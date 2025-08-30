Open Extended Reactions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne exited Friday night's 10-9 win against Kennesaw State before halftime with a rib injury.

The player expected to be the workhorse for coach Jake Dickert's first season came off the field and headed to the locker room after runs of 13 and 2 yards on the game's first two plays. He later came jogging out to the field carrying jersey-wrapped pads and checked in for the first of multiple times into the injury tent.

He reentered the game with 10:24 left in the second. But after a 4-yard carry up the middle on the first snap, he hopped up and immediately headed to the sideline, where he was spotted doubled over in pain. He later had an ice bag wrapped around his left ribs and was out of his shoulder pads by the start of the second half, ending his day with three carries for 19 yards.

Dickert didn't have an update on the exact nature of Claiborne's injury, but didn't sound overly concerned afterward.

"DC's a leader for us, man," quarterback Robby Ashford said. "Everybody respects that guy, loves that guy. I love him to death. When he went out, you could kind of feel how our team was. It kind of went off."

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound senior ran for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. Dickert didn't have an update on the exact nature of the injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.