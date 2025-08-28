How to watch LSU vs. Clemson on ABC

Open Extended Reactions

Two teams with national championship aspirations square off Saturday night when fourth-ranked Clemson hosts No. 9 LSU under the lights at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. The top-10 matchup will feature a pair of marquee coaches in Dabo Swinney and Brian Kelly and a couple of 2025 Heisman Trophy hopefuls in quarterbacks Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call.

Here are key facts about the college football showdown:

When is the game?

Kickoff between No. 9 LSU and No. 4 Clemson is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, at 7:37 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ABC. A special Skycast edition of the game will air on ESPNU. Fans can also tune in via the NCAA football streaming hub.

