potential, this team will be tough to beat. -- Rittenberg

Preseason ranking: 11

The Sun Devils' 38-19 win against FCS Northern Arizona wasn't particularly meaningful in any obvious way. It was a comfortable game in which the Sun Devils were never really threatened but also wasn't a dominant victory against an overmatched opponent. Quarterback Sam Leavitt was solid, not spectacular.

He completed 25 of 39 passes for 257 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception, but did showcase his athleticism on a 52-yard touchdown run. With Cam Skattebo off to the NFL, the run game was less of a focus as three ASU running backs -- Kyson Brown (7), Raleek Brown (5) and Kanye Udoh (2) -- combined for just 14 carries for 130 yards. -- Bonagura

Preseason ranking: 16

The Gators did exactly what they were expected to do in a 55-0 win over Long Island. Behind DJ Lagway, they scored the most points of the Billy Napier era, and posted their first shutout since 2021. Lagway went 15 of 18 for 120 yards with three touchdown passes and moved to 7-1 as a starter. Jadan Baugh rushed for over 100 yards, while Vernell Brown III had a dazzling debut with three catches for 79 yards -- the most yardage in school history by a true freshman receiver in his first career start. The defense, meanwhile, allowed just 86 total yards and did not allow Long Island to advance to the red zone. The next matchup will provide a bigger test, as the Gators host USF, which upset Boise State in Week 1. -- Adelson

Preseason ranking: 24

Joey Aguilar fared well in his debut as the new Volunteers QB1, putting up 281 total yards and three touchdowns to guide a 45-26 win over Syracuse in Atlanta. The veteran passer got plenty of help from an excellent run game that pounded the Orange for 246 yards on 6.2 yards per carry, including a team-high 92 yards from Duke transfer Star Thomas. The Vols' defense had a tough time getting off the field at times, surrendering three fourth-down conversions and three long touchdown drives, but still delivered big plays with five sacks, two takeaways and a Colton Hood scoop-and-score. They'll get one more tune-up against ETSU next week before Georgia comes to Knoxville on Sept. 13. -- Olson

Preseason ranking: 20

Sure, quarterback Austin Simmons cruised (20 of 31, 341 yards, three touchdowns) and Kewan Lacy (16 carries, 108 yards, three touchdowns) helped power a 295-yard rushing performance in the Rebels' 63-7 opening win over Georgia State. But the night truly belonged to Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss' towering, 6-foot-8, 330-pound defensive tackle. Harris recorded his first sack of the season on Georgia State's third offensive series. Two quarters later, he delivered some real fireworks with his interception of Panthers quarterback Christian Veilleux, a moment Harris so perfectly capped by snapping the basketball hoop on the Rebels' sideline with a ferocious dunk. Round 1, in 2025, belonged to the big man on the Ole Miss defensive line. -- Eli Lederman

Preseason ranking: 19

With a 42-13 win over East Texas A&M, SMU officially put last year's late stumbles -- an ACC championship game loss on a last-second 56-yard field goal and a playoff defeat at the hands of Penn State -- in the rearview mirror, but it probably didn't offer much else in the way of real insight to this team. Quarterback Kevin Jennings looked no worse for his brutal performance against the Nittany Lions last December, but he did have a pick (to go along with three touchdowns). The ground game managed 140 yards but didn't establish a lead back. The defense created three takeaways but also allowed 351 yards to an FCS school. In other words, the real SMU probably won't be revealed until the Mustangs take the field against Baylor in Week 2. -- Hale

Preseason ranking: NR

With all eyes on Nico Iamaleava at the Rose Bowl, the Utes crashed the party, stitching together a resounding, all-around performance on their way to a 43-10 win over UCLA to kick off their season. New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier was the star of the night; the Utah quarterback ignited a Utes offense that was tepid last season, and he did it both over the air and on the ground -- tallying 206 yards and two passing touchdowns as well as 87 rushing yards and one rushing TD. Though the defense held the Bruins to 220 yards, the game was a showcase for Utah's new-look offense, which not only converted 14 of 16 third downs on its way to 492 total yards, but also included touchdowns by two defensive players: linebacker Lander Barton and cornerback Smith Snowden. -- Uggetti

Preseason ranking: 7

The Crimson Tide probably wish they had a second chance to make a first impression after a 31-17 loss to Florida State. Outside the opening scoring drive, nothing Alabama did looked like a championship-caliber team. Ty Simpson struggled for consistency, the ground game was never established, and Florida State bullied Alabama up front on both sides of the ball. Coach Kalen DeBoer said there were "no excuses" for the performance, but it was obvious Alabama missed starting running back Jam Miller and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III. Making matters worse, receiver Ryan Williams was concussed late in the game. DeBoer has to find answers and fast. -- Adelson

Preseason ranking: 23

Sooners coach Brent Venables described his team's 35-3 win over Illinois State as "pretty vanilla." Still, Washington State transfer quarterback John Mateer showed off what he can do, accounting for four total touchdowns and passing Baker Mayfield for the most passing yards by a quarterback in his debut (392) in program history. Southern Illinois transfer pass catcher Keontez Lewis delivered a promising start of his own (nine catches, 119 yards, two touchdowns), while linebacker-turned-tight end Jaren Kanak (five catches, 90 yards) impressed in his new role. Worth noting: The Sooners rushed for just 103 yards against the FCS Redbirds with Cal transfer running back Jaydn Ott still recovering from a shoulder injury and playing only a handful of snaps. Oklahoma gets an early test in Week 2 when Michigan comes to Norman next Saturday. -- Lederman

Preseason ranking: NR

Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs dominated North Carolina, spoiling the debut of coach Bill Belichick. The first impression is an easy one: This team appears to be one that can challenge for a Big 12 title. While North Carolina is breaking in an entirely new team, the Horned Frogs brought veterans back across the board and it showed -- starting with quarterback Josh Hoover. There was terrific balance on offense, with Kevorian Barnes rushing for more than 100 yards, and Jordan Dwyer going over 100 yards receiving. Meanwhile, the defense scored two touchdowns and completely limited the North Carolina offense after the opening drive. Dykes and TCU were on the losing end of Deion Sanders' debut at Colorado a few years ago, and they were eager not to repeat history in Belichick's first game as a college coach. -- Adelson

Preseason ranking: 17

Curt Cignetti's Indiana teams handle inferior competition and a season-opening 27-14 win against Old Dominion proved to be no exception. The Hoosiers finished with massive advantages in total yards (502-314) and first downs (28-11). Transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza's IU debut wasn't the smoothest, though, as he completed 18 of 31 passes for 193 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, and added a rushing touchdown. The Hoosiers reached Old Dominion territory on 10 of 11 possessions but had two turnovers on downs, a fumble and a missed field goal. The score should have been more lopsided, and Indiana will need to be sharper on offense as it tunes up for its Sept. 20 Big Ten opener against Illinois. -- Rittenberg