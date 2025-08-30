In a new feature on ESPN.com, Dave Wilson offers an in-depth look at how the Longhorns' rising star has navigated the spotlight and prepared for his biggest stage yet. (2:52)

When Arch Manning makes his starting quarterback debut Saturday with top-ranked Texas facing No. 3 Ohio State, the legacy signal-caller could bring a whole new meaning to the phrase "worth the wait."

"He's ready," said Nelson Stewart, who coached Manning throughout his high school career at Isidore Newman (Louisiana). "To say he was made for this would be an understatement. There hasn't been a kid under more scrutiny."

Manning, whose grandfather Archie and uncles Peyton and Eli wowed fans in college and in the NFL and combined for four Super Bowl wins, patiently waited behind Quinn Ewers for two years, and now the heir apparent is primed to take the reins. Longhorns fans got a glimpse last season when Manning, who finished ranked No. 5 overall in the ESPN 300 for 2023, logged two starts while Ewers was nursing an injury. He finished the season with 939 yards passing with nine touchdowns.

Still, to get the full scope of Manning's capabilities, you have to go back to his high school playing days when he was posting mind-boggling career numbers like his 9,754 total yards of offense and 140 touchdowns. Stewart, now the coach at Westminster High School (Georgia), dished on his top five Manning moments from his high school playing days.

"Even to this day," Stewart said, "I'm wowed by the things that he was able to do so effortlessly and consistently. It was something to see."

5. The first varsity dart (2019)

Manning had a big reputation as an eighth grader in 2019, not just because of his famous bloodlines, but also because of a stellar middle school showing that culminated in a title. Also, in January of that year a clip went viral on social media showcasing his pinpoint accuracy, building a strong foundation for the hype machine.

That built a buzz heading into the spring game against Archbishop Shaw (Louisiana), and although Stewart planned to "hide" the budding star, Manning capitalized on his first snap, setting the tone for what would be a storied career.

In Stewart's words: "On his first play, our wide receiver got press coverage and Arch looked back at me, did a little gesture, checked to a streak route and threw a 30-yard touchdown. It was just natural to him even then."

4. Big time in Baton Rouge (2020)

Isidore Newman was known as a powerhouse 7-on-7 squad having won the LSU camp for multiple years. This year the buzz was palpable with Manning entering his freshman year, and he didn't disappoint, leading the Greenies to another title.

His defining moment came in the semifinals when he gunned a touchdown on a post route to secure the win. A play so clutch that even then LSU coach Ed Orgeron couldn't contain his excitement.

In Stewart's words: "[Ed] Orgeron just sprints at him yelling and celebrating. Arch is just 14 and he's just bewildered, but to have LSU's head coach running at you excited was pretty cool."

3. The veteran freshman (2020)

Isidore Newman had historically never fared well against state powerhouse St. Charles Catholic, but this was Year 1 for Manning. Despite being a freshman, Manning proved his mettle early and consistently, throwing efficient passes, extending plays and putting his team in position to steal a big win.

In the end, Manning fell short 28-27, but he managed to make his mark solidifying his standing as a star. The following season, Manning led the Greenies to a 14-7 win over St. Charles, their first win over the Comets in 20 years.

In Stewart's words: "He was so poised, and he was really just having fun amid all the chaos. It was one of those games where you knew that one way or the other, you'd know what you had in him, and he exceeded expectations again."

2. COVID-era dominance (2021)

Like every high school team in the country, Manning and Isidore Newman were fighting through rigors of playing in the COVID era with little to no practices, cancellations and wacky playing parameters.

Still, despite the lack of preparation, Manning didn't miss a beat, throwing five touchdown passes in a 41-0 romp over East Jefferson.

In Stewart's words: "He made ungodly throws all night. You saw the natural ability to extend plays. He was connecting on everything, perfect timing, perfect reads with no preparation. It was amazing to watch."

1. The senior night sendoff (2023)

Four years of the never-ending hype machine that was the Arch Manning show came to a brief halt in the pregame when Manning met his parents at midfield to a thunderous applause on senior night. Manning went on to break the school's career total yardage record in the win, but the real victory, from Stewart's perspective, came in the intimate reflective moment with his parents.

In Stewart's words: "Seeing him run out and have a moment with his parents at midfield felt like a moment of silence and a brief moment to reflect. That was special. It was really wearing on me just trying to let this kid have a normal existence with all the hype. I mean just getting him off a bus at an away game was almost impossible. It was just something you had to see to believe."