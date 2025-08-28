How to watch TCU vs. North Carolina on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Eight-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick will make his highly anticipated debut as a college coach on Labor Day. Belichick, who won six Super Bowl titles as coach of the New England Patriots and two more as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, will lead North Carolina against visiting TCU in a college edition of "Monday Night Football." Will Belichick get off to a hot start in Chapel Hill, or will the Horned Frogs play spoiler in enemy territory?

Here are key facts about the college football showdown:

When is the game?

Kickoff between TCU and North Carolina is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. ET at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ABC. A special SkyCast edition of the game will air on ESPNU. Fans can also tune in via the NCAA football streaming hub.

