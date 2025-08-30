        <
          • ESPN staffAug 30, 2025, 01:33 PM

          After nearly 30 years on ESPN's "College GameDay" (and many more decades around college football at large), legendary analyst Lee Corso will make his final headgear pick on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

          Corso, a former coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois, rose to icon status in college football for his antics on "GameDay," which debuted in September 1987. As the show moved to a weekly on-campus setting, the one-time Florida State Seminoles standout established a tradition of picking the victor of a given week's host game by putting on the team's mascot head -- or other equivalent costume.

          Depending on a show's location, Corso would judge dogs, imitate Founding Fathers and ride motorcycles, with one constant mission: making each "GameDay" an adventure.

          Will Corso go full circle for his final pick and don Brutus for a record-extending 32nd time? Regardless of which mascot head he selects, it's a guarantee that Corso's last "GameDay" will be an emotional experience.

          Here are all the sights and sounds from the illustrious analyst's final show:

          "We love Lee" chants from the crowd

          Rece Davis' monologue (and a huge banner) sets the scene

          Kirk Herbstreit's jacket honors Corso

          Corso dressed to impress with a tuxedo

          Supportive signs in Columbus

          A packed crowd is ready

          The numbers behind Corso's headgear picks

          Coach Corso is honored at the airport

          An emotional tribute video from fans and stars

          Inside one of Corso's most viral moments