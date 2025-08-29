From Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, last Saturday to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, the initial weeks of the 2025 college football season have brought the sport to some unconventional venues.
On Thursday night, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Cincinnati Bearcats faced off at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, playing their Week 1 matchup in front of Arrowhead's 76,000-plus capacity.
With both teams looking to start their seasons strong, the buzz in Kansas City was notable. From star Chiefs quarterback (and purported lookalike of Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola) Patrick Mahomes to former Bearcats Jason and Travis Kelce, plenty of star names weighed in -- and both fanbases had a strong presence at the stadium.
Here are all the top sights, sounds and reactions from Cincinnati and Nebraska at Arrowhead Stadium.
Taylor Swift and the Bearcat Bros.
Making their first public appearance since announcing their engagement, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce drew plenty of attention at Arrowhead. Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was also on hand, who, like his brother, is both a Cincinnati alum and Ohio native.
Bearcat Brothers in the house@tkelce @JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/w8OJXZpG3j— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) August 29, 2025
Red Kingdom meets Chiefs Kingdom
Nebraska fans made Arrowhead feel like Lincoln West, flooding the stadium in red and bringing plenty of energy. Their Cornhuskers pride meshed seamlessly with the home of the Chiefs.
Red Kingdom in full effect.#GBR x @ModeloUSA pic.twitter.com/ZnPFjkwNpN— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) August 29, 2025
Cornhuskers hoops is in the house
Nebraska men's basketball players traded the hardwood for the sidelines to back the football team. Their presence added another layer of school spirit to a showcase game.
GO. BIG. RED. pic.twitter.com/BtX3uL91v0— Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) August 29, 2025
Arrowhead goes red
With both the Cornhuskers and Bearcats clad in their primary color, Arrowhead Stadium became a sea of red. The scene felt right at home in a venue where the Chiefs' signature hue dominates on Sundays.
Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead >>> pic.twitter.com/ECkC9tGuTv— GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) August 29, 2025