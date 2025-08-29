Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all in attendance for Nebraska-Cincinnati at Kansas City. (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

From Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, last Saturday to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, the initial weeks of the 2025 college football season have brought the sport to some unconventional venues.

On Thursday night, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Cincinnati Bearcats faced off at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, playing their Week 1 matchup in front of Arrowhead's 76,000-plus capacity.

With both teams looking to start their seasons strong, the buzz in Kansas City was notable. From star Chiefs quarterback (and purported lookalike of Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola) Patrick Mahomes to former Bearcats Jason and Travis Kelce, plenty of star names weighed in -- and both fanbases had a strong presence at the stadium.

Here are all the top sights, sounds and reactions from Cincinnati and Nebraska at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift and the Bearcat Bros.

Making their first public appearance since announcing their engagement, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce drew plenty of attention at Arrowhead. Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was also on hand, who, like his brother, is both a Cincinnati alum and Ohio native.

Red Kingdom meets Chiefs Kingdom

Nebraska fans made Arrowhead feel like Lincoln West, flooding the stadium in red and bringing plenty of energy. Their Cornhuskers pride meshed seamlessly with the home of the Chiefs.

Cornhuskers hoops is in the house

Nebraska men's basketball players traded the hardwood for the sidelines to back the football team. Their presence added another layer of school spirit to a showcase game.

Arrowhead goes red

With both the Cornhuskers and Bearcats clad in their primary color, Arrowhead Stadium became a sea of red. The scene felt right at home in a venue where the Chiefs' signature hue dominates on Sundays.