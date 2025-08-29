Open Extended Reactions

Wisconsin starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is week-to-week with a sprained left knee in Thursday's season-opening win against Miami (Ohio), sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Edwards sustained the injury on a noncontact play in the second quarter Thursday, as his knee buckled following a handoff. He left the field before halftime and was in street clothes on Wisconsin's sideline during the second half of a 17-0 victory.

An MRI on his knee came back clean, sources said, although an exact timetable for Edwards' return is not known. The news is a relief for Wisconsin, which lost Tyler Van Dyke, its starting quarterback to open the 2024 season, to a season-ending knee injury in Week 3.

Coach Luke Fickell told reporters after the game that he did not have an update on Edwards but was encouraged by seeing Edwards with the team during the second half. Edwards transferred to Wisconsin from Maryland, where he started 11 games last fall and finished second in the Big Ten in passing yards average (261.9 ypg) and fourth in completions (273). He earned 2023 Music City Bowl MVP honors in leading Maryland to a win over Auburn. Edwards began his college career at Wake Forest before transferring to Maryland in 2022.

Danny O'Neil, a transfer from San Diego State, replaced Edwards against Miami (Ohio) and had 120 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception, and added a rushing touchdown.

Wisconsin hosts Middle Tennessee next week before visiting No. 8 Alabama on Sept. 13.