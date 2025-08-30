Take a look at Lee Corso's illustrious time on "College GameDay" ahead of his final show. (1:03)

Lee Corso's grand finale returns to where it all started (1:03)

After nearly 30 years on ESPN's "College GameDay" (and many more decades around college football at large), legendary analyst Lee Corso will make his final headgear pick on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Corso, a former coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois, rose to icon status in college football for his antics on "GameDay," which debuted in September 1987. As the show moved to a weekly on-campus setting, the one-time Florida State Seminoles standout established a tradition of picking the victor of a given week's host game by putting on the team's mascot head -- or other equivalent costume.

Depending on a show's location, Corso would judge dogs, imitate Founding Fathers and ride motorcycles, with one constant mission: making each "GameDay" an adventure.

Will Corso go full circle for his final pick and don Brutus for a record-extending 32nd time? Regardless of which mascot head he selects, it's a guarantee that Corso's last "GameDay" will be an emotional experience.

Here are all the sights and sounds from the illustrious analyst's final show:

"We love Lee" chants from the crowd

The crowd at GameDay cheering for Coach 🧡 pic.twitter.com/5FWy9Lpvyj — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

Rece Davis' monologue (and a huge banner) sets the scene

WE ARE BACK‼️



Come for the classic @ReceDavis intro, stay for the Lee Corso banner 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wjZGJrhoKO — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

Kirk Herbstreit's jacket honors Corso

Corso dressed to impress with a tuxedo

One last time for our early morning pre @CollegeGameDay conversations with LC...



Not so fast, my friend! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/TQbCvgm9M8 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 30, 2025

Supportive signs in Columbus

Can't wait to celebrate Coach Corso all day long 🧡 pic.twitter.com/li5dltmPhR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

A packed crowd is ready

The numbers behind Corso's headgear picks

Not a dry eye in the terminal 🥹



Coach Corso was honored at the airport 🧡



(via fishsauce0515/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/Dr4Km564Sx — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 29, 2025

Coach Corso is honored at the airport

The numbers behind Lee Corso's headgear picks 👀 pic.twitter.com/CwAnp7rvE9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 29, 2025

An emotional tribute video from fans and stars

From colleagues, to guest pickers, fans and beyond, those around the college football community share what Lee Corso means to them.



We love you, Coach 🧡 pic.twitter.com/jFgiANfVlu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 23, 2025

Inside one of Corso's most viral moments