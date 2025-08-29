Missouri quarterback Sam Horn is out indefinitely with a right leg injury suffered in the Tigers' season-opening 61-6 win over Central Arkansas on Thursday, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Horn underwent an MRI on Friday, sources said, and the school is awaiting the results of additional testing. Clarity on the timeline for Horn's return is expected in the upcoming days.

Horn, a junior, was injured on a 6-yard run in the first quarter. He was taken to the locker room after the play. He was seen near the Tigers' sideline in the second half on crutches with a brace covering his right leg.

Entering Thursday's game, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said he was going to play both Horn and senior Beau Pribula to get some clarity on team's quarterback battle.

Pribula took the first snaps of the game and connected on a 49-yard touchdown pass to Marquis Johnson for the Tigers first score. With Horn out, Pribula played the majority of the game and finished 23-for-28 passing for 283 yards and two touchdowns.