Five-star pass catcher Tristen Keys, ESPN's No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class, flipped his commitment from LSU to Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, a source told ESPN.

Keys, who is 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, is the No. 10 prospect in the 2026 ESPN 300. He is the second-ranked member of the Vols' 2026 class, trailing only five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, ESPN's No. 8 recruit this cycle.

Keys, who is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, had verbally committed to the Tigers since March 19. However, he maintained an open recruitment throughout the summer, speaking with multiple programs during official visits to Auburn, Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M. With Keys' flip, LSU has lost a five-star wide receiver pledge in consecutive cycles, after Dakorien Moore's decommitment in 2025.

Keys headlines a stacked pass-catching class that the Vols are building around Brandon, ESPN's No. 3 pocket passer prospect. Keys joins Salesi Moa (No. 35 overall), Tyreek King (No. 52) and Joel Wyatt (No. 66) as the program's fourth top-100 wide receiver pledge in 2026. Tennessee ranked 15th in ESPN's class rankings for the cycle prior to Keys' flip.

Keys caught 58 passes for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season last fall, guiding Hattiesburg (Miss.) High School to Mississippi's 6A state title game. He later participated in the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl earlier this year.