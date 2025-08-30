No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defeat the No. 1 Texas Longhorns 14-7 in their season opene (1:03)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State opened its national title defense by playing dominant defense.

The third-ranked Buckeyes rattled quarterback Arch Manning and stuffed top-ranked Texas four times on fourth down on the way to a 14-7 victory Saturday at the Horseshoe.

Two of those fourth-down stops came inside the Ohio State 10-yard line.

Another came on Texas' final possession. Manning found tight end Jack Endries on fourth-and-5. But Buckeyes star safety Caleb Downs wrapped Endries up two yards short of the first down to seal the win.

"The story of the game was the defense," said Ohio State coach Ryan Day. "Those fourth-down stops were big."

The Buckeyes defeated Texas with a fourth-down stop in last year's CFP semifinal. Jack Sawyer stripped Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on fourth-and-goal and scooped up the fumble for the game-clinching touchdown at the Cotton Bowl, propelling Ohio State to the national championship game.

On Saturday, the Buckeyes defense -- featuring eight new starters and a new coordinator in Matt Patricia -- came up big on fourth down again.

In the first half, Ohio State stopped Manning on a fourth-and-goal quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Texas finally got back inside the Ohio State 10. But cornerback Davison Igbinosun swatted away Manning's fourth-down attempt in the end zone.

Texas scored a touchdown with 3:28 left in the fourth quarter to avoid being shut out for the first time in nine years, then got the ball back with just over two minutes remaining with a chance to tie. But after Texas pushed the ball to midfield, the Ohio State defense ended the threat with Downs' one-on-one tackle of Endries.

"He was unbelievable back there as a field general," Patricia said of Downs, one of three returning starters along with Igbinosun and linebacker Sonny Styles. "Guys stepped up to the challenge all the way across the board."

This offseason, Patricia replaced Jim Knowles, who left the Buckeyes following the national championship to become defensive coordinator for rival Penn State. Patricia had won three Super Bowls with New England, including two as the Patriots' defensive coordinator, but had never coached a college game until Saturday.

According to ESPN Research, Texas' four turnovers on downs were the most in the game since a 2017 season-opening loss to Maryland.

"I thought the gameplan was excellent," Day said of the defense, "but the buy-in is what's most important. What matters is the guys and warriors on the field believing in it. ... The grittiness of our guys running around, there's a lot we can build on."