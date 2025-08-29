Oklahoma State starting quarterback Hauss Hejny underwent surgery for a broken bone in his left foot Friday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Cowboys said in a statement that Hejny was injured during the Cowboys' 27-7 win over UT Martin on Thursday and would miss multiple weeks.

"We're proud of the way Hauss played last night and wish him a full and speedy recovery," coach Mike Gundy said. "I'm thankful for our medical staff and their ability to provide prompt, top-tier care for our team."

Hejny suffered the foot injury in the first quarter and did not return to the game. The TCU transfer threw for 96 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 27 yards and another score in his Oklahoma State debut.

He had competed with third-year quarterback Zane Flores and was named the starter earlier this week. Now the Cowboys will move forward with Flores for the foreseeable future after he completed 13 of 20 passes for 136 yards in the season opener.

The Cowboys scored touchdowns on two of Hejny's three drives in the first quarter. His rushing ability and familiarity with new Cowboys offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, after following him from TCU to Stillwater, gave him an edge in a tight competition for the starting job.

Oklahoma State goes on the road next Saturday to face No. 7 Oregon and will open Big 12 play against Baylor on Sept. 27.

Details of Hejny's injury were first reported by CBS Sports.